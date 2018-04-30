Taubman Centers Is The 'Creme De La Creme'

Taubman is simply the ‘Crème de la Crème’ in the mall REIT sector, and as Carly Simon sang (Spy Who Loved Me),“nobody does it better, makes me feel sad for the rest”.

I would prefer to own the very best REITs.

There are just too many possibilities and I think my time is more valuable analyzing individual stocks than to try to play match maker.

Over the years, I’ve learned that it’s not wise to play the M&A game, when selecting REITs.

There is no question that there is a game of musical chairs going on now in the Mall REIT sector.

Just over a month ago, Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) announced it had reached a deal to acquire General Growth Properties (GGP) for $9.25 billion (after GGP had rejected a previous offer of $7.4 billion in 2017).

Also, last December Unibail-Rodamco (OTCPK:UNRDY) agreed to buy Australia's Westfield Corp. for nearly $16 billion, and according to CNBC’s Lauren Thomas “the mega mall merger put more weight on GGP to hook up with Brookfield.”

According to Thomas, “with the new proposal, GGP shareholders can choose to receive either $23.50 a share in cash, one Brookfield unit or shares of a new company.” Brookfield plans to create a new real estate investment trust under the ticker "BPR," which will qualify as a REIT for tax purposes and issue shares in this transaction.

More recently, Macerich’s (MAC) chairman and CEO, Art Coppola, said he was retiring at the end of this year, putting more speculation on whether MAC will become the next mall REIT to gobble up. According to Mizuho Securities analyst Haendel St. Juste:

"While we are raising our M&A probability [for Macerich], a sale / deal is far from certain and there remains a long laundry list of questions and unknowns.”

According to CNBC’s Lauren Thomas, “many industry experts haven't forgotten when Simon offered to buy its smaller rival Macerich in 2015. Eventually the merger talks fell apart when the two couldn't decide on a purchase price.”

With all the M&A news floating around, it seems interesting to see the potential for more deal flow, within the ‘A’ mall arena (i.e. GGP and MAC), as well as within the ‘B’/’C’ mall category (WPG, CBL, and SRG).

While the GGP transaction is the best evidence we have in terms of ‘A’ mall pricing, Floris van Dijkum, an analyst with Boenning & Scattergood, explains that “'A' malls are currently undervalued in the public markets, but sentiment can change as it has in the past."

It’s interesting that Simon Property Group (SPG) has not stepped into the M&A game yet, and on the recent earnings call one analyst asked:

“Is there anything with all the things going on with all of your competitors, whether it is the Westfield-Unibail merger, the GGP-Brookfield deal, clearly you’ve had management changes that may assert in financial activism. Does this allow Simon at all to take advantage of all those things going on for shareholders at all, in terms of just operations and dealing with things and there is just more on uncertainty at all your competitors, not from an M&A perspective.?”

Simon’s CEO, David Simon replied:

“I don’t think so. I mean, I think they are all running their business I think very effectively. So, I don’t see that at all. They all have good properties, and good management teams. I would imagine all of that’s business as usual, regardless of whatever corporate activities going on. So, I don’t think so.”

Over the years, I’ve learned that it’s not wise to play the M&A game, when selecting REITs. There are just too many possibilities and I think my time is more valuable analyzing individual stocks than to try to play match maker. I would prefer to own the very best REITs, and as you know, most all of the retail REITs are trading at a discount.

What is the best mall REIT? Somehow, I knew you would ask… Taubman Centers (TCO) Is The ‘Crème de la Crème’.

Photo Source

Taubman: A Trusted Mall REIT

Taubman Centers has been in business for over 60 years, and the company was founded by A. Alford Taubman in 1950. It converted to a REIT in 1992, and the Bloomfield Hills-based REIT has maintained a consistent cash payout history for over 25 years.

Most notable for the durable Regional Mall company is the fact that Taubman was a pioneer REIT that became the first publicly traded UPREIT (in 1992), laying the groundwork for real estate companies in all sectors to access the public equity markets.

Favoring "quality over quantity," Taubman Centers owns or manages 27 properties in the U.S. and Asia - large enough to provide economies of scale and solidify relationships with some of the world's best retailers, yet small enough to effectively maximize the potential of every asset by receiving attention of the senior management team. Taubman was added to the prestigious S&P 400 MidCap Index in January 2011.

Over the years, Taubman has maintained a strategic capital recycling model in which it has selectively bought and sold assets in order to maximize the potential of the individual assets.

Along the way, the company built 20 and acquired 11 properties, but sold 26 properties (including a portfolio of 7 properties for $1.405 billion sold to Starwood (NYSE: STWD) in 2014). So, on a net basis, Taubman went from 19 to 27 assets. Here are the properties TCO sold to STWD:

Much of Taubman’s success has been its unique-to-market tenant base that includes high-end brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Diesel, Restoration Hardware, Forever 21, J.Lindeberg, and Ben Sherman. Here is a list of brands that have chosen a Taubman as their first U.S. Mall location:

Also, many "online" retailers are now tenants in Taubman Centers:

Taubman is the highest-quality mall operator in the peer group, as evidenced by the company’s superior collection of brands that attract both customers and retailers. Anchors are a critical factor in assessing mall quality; strong anchors attract both retailers and customers. Taubman’s portfolio is well-positioned, containing the largest concentration of high quality anchors.

