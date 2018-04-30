I think that part of the reason for my success in selecting Small Cap REITs is the fact that I uncover so many stones.

I just finished the May edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor (publishing tomorrow) and the Small Cap REIT portfolio outperformed all of my other REIT portfolios. Although I’m hoping to repeat the same performance as last year (the Small Cap REIT portfolio returned 22%), I know I will need to make up a lot of lost ground.

Many of my best picks in the first quarter were Lodging REITs.

For example, Ryman Hospitality (RHP) shares jumped 16.7% year to date (see my article HERE) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – formerly Ashford Hospitality Prime – is up 10.2% (see my article HERE). I am constantly seeking REITs that have the best upside, and I have been pleased with these choice picks (RHP and BHR).

I think that part of the reason for my success in selecting small cap REITs is the fact that I uncover so many stones. As you know, there are over 150 U.S. equity REITs to select from and that means that I must spend days and nights studying balance sheets, income statements, earnings transcripts, and conducting senior management interviews.

However, as evidenced by the strong portfolio results, the hard work pays off.

Today, I am providing you with another ground up research report on a small cap REIT known as Hersha Hospitality (HT). I have written on this company in the past, but it has been over a year since I have taken a deep dive. I think you will like this one, and of course the title suggests my bullish sentiment: Hersha Hospitality Is A Diamond In The Rough.

Photo Source

Hersha Hospitality 2.0

Hersha Hospitality was once a private REIT that listed in a small $13 million IPO in 1999. Since that time, the company has transformed itself into a leading upscale hotel REIT where it has "clustered" its portfolio around several key gateway markets. Today, the portfolio stands at 49 high-quality “transient” in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Miami, and on the West Coast.

HT’s portfolio of recently built hotels reflects current tastes and preferences, and is positioned to generate significant free cash flow growth in the coming years.

Much of HT's transformation has revolved around its recycling initiatives, as the company has been selling off its suburban hotels to focus in CBD markets such as Miami and Southern California. Over the last two decades, Hersha has grown RevPAR (revenue per room) for around $39 (in 1999) to around $180.

Various market tailwinds and robust operating performance in Q4-17 demonstrated a fundamental turnaround in a number of Hersha’s core markets, most notably South Florida and New York City, leading to 2017 comparable portfolio RevPAR of $184.23, the highest year-end RevPAR figure in the company’s history and at the high-end of the lodging REIT sector.

Hersha’s ownership philosophy is keenly focused on assets in the most sought after locations across the U.S. and a unique combination of category-killing branded hotels and independent lifestyle hotels. In addition, the segmented clusters enable Hersha to leverage local consumer insights and scale to capture a differentiated mix of leisure and business transient customers while boasting assets that respond to the tastes and preferences of today’s traveler.

Many of the hotels are situated in the country’s most populated technology and innovation districts, including the fast-growing Seaport in Boston, Playa Vista and Santa Monica in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley and South Lake Union in Seattle. As you can see below, Hersha has a bi-coastal focus:

South Florida

In South Florida, Hersha reported 20.3% RevPAR growth in the first quarter. Four of Hersha’s six hotels opened shortly after Hurricane Irma and continue to experience a boost in property operations since their reopening. Hersha’s President and COO, Neil Shah, explains:

“While the portfolio received an influx of occupancy related to hurricane relief in the fourth quarter, we believe this quarter’s operational results were driven by a resurgence of the Miami lodging market. Our optimism is supported by strong leisure and corporate travel trends, less new supply, continued upside from disruption in the Caribbean and Puerto Rico, and the return of some of the traditional international travelers to the market.”

International room revenue at Hersha’s Miami Beach properties grew 20% during the quarter. More specifically, booking data showed a 20% increase in travelers from Brazil to Miami and the 30% plus bump in travelers from the United Kingdom.

New York City

Hersha’s New York City cluster was the best performing portfolio outside of South Florida and experienced 10.3% RevPAR growth during the first quarter, aided by ADR growth of 3.3%.

Strong business and leisure transient demand led to increased occupancy by 577 basis points to 91.6%, the highest first quarter occupancy for Hersha’s New York City portfolio in its history. Hersha drove 8.7% RevPAR growth at the Hyatt Union Square and also experienced strong growth in Midtown East, Tribeca and Chelsea.

