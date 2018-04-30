Oshkosh Is Best Avoided

The outlook is getting less favorable as economic sentiment is falling.

All non-defense segments saw strong revenue and operating income growth, while margins were going up across the board.

Oshkosh not only beat estimates, but the company had its second consecutive quarter of triple-digit EPS growth.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), a Wisconsin-based manufacturer of trucks and commercial vehicles, just presented its quarterly earnings. The company saw strong growth in its main segments, while also mentioning the increasing pressure from input inflation. Overall, the company is doing great, even though I won't be a buyer anytime soon given the declining economic outlook.

Source: Oshkosh

Macro Is King

One of the things that need to be considered when looking at Oshkosh, if not the thing to look at, is the fact that we are dealing with a macro stock as I like to call them. The company is extremely dependent on the macroeconomic environment in the US given its product portfolio. 63% of its product portfolio is based on the sales performance of access equipment and commercial vehicles. If you add fire and emergence, you get a total cyclical weighting of 78%.

The latest earnings call was full of references to the strong economy, which was the biggest driver of the company's results.

Total sales increased 17% to $1.89 billion in the second quarter. Adjusted EPS more than doubled to $1.54.

Source: Oshkosh Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

The bigger trend shows that Oshkosh has been hitting the ball out of the park since the economic growth bottom of the first quarter of 2016 - in this case, the fiscal second and third quarter of 2016. Earnings growth has accelerated from the high double digits to triple digits as of the first quarter of 2018.

Source: Estimize

Moreover, the company is presenting higher backlogs in all three non-defense segments. Access equipment backlog went up 143% to $1.8 billion, while fire & emergency increased by just $23 million. Commercial backlog orders increased 20%.

Source: Oshkosh Q2/2018 Earnings Press Release

One thing that is important to mention is the fact that the company is concerned that its massive backlog makes it more difficult to manage rising input costs like higher steel and transportation costs. You can't increase the price on an order you already received, while you still need to pay for materials and labor to get the job done.

That said, the company is lowering its operational margin expectations to the 10-10.5% range for the third quarter.

Below, I am going to discuss the company's key segments.

Access equipment was supported by a strong North American rental market. Oshkosh is both seeing a positive customer outlook and support from a replacement cycle at US rental companies. Moreover, the higher demand is putting pressure on Oshkosh's margins, as the company has to hire additional employees in a very tight labor market.

Total sales increased 28.3%, while operating income added 73.5%. Total margins came in at 11.1%, which is roughly 3 points above the second quarter of 2017.

Defense saw an increasing demand of its JLTV, while the FMTV A2 won a 5-year contract with 2 optional years. Higher sales are expected in fiscal year 2021.

Overall sales decreased 4.0% given the lower international demand of the M-ATV. Operating income declined 1.8%

Fire & emergency saw a 15.0% sales increase, while operating income increased 65.1%. Even margins increased from 9.2% to 13.2%, supported by improved pricing in the second quarter.

Commercial activities were in line with expectations. The overall construction market is a tailwind, while access to labor remains a problem. However, the overall elevated fleet age in the US puts pressure on companies to replace equipment. Moreover, Oshkosh will be present at the Waste Expo in Las Vegas, which adds to the company's outlook going into the third quarter.

Total sales increased 22.2% in this segment, while operating income tripled. Operating margins jumped from 2.8% to 6.9%.

Outlook Is Key

Oshkosh's outlook sees FY2018 EPS between $5.40 and $5.85. This is higher than the current analyst EPS consensus of $5.23.

Source: Oshkosh Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

Personally, I believe that there is one problem. Oshkosh is mainly basing its outlook on the fact that business has been picking up in the past quarters. Yes, it is seeing secular tailwinds like the average commercial fleet age and fact that many equipment rental companies are massively spending to renew their equipment. However, the macro trend the company is revering to is turning, as you can see below.

I compared the leading ISM manufacturing index to Oshkosh stock price. There is no denying that there is a very good reason the stock is trading the way it is. It's a macro trade. The company's market cap increased by more than 170% between the 2016 growth bottom and 2018 peak.

There are also signs of a further sentiment decline, as I discussed in the last part of my Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) article. I really recommend you to read the last few sentences of that article.

The graph I used in the Caterpillar article can be seen below. Economic sentiment is highly likely to slow over the next few weeks, even if it is not very likely that the ISM manufacturing index is going to decline by more than 5 points over the next 2 months.

The simplest way to put it is that Oshkosh's macro outlook is peaking, which puts pressure on the odds to get an extended stock price rally. This also means that the fact that the stock is trading at 11 times next year's earnings is less important. Even though it seems cheap after a massive rally of more than 150%.

Takeaway

Oshkosh presented a very strong quarter. Not only did the company beat the highest expectations, it also raised its guidance and improved its margins. However, Oshkosh might fact higher prices in the third quarter given its high backlog and increasing input costs. Additionally, we are looking at peaking economic sentiment which is likely to hit the company's top line over the next few months, while it is already having an impact on the stock price.

Personally, I am not adding to machinery stocks at this point. My biggest holding is still Caterpillar, which has a higher commodity/mining and construction exposure. I am also much more likely to reduce my overall exposure instead of adding to it.

That being said, the company is not doing poorly. I am not here to start a panic. My only point is that there are better options, and that especially mid-term traders should ignore the stock.

Stay tuned!

Author's note: Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.