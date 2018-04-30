Iron Mountain: Investing In Boxes, Buildings, Or Both?

Iron Mountain has only 2% customer turnover in a given year; this means 50% of the boxes that were stored 15 years ago still remain.

One thing that distinguishes Iron Mountain's (NYSE:IRM) business from other REITs is the relative insensitivity to higher interest rates. Iron Mountain customers' storage needs are largely unaffected by interest rate movements, and the company's core storage NOI doesn't change with the value of the underlying real estate.

In a rising rate environment, this structure reduces Iron Mountain's exposure to real estate value fluctuations compared with REITs that own their entire portfolios. Additionally, it should be noted that the company enjoys higher levels of real price increases during periods of more inflation.

Since it owns less real estate (owns 27 million sq. ft. and leases 59 million sq. ft.), the operations drive the value for the company. Because Iron Mountain has hundreds of customers, it can pass through increases, and this means the REIT is less impacted by rising rates.

When I think about Iron Mountain's business model, I remind myself that I am not only investing in buildings but also the actual boxes where the company's customers store their critical documents. Iron Mountain has only 2% customer turnover in a given year... this means 50% of the boxes that were stored 15 years ago still remain.

I know of no other REIT that has such exceptional "shelf life"...

The Business Model

I began covering Iron Mountain in 2012, when the company announced it was considering a REIT conversion. The CEO at the time said "a key element of our strategic plan is a disciplined capital allocation strategy to increase stockholder payouts and the REIT structure supports this plan."

In December 2014, Iron Mountain announced that its registration statement was declared effective, and on January 20, 2015, the company held a special meeting for the purposes of voting on the REIT merger (between the company and Iron Mountain REIT). As I explained then:

"That's just a 'rubber stamp' though since Iron Mountain is already a REIT in many ways. The biggest hurdle for the Boston-based company was receiving a Private Letter Ruling (or PLR) from the IRS and specifically a ruling regarding the characterization of the company's steel racking structures as real estate. Earlier this summer Iron Mountain achieved IRS approval for REIT status retroactively as of January 1st, completing the process that began in 2012."

By converting to a REIT, Iron Mountain was forced to pay out at least 90% of taxable income to investors, resulting in a substantially higher dividend than it previously paid. Also, in addition to the clarity with regard to the definition of steel racking as real estate, Iron Mountain is considered somewhat of a hybrid as it relates to its REIT peer classification.

Although Data Center REITs have racking systems (like Iron Mountain), the business model is entirely different from traditional data storage or self-storage because of the service component that is associated with Iron Mountain's integrated data management business.

Conversely, IRM rents out space in larger buildings that are comparable to Industrial REITs. So in terms of peer orientation, I intend to use all three property sectors: data centers, industrial, and self-storage.

Iron Mountain is an industry leader in storage and information management services, serving 230,000 customers in 45 countries on six continents (with over 24,000 employees worldwide). According to the company's website, it serves organizations in every major industry and of all sizes, including more than 95% of the Fortune 1000, which rely on Iron Mountain as their information management partner.

The company's business model is to provide integrated solutions to unify the management of both physical and electronic documents. As you see (below), storage rental remains IRM's core business (62.5% of revenue and 81% of profits), and service represents 37.5% of revenue (18.7% of profits).

Records & Information Management remains IRM's core business (75% of revenue), and the company also has Data Management (15% of rev.) and Shredding (10% of rev.) services. Iron Mountain has a well-balanced platform that consists of more than 225,000 organizations around the world, with over 85 million square feet of real estate and over 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries.

The Balance Sheet

At the end of Q1-18, IRM's lease-adjusted leverage ratio was 5.6x (after having closed the IO Data Centers and Credit Suisse transactions). The current leverage ratio is in line with other REITs, especially when considering that Iron Mountain's business is more durable than many other REIT sectors.

IRM expects to remain in this range for the year before reducing the lease adjusted leverage ratio to about 5x at the end of 2020.

Keep in mind, IRM targets the lower lease adjusted leverage ratio in order to give the company more flexibility to seize opportunities. As of March 31, IRM's borrowings were 73% fixed rate with a weighted average borrowing rate down to 4.8% and well-laddered maturity (at an average of 6.6 years).

During the first quarter, IRM executed a new seven-year U.S. Term Loan B and swapped half to fixed for four years for an all-in rate of just under 4%.

IRM expects to continue funding growth investments through a combination of cash from operations, debt, capital recycling from the sale of real estate, as well as potential ATM issuances, depending on market conditions.

IRM is currently planning to generate approximately $70 million later this year from the sale of three infill properties in Greater London, as the company consolidates its existing facilities and a new record center, with the proceeds used to fund growth investments.

On a full-year basis, the company expects to see continued growth in cash flow from operations, and as a result, dividend coverage will improve relative to cash flow from operations, providing more capital to fund growth investments.

Better Cash Flow, More Clarity

In Q1-18, IRM's performance is on track with annual expectations and punctuated by strong overall growth in total reported revenue of 11% versus the first quarter of last year, smooth integration of both IO and Credit Suisse data centers, continued strength in the core business with internal storage growth of 3.7%, and strong growth in adjusted EBITDA and AFFO.

Including the increase in share count, AFFO grew 20% which supports IRM's targeted dividend per share growth of 7% for 2018. Adjusted EBITDA growth of 17% for Q1-18 was also in line with expectations, reflecting strong margin expansion from a year ago.

IRM is well on track to achieve a business mix delivering internal adjusted EBITDA growth above 5% (before acquisitions) by 2020, and Q1-18 is consistent with that progression, fueled by the 3.2% internal revenue growth.

Moreover, given the recent data center acquisitions and recently announced pending art storage acquisition, IRM's growth portfolio - which is emerging markets, data center, and adjacent businesses - is already approaching approximately 25% of the revenue mix.

A Top-Yielder In the S&P 500

As illustrated below, IRM is a standout in the S&P 500 in that this REIT is a top-yielding company that also has durable and growing internal growth, expanding margins, a solid balance sheet, and great long-term growth potential both in its core as well as data center and adjacent businesses.

Last week IRM reported another strong quarter with robust rental revenue growth and enhanced margins. The company achieved strong internal storage revenue growth of 3.7%, tracking ahead of the 3% to 3.5% annual guidance laid out in February. This reflects solid underlying fundamentals and the benefits from IRM's revenue management program.

IRM continues to anticipate revenue growth approaching 7% from 2017 to 2020, adjusted EBITDA growth of almost 11%, and AFFO growth exceeding 11%. With expectations of annual dividend per share growth around 4%, IRM expects an AFFO payout ratio in the mid-70s.

Now, as many of my readers know, I have been screaming BUY, BUY, BUY for quite some time, yet Mr. Market is still confused as to whether Iron Mountain is renting out boxes or buildings, or both…

As you can see, compared to the other REIT peers, IRM is "cheap", and here's how the company has performed year-to-date (3rd from left):

What is Mr. Market missing?

Iron Mountain has delivered amongst the best growth figures in the past five years, with 3.7% internal storage growth, EBITDA growth of 17%, and AFFO growth of 30% (or 20% adjusted for the increased share count). Also, the company's data center business is now firmly established to become a significant contributor over time.

In summary, I am maintaining a BUY on IRM shares. I see more clarity related to IRM's 2020 target that includes predictable dividend growth. I am also pleased to see the progress being made in the data center business and I consider IRM well-positioned to integrate its core storage business with its other extended business lines.

The next time you think about Iron Mountain…will you think (1) boxes, (2) buildings, or (3) both?