In total, six high-quality Manhattan properties registered 7.1% RevPAR growth to $181 during the first quarter. The Manhattan portfolio contributed $3.6 million in EBITDA to the total comparable hotel portfolio, a 17% year-over-year increase in EBITDA. Neil Shah explains:

“Demand for the city is on the rise with forecasted growth for 2018 and 2019 at 5.1% and 5%, respectively. We are forecasting supply growth of less than 3% for 2018. Looking back to prerecession levels for New York City when demand regularly outpaced supply on an annual basis, it led to double-digit RevPAR growth for the market. We are seeing significant growth in business transient room nights and the leisure market remains robust in New York.”

Boston

Hersha’s Boston portfolio continued its outperformance in the first quarter, registering RevPAR growth of 6.1%, 350 basis points above the market. Hersha continues to benefit from ramp-up at the company’s most recent acquisition in Boston, the Envoy Hotel, which registered RevPAR growth of 13.3% and EBITDA margin growth of 260 basis points.

Hersha acquired the hotel two years ago with high expectations to drive meaningful rate, margin and loyalty from this property in the heart of Boston Seaport Innovation District. Neil Shah explains:

“…the Envoy is positioned to continue to benefit from its location in the Seaport as well as increased activity from guests and locals at the lookout rooftop bar, one of the most sought after outdoor rooftop locations in the city. We are currently expanding the rooftop bar to occupy an additional 2,000 square feet, which will include a new bar with an awning to extend the bar season, the addition of the kitchen and a covered space for rooftop catering and events. This expansion will allow the rooftop to increase capacity by over 50% and should yield a substantial IRR on our investment.”

West Coast

Hersha’s west coast portfolio consists of eight hotels from Seattle to San Diego and reported RevPAR growth of 5.5%, driven by 1.3% ADR increase to $216.

The portfolio is Hersha’s largest EBITDA generating market, delivering 32% of consolidated EBITDA distribution. For the second consecutive quarter, the best performing asset was the Sanctuary Beach Resort. In the first quarter, the Sanctuary Beach Resort increased RevPAR by 19%, aided by a 17.5% ADR growth to $263.

Over the past several years, Hersha has focused on acquiring hotels in growing innovation districts on the West Coast. This strategy is proving quite productive in Sunnyvale, in the heart of Silicon Valley, on Silicon Beach, Playa Vista in Southern California and in booming South Lake Union in Seattle.

The Sunnyvale assets had combined RevPAR growth of 9.9%, driven by capturing a steady mix of mid-week corporate and transient demand. In Santa Monica, Hersha saw continued success at the recently acquired Ambrose hotel, which grew RevPAR by 14.8%.

At the Penn Pacific in Seattle, 12.1% RevPAR growth for the first quarter was primarily driven by an occupancy increase of 905 basis points. Since acquiring the hotel in 2017, Hersha has implemented a rate oriented revenue management strategy, compressing with locally negotiated corporate rates and capturing the high ADRs of bar and consortia guests.

Philadelphia

Hersha’s Philadelphia portfolio was negatively impacted by renovations during the first quarter as both The Rittenhouse and Hampton Inn convention center underwent significant ROI generating capital projects.

At the recently acquired Philadelphia Westin, Hersha recorded 7.2% RevPAR growth, which was driven by an ADR increase of close to 21%, at the expense of occupancy, as the company shifted segmentation from OTA channels to a mix of LNR and other group business since our acquisition last year. As Neil Shah explains:

“Fundamentals in Philadelphia remained quite strong with a growing technology and innovation sector downtown and a very strong growth in leisure-oriented visitation. Overseas travelers are expected to grow 22% from 2017 to 2022, nearly twice the growth rate between 2012 and 2017 as more non-stop international routes and carriers are being added in the market.”

Washington, DC

Washington, DC faced a difficult comp with the inauguration and Women’s March taking place in the first quarter of 2017. And this year, it experienced a decline in transient due to the government shutdown this past January. It was a tough quarter with RevPAR down 18%.

Despite a challenging operating environment year to date in the market, Hersha’s sentiment remains positive for Washington, DC. As Neil Shah explains:

“The second quarter should yield greater demand for the market with a more robust convention calendar and Congress in session an extra week compared to the second quarter of 2017. We have also begun to see early signs of diplomatic and international travel returning to Washington DC, which will benefit the Ritz-Carlton Georgetown. And in the back half of the year, our upgrade of the St. Gregory Hotel should provide further benefit.”