Over the last 10 years, Taubman has proactively increased the footprint of new retailers throughout its portfolio, replacing formerly prominent tenants. The information below highlights a sample of tenants indicative of change within Taubman’s tenant base over the last 10 years.

The evolution of Taubman’s tenant mix has contributed to its sales growth over the last decade:

Taubman has received approximately 360,000 sq. ft. back from tenants through bankruptcies or store closures between October 2016 and October 2017. Of that, about 300,000 square feet has been backfilled.

Taubman’s leased space in the company’s comparable centers is 96.0% and the company expects occupancy in the comparable centers to be around 95% at year-end. Here is a list of new concepts added to the portfolio:

Taubman is the highest-quality mall operator in the peer group, as evidenced by the snapshot below, unparalleled anchor quality drives mall visitation:

Taubman focuses on owning, operating and developing the best malls that have yielded industry-leading results – the portfolio of malls is the most productive among its peers. As the chart below illustrates, Taubman has the very best demographic profile in the mall REIT sector:

Unlocking The Value

One key differentiator for Taubman is the fact that the company is a mall developer, and over the last 15 years, the REIT has invested in over $3 billion of projects. As a result, it has created in excess of $4 billion in value.

Taubman is one of the few regional mall developers that possess a full set of development capabilities internally.

One example is Beverly Center in Los Angeles where Taubman is completing a transformative opportunity for comprehensive renovation, touching every aspect, of a key strategic asset. The company is completely remodeling the interiors, exteriors and parking deck with a design by world renowned architect, Massimiliano Fuksas.

The projected returns are 3.0% to 4.0% at stabilization in 2020 with a 10-year Unlevered IRR in excess of 10.0%, terminal year 2025. The cost is ~$500 million and the targeted Completion Date: Holiday 2018. The snapshot below provides an illustration of “full renovation” vs. “no renovation.” Taubman is obviously viewing this asset as a long-term hold that is expected to generate steady returns over the next decade:

Another redevelopment plan is the Mall at Green Hills in Nashville, TN where Taubman is adding 170,000 sq ft of mall tenant area, including a new Dillard’s store, to be completed in 2019. The company’s projected return at stabilization is 6.5% to 7.5% at a cost of $200 million.

Taubman’s U.S. developments have created immense value: nearly $5 billion of net value has been created on a total capital investment of about $3.8 billion. The levered and unlevered IRRs on all development spending since 1992 would be 18% and 12%, respectively. Solid development returns on the eight assets that have sold since 1992. At the sale price, the levered IRR was 14%, and on an unlevered basis, the IRR was 10%.

Unlocking The Asian Secrets

In Asia, Taubman is pursuing a strategy of seeking strategic partners to jointly develop high-quality malls in the company's areas of focus. Taubman Asia is engaged in projects that leverage the REIT's strong retail, planning, design, and operational capabilities.

Taubman currently has two joint venture developments with Wangfujing Group Co. Ltd., one of China's largest department store chains, and another with Shinsegae Group, South Korea's largest retailer. All three are open and the company celebrated the grand opening of CityOn.Xi'an, Taubman's first ground-up development in China.

The centers in Asia continue to add to Taubman’s results this quarter, as Bobby Taubman, CEO, pointed out on the earnings call,

“Our assets (in China) look great, and our asset management is proving to be key differentiator in this rapidly growing market. Point of difference merchandising, targeted marketing and superior services are driving customer flow through our shopping centers. Even the high occupancy and strong tenant demand at all three centers, we have begun actively replacing less productive tenants with more sought-after brands. We’ve also accelerated our marketing efforts using a concentrated event and activity-driven calendar to successfully grow traffic and also reach a more affluent customer. In China, given shopper demand, we decide and keep our food and beverage operators open until 10:00 p.m., which is positively impacted stack time and spending. Taken together, these actions are driving very encouraging results. As we’ve indicated, we expect our next project in Asia to be in South Korea in a partnership with Shinsegae. We continue to advance our efforts with them at what looks to be a very promising project.”

Taubman: A Disciplined Capital Allocator

Taubman has extremely attractive, stable, high-quality assets that allow for financing at the best rates with extended maturities.

One key differentiator for Taubman is the company's balance sheet, an icon of operational excellence, as the mall REIT has successfully orchestrated a showcase of prudent financial management.

The balance sheet is a key competitive advantage of the business and one reason that the company has maintained a very stable and reliable dividend history (more on that below). The balance sheet is solid. At quarter-end, Taubman had limited debt maturities:

In Q1-18, Taubman completed two significant financings: (1) it closed on the new 10-year $300 million non-recourse loan for Twelve Oaks Mall in Detroit and (2) the new five-year $250 million unsecured term loan.

