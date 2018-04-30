Pier 1 Imports: A New Low

Overview

Pier 1 Imports' (PIR) Q4 results showed that it is difficult to pick out a winner in retail. We hold a basket of retail stocks and have experienced mixed results lately (90% in Fossil (FOSL) and GNC (GNC), and the remaining in GameStop (GME) and Pier 1).

Pier 1 is not one of those exciting investments; it sells furniture! The company has not been growing for five years; the industry is becoming more competitive than ever, and the threat of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is bigger each year. For the investment in Pier 1 Imports to work, we need to see some stabilisation of the bricks-and-mortar sales, consistent growth in the online segment, and lastly, margins and free cash flow are maintained.

We take a very long-term view of what we own, and in light of the Q4 results, it shows Pier 1’s turnaround is becoming more difficult than ever. Its new three-year strategic adjustment shows some urgency, but its results are painful to review. Let’s start!

Q4 Highlights

What attracted us to Pier 1 is its ability to generate consistent FCF. In the last ten years, it only failed to do so on two occasions, 2015 and 2009. With the five-year average of around $60M, FY2018 FCF of $66M isn’t that terrible! However, the stock is currently traded at 3xFCF. The bad news is the FCF will shrink if margins and top-line deterioration do not reverse, and PIR can get even cheaper.

Since 2013, its initiative to operate an omnichannel has been fairly successful. It hoped that over time with higher volume, the online segment margins will eventually be profitable. However, it still has a lot to do with fulfilment costs remaining high, despite currently achieving 25% of total sales, compared to 20% in prior year.

Most of Pier 1 stores are located in shopping malls and in-line positions in shopping centres in metropolitan areas. These are where footfall is hit heaviest. Thus, the continuous growth of Pier online channel will be a key to reverse its fortune.

So, we have consistent FCF and encouraging online sales growth. Let’s review the bad news.

Q4 Lowlights

Net sales decreased 3.1% to $512.2 million; the decrease is higher if you exclude the 14 th -week sales of $27.5 million.

Company comparable sales on a 13-week basis decreased 7.5%; The key reasons for this was due to the out of trend assortments, which in the words of the CEO:

lack the freshness, and our value equation didn't compel the customer to buy. However, “we saw less traffic coming through the stores and more purchases online.”

Q4 2018 conference call

EPS of $0.19 (GAAP) and adjusted earnings per share of $0.21 (non-GAAP), including an estimated benefit of approximately $0.04 per share from the 14 th week in the company’s fiscal 2018 fourth quarter.

Gross margin ended the year with 37%, and OPEX increased to 28.9% from 28.1%.

4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17 3Q17 2Q17 1Q17 4Q16 SSS (%) -7.5% -0.7* 1.8 0 0.2 1.8 -4.3 -2.5 0.7 Net sales (mil) 512.2** 469.2 408 410 528 476 406 418 542 Store count 1003 1011 1012 1016 1018 1022 1023 1027 1065 Gross margin (%) 37 37.7 34.0 37.0 39.2 41.3 35.7 35.6 36.3 E-commerce (%) 25 26 27 24 20 20 20 19 15

*-1% impact from hurricanes effect alone

** includes an extra week sales of $27.5

Source: Author’s compilation from 10-Qs

There were many things not to like. It's worrying that the cause of the bad quarter was deep in the core of the business, in that the outdated product range and store layout have been the main culprit. Thus, it was wise for the management to announce the discontinuation of the dividend payments and the share repurchase program to refocus capital into the turnaround. This would free up $22M and $26.6M much-needed runway for the next three years.

Pier 1 2021: A New Day

Wait… we have seen this before! Since 2013, Pier 1 has been banging on the table about evolving so that it can navigate in the ‘new normal’ retail environment. Except, in the last time around, its focus was on its online channels, and promotion, promotion, promotion! Online sales aside, it didn’t go well as its brand, and product relevance and value proposition declined.

Source: Pier’s Investor presentation April 2018

In January, we wrote an article to propose that Pier needs to make a more fundamental change in their business:

Pier 1 could certainly apply a few lessons from Haverty (HVT) here! By improving the quality of the service, freshening the store design and layout, and providing personal/bespoke touch, sales and margins can stabilize. E-commerce channel is not the only way.”

And in light of the Q4 results, the CEO announced

Our financial performance in fiscal 2018, and specifically the fourth quarter, underscores the urgent need for change…”

Alasdair James, President and CEO, Q4 2018 conference call

The urgency to implement a new strategic plan became clearer when he explained why comps were so bad!

… We have got designs of product that we've had for several years, and as we've repeated those designs year over year, many of our customers have already got those products, and we're finding similar designs or copies of those designs elsewhere at a cheaper value and that actually sort of contributes to the value proposition issue I referenced earlier. So that's why we have to address the fundamentals around our value prop in order to address that issue head on.”

Q4 2018 conference call

We are somewhat encouraged as the management is prepared to dissect the business and mend it from the core. The new initiative touches a whole spectrum of areas across sourcing, supply chain, stores, merchandising, marketing and promotions. The management expects it to result:

Fiscal 2019 will be a loss-making year

Source: Q4 results

Fiscal 2020 and 2021 will be stabilisation and back to growth.

After which, the company expects to deliver net sales growth of 4% to 6%, EBITDA margin of 6% to 8%, earnings per share in the range of $0.60 to $0.70. The target is more or less half of what it has been delivering in the last ten years!

Clearly, the company is laying out a very low expectation for investors, and that its plan may seem less ambitious than it appears. However, if we look back at the three-year plan it had in 2013/14, then this looks impressive for the lack of words.

We won’t regurgitate its strategic plan (view its 176 slide presentation here). In brief, the strategic change this time is profound in the core of the product, the identity of the brand, and the operations. The company wants everything to resonate with its highest engaged shoppers, which are the confident style shoppers and the up and coming decorating enthusiasts.

Pier products resonate with these two groups, and they are those who spend the most.

And have the confidence and design savvy to participate in a ‘treasure hunt’ shopping experience Pier is known for.

If the previous strategic change is ‘lukewarm,’ then this time we can safely say it looks radical. Starting with the cancellation of the share repurchase program and dividend payments, then a completely new management team set up in Q1, and now an elaborated and deep to the core strategic change.

Takeaway

Pier can achieve what Haverty did. The company also had to change its game in this new retail environment, but Haverty’s change was bold and radical. It wanted to refresh its stores, even open more stores where it can, add in-home design visits (2013), upholstery service and promote an “inspiration and customization” image to consumers. And it has paid off massively as it achieved increased sales while maintained robust margins. On the other hand, the“buy more, save more” and closing stores of Pier’s previous change resulted in where it is now, out of date and tired.

Now, it’s all about execution for Pier. The guidance looks conservative and tantalisingly attractive on whichever valuation metrics you look at. Currently, Pier is valued at 3.2x FCF. At $2.20, the market thinks it will fail, disregard the fact that Pier still has the brand, the capital, and the reliable cash flow machine. Haverty is well recovered now, and the market rewards it at a valuation at 12x FCF. So, if you believe in Pier’s plan, this is a 3-5x return investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PIR, FOSL, GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.