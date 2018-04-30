Hailiang Education Group: Another Pump And Dump?

Our analysis shows that Hailiang shares are overvalued by more than 60% from their fair value, and we hold a short position in it.

Over the last 12 months, Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ: HLG) stock has increased from $8 per share to slightly above $80 per share, which equals to around a 900% annual growth rate. With such an enormous growth, we believe that the company is without a question overvalued at the current market price, and we are currently holding a small short position in it.

If you are not familiar with the company, Hailiang is a private education tutoring business that has 8 schools under its management inside the People’s Republic of China. In recent years, the Chinese private education industry had experienced exponential growth, thanks to the help of the government and the rising middle class that has the ability to send their children to more prestige private schools rather than rely solely on the public education system. By 2020, the revenue that will be generated by the private schools is estimated to be $51.7 billion, with an annual growth rate of more than 10%.

With the growth of private education in PRC and the rising number of students that are able to afford private schools, Hailing Education could be considered a good long-term investment, as it is easy to invest in it, since the company is being traded on Nasdaq. However, the history has shown us time and time again that when it comes to Chinese companies, investors should make a careful due diligence before allocating their resources to invest in those companies. The recent documentary movie, The China Hustle, highlighted this issue, showing various types of fraudulent activities that are being conducted in the mainland to defraud the foreign public. Obviously, not every Chinese public company that trades on US exchanges is fraudulent by default, but with the 900% growth of its stock that created a market cap of more than $2 billion, Hailiang could fit that description.

At the beginning of April, famous short-selling firm Citron released its report stating:

Citron has NEVER seen anything as bad as Hailiang.

In addition to that, it has shared its report on Seeking Alpha highlighting its concerns regarding the company’s transparency. Going through Citron’s report, we believe Hailiang has a number of red flags that make it a good candidate for short selling. First of all, the company has had a history of frequent changes of its CFOs in the last few years, which is a typical sign that the financial department might not be as transparent as investors expect it to be. In addition to that, Hailiang itself stated that it has internal problems that make it harder to prevent fraud, which typically means that there is a great risk that management is not interested in improving the efficiency of its business.

To see the full financial picture, we created a DCF analysis that helped us to find out the fair value of Hailiang and see how overvalued its stock is. The table below shows our forecast of Hailiang's major metrics like revenue, EBITDA and others for the upcoming years:

Source: Bloomberg, Author's own estimates

From this we could see that there is a reasonable chance for the company to depreciate in value, especially after Citron’s report. While it is expected that the company will continue to report positive earnings, especially since the Chinese private education market is on the rise, the rate of growth of its revenue, in our opinion, is going to drastically decrease in the upcoming years, as the competition will start to establish a stronger presence in the mainland. After finding the discounted terminal value and doing all the necessary calculation, our model showed the fair value of Hailiang to be $27.06 per share, or a discount of around 66% from its current price.

Source: Author's own estimates

As for the comparable analysis, we compared Hailiang to its Chinese peers, some of which are trading on Hong Kong stock exchange. After conducting the analysis, we saw that the stock still has a downside of more than 55% from its today’s price.

Source: Bloomberg, Author's own estimates

After that, we decided to consolidate our analysis and see what the final fair value of the company is. When we combined the DCF model with the results of our comparable analysis, we came to the conclusion that the final fair value of Hailiang stock is $29.29 per share, which represents a downside of more than 60% from the current market price.

Source: Author's own estimates

While we believe that Hailiang is substantially overvalued, the problem with shorting its stock is its low float, which makes it riskier to hold a bearish position in it. In order to decrease that risk, we decided to slowly build up a short position in the stock and take a look at the trading volume each day and the price action on a tape to find out when the bearish trend might begin. In addition, everyone who is shorting this stock should remember that its price might stay irrational longer than expected. If the stock tumbles in a foreseeable future, then the reward is going to be huge. However, you should prepare to realize a loss, if it goes substantially higher before going down.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HLG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.