Proceeds from both of these transactions were used to repay a $475 million unsecured term loan that was due to mature in 2019. The net proceeds, about $75 million, were used to pay down outstanding balances on the lines of credit.

Given the likelihood of a rising interest rate environment, Taubman is focused on extending its debt maturities and reducing floating rate exposure. As of Q1-18, the company’s floating rate debt (as a percentage of total debt) was 16%, down from 27% at the end of last year.

The Latest Results

In Q1-18, Taubman’s FFO per share was $0.88, including adjustments related to ownership in SPG (resulting a FFO reduction of $.12/sh) and shareholder activism ($.04/sh). Excluding these items, FFO per share was $1.04, up $0.12 compared to last year, a 13% increase.

The company's other year-over-year variances included the following. Minimum rents up $0.07 largely due to growth at our newest comps centers in Hawaii and Asia.

Taubman anticipated and received substantial lease cancellation income during the quarter, which added to results. The company’s strong performance was also driven by higher rents and lower G&A (a result of the many cost saving initiatives put in place).

The centers produced very good NOI growth: Total portfolio NOI was up 8.8%, and on a comparable basis, NOI was up 9.2% (including lease cancellation income). Excluding lease cancellation, NOI was up 4.7%.

Taubman’s newest comp centers CityOn.Xi’an in China, Starfield Hanam in South Korea and International Market Place in Hawaii were the biggest contributors to growth.

At quarter-end, the comparable center occupancy was 92.8%, unchanged from March 31, last year. Leased space in comparable centers was 95%, up 20 basis points. Within the quarter, Taubman’s average rent per square foot was up 3% in the U.S. comp centers and 3.9% in all comp centers. On an NOI weighted basis, average rent was up 4.5%.

Sales results were very strong. Trailing 12-month sales are now $837 per square foot, Taubman’s highest ever, up 5% over last year.

Keep in mind, Taubman has the highest sales per SF in the mall REIT sector:

On an NOI weighted basis, the U.S. sales were $937 per square foot, up 5.7%. For the quarter, sales per square foot were up an impressive 12.4% and 13.4% on an NOI weighted basis. This was the best quarterly sales results since the first quarter of 2012.

Bobby Taubman, CEO, pointed out on the latest earnings call:

“Across the board, retailers are acknowledging the critical importance of brick and mortar, and financially healthy retailers are actively seeking new space. These brands are being highly selective about the real estate decision and are only looking at opportunities in the best market in great assets like ours. So when they decided to invest in the opening of six, eight or 10 new stores or expand existing stores, we get more than our share.”

Taubman Centers Is The ‘Crème de la Crème’

As I said earlier, I don’t like playing investment banker when analyzing shares in REIT. While I have my opinions as it relates to M&A, I don’t consider them as catalysts, I prefer a more fundamental approach to valuation.

That being said, let’s take a look at Taubman’s FFO/share growth, compared with the peers:

This forward-looking data is based on analyst consensus, and as you can see, Taubman is projected to grow FFO/share by 7% in 2018. Taubman’s 2018 adjusted FFO per share guidance is in the range of $3.72 to $3.86 and comp center NOI growth of 2% to 3%. Now let’s take a look at the dividend yield, compared with the peers:

Keep in mind, Taubman has NEVER cut its dividend and I am not concerned about it now. The dividend appears to be well-covered (69.5% payout ratio). The company has maintained a steady and reliable dividend growth history:

Now let’s take a look at the P/FFO multiple:

As you can see, Taubman is trading at a higher P/FFO multiple than all of the mall REITs, except Seritage (NYSE:SRG). As you can see below, Taubman is trading well-below the historical 5-year P/FFO multiple:

Clearly, the more recent GGP and Westfield Corp. news has been positive for Taubman shareholders, and it appears that the activist investor is fishing in other pools (i.e. QTS Realty), although it costs Taubman shareholders (of which I’m one) $.04/share in FFO in Q1-18.

Insiders in Taubman own just under 4% of shares, and the Taubman family’s steady, long-term ownership has been positive for ALL shareholders. Under the current management team, Taubman has delivered compounded annualized total shareholder return of 14.0% over the last 20 years.

Most importantly, Taubman’s long-standing focus on QUALITY is the foundation of the company and this is the primary differentiator that separates the best from the rest:

In summary: I am maintaining a BUY on Taubman as the latest earnings were both healthy and impressive. I expect the company to continue to deliver very stable performance, without the drama unfolding with the lower-quality names like WPG and CBL. Although I can’t help to think that Taubman could move the needle with acquiring PREIT (NYSE:PEI), I am reminded that Taubman’s portfolio is the very best and there aren’t many malls across the country that can generate sales in excess of $800 per sq. ft.

Yes, Taubman is simply the ‘Crème de la Crème’ in the mall REIT sector, and as Carly Simon sang (Spy Who Loved Me),“nobody does it better, makes me feel sad for the rest.”