The Balance Sheet

In Q1-18, Hersha sold two hotels for $51.4 million at 19.9x EBITDA, and in Q2-18 acquired the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel for $41.5 million at 10.4x EBITDA.

When faced with a decelerating fundamental operating environment in 2015, Hersha began a 24-month transformative recycling of its hotel portfolio and during the last two years, the company sold $870 million of mature, stabilized hotels, successfully deferring $270 million of taxable gains with $816 million of accretive acquisitions.

(Hersha sold its non-core hotels for an average of 15x EBITDA or a 6% economic capitalization rate).

Hersha benefits from a well-diversified lender group of nearly 30 banks with primarily unsecured total borrowings. The company’s weighted average interest rate is ~3.9% across all borrowings with an approximately 4.2-year life to maturity (only 10% of Maturities are CMBS loans and 67% of debt is either fixed, capped or swapped). The company’s recent refinancing efforts address 2018 debt maturities, saving approximately $7.0 million in interest expense on a full-year basis.

The Latest Earnings Results

For Q1-18, Hersha enjoyed better market conditions that resulted in robust operating performance for the portfolio. The South Florida and Manhattan portfolios generated RevPAR growth of 20.3% and 7.1%, respectively, and grew EBITDA margins by 790 basis points and 120 basis points, respectively.

Hersha reported Q1-18 FFO/sh of $.06 and EBITDA of $21.1 million (beating guidance of $18.2-$19.2 million). Comparable RevPar increased .2% and hotel EBITDA margins contracted 140 bps. Hersha also continued to repurchase shares, in Q1-18 repurchasing 636,000 shares for $10.8 million at $17.03/sh on average.

Raised Guidance: Hersha increased the lower end of its RevPAR growth range with comparable portfolio RevPAR growth of 1.5% to 3%, AFFO per diluted share of $1.96 to $2.14 per share, and EBITDA to be in the range of $162 million to $170 million.

Here’s a snapshot of FFO/share estimates provided by FAST Graphs:

Looking at the 2019 estimates, you can see that Hersha’s forecasted FFO/share is over 10%, almost as high as RHP’s 10.5% 2019 estimate. This suggests that Hersha could see enhanced growth over the next several quarters, and the raised guidance suggests that the company is poised to profit.

Hersha Hospitality is a Diamond in the Rough

Here is how Hersha’s management team summed up 2017 results in the latest (2017) Annual Report:

“Hersha’s unique hotel portfolio, characterized by high absolute RevPAR and sectorleading margins, located in the most valuable markets in the country is further supported by a talented management team that thinks like long-term investors and manages like owner-operators. Following several years of well-timed dispositions, calculated acquisitions, and ROI-generating renovations, our collection of hotels is uniquely in tune with the evolving expectations of today’s travelling consumers. We have our focus trained now on driving the performance from our hotel portfolio and generating EBITDA growth from our recent investments. We are confident in our operating capabilities, the value of our portfolio, the markets where we are focused, and the overall earnings potential of our investments to drive significant growth for years to come.”

As you see (above), Hersha boasts a 6.0% dividend yield. (Note: I own the REITs shaded in “light green”). Now let’s consider the P/FFO multiple:

As you can see, Hersha is trading at a discount compared to most REITs, and I am especially interested to see that Hersha’s management team has been buying up shares:

Hersha is flying under the radar, smaller than most of the peers:

In conclusion: I am upgrading Hersha from a HOLD to a BUY. The latest earnings results were impressive and Hersha’a management team appears to be doing a fine job to generate shareholder value. I like the bi-coastal focus and the markets that Hersha is investing its capital. Asset recycling is working and the experienced management team should be able to deliver high alpha over the next few quarters.

Thanks for the click (these pennies add up) and I hope you will continue to follow me on Seeking Alpha (scroll up to the top if you haven't followed me yet... I hope to break 50,000 followers by June 1st).

I will be attending ReCon 2018 in Las Vegas on May 20-23 (the world's largest global gathering of retail real estate professionals). There will be 37,000 industry professionals there, and I will be conducting interviews with over two dozen retail REIT CEOs. I plan to publish these interviews in video format for my premium marketplace members. Make sure you sign up today.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs and HT Investor Presentation.

Other REITs mentioned: (HPT), (CLDT), (APLE), (RLJ), (XHR), (SHO), (PEB), (INN), (HST), (DRH), (PK), (AHT), (CHSP), (LHO).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, BHR, AVB, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CUBE, DDR, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FRT, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HT, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, TCO, TRTX, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.