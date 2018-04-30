DocuSign: Waiting For An Entry Point

DocuSign remains one of the most financially attractive IPOs of the year, with a revenue growth rate in the high 30s, positive cash flows, and near-breakeven losses.

DocuSign shares popped 35% on their first day of trading and closed at $39.73, giving the company a market cap just north of $6 billion.

Next to the IPO of Dropbox (DBX), the IPO of e-signature leader DocuSign (DOCU) was one of the most highly anticipated deals of the year, and the pent-up demand clearly showed in the way that shares performed on their first day of trading, despite relatively uneven trading in the broader markets. DocuSign shares rocketed 35% on their first day, and it's worth noting that team collaboration software company Smartsheet (SMAR) also went public on the same day and saw shares jump 30%.

As seen below in DocuSign's first-day trading chart, shares opened at $38 a little before noon in New York, gradually trading up through the rest of the day to close near $40:

As usual, DocuSign's IPO rally has left it a bit expensive for ordinary investors wanting to jump in the fray. I find myself extremely tempted by DocuSign's IPO. As both a frequent user of the company's e-signature platform and a fan of the company's high-growth, slimming-losses financial profile, I believe DocuSign to be one of the most rock-solid IPOs of the year. I'm wary of highflier like Zscaler (ZS) and Smartsheet (SMAR) - they may look like high-growth, exciting names at the moment while they're fresh, but they lack the scale and experience to make investors truly comfortable in the consistency of their future earnings reports. Companies like DocuSign and Dropbox, on the other hand, have been high-profile unicorns for years, and in DocuSign's case, it has reached over $500 million in annual revenues. It's larger than most enterprise software companies currently trading in the market; in other words, it didn't jump the gun with its IPO like many smaller players did this year.

I had written in a prior article that my price target for DocuSign was $40.50, representing 9x forward revenues and putting the company roughly in-line with Dropbox. With shares now inching so close to $40, there's not much of a margin of error left toward that price target, so I'd prefer waiting until shares dip below $36 to make a play.

Make no mistake, however - in a year with many successful IPOs that "popped" in early trading, DocuSign is shaping up to be one of the most durable names that is more than likely to be the best long-term performer - as Alteryx (AYX) and Okta (OKTA) were in last year's batch of IPOs. What I like about DocuSign is that it's a known quantity - accessible but powerful product, years of experience in executing toward high growth targets, and a clear path to profitability. I'm keeping my eyes peeled for an entry point in the near future.

Final IPO details

Here's a look at how the chips fell in the DocuSign IPO:

Shares priced at $29 per share, above an initial price range of $24-$26 and also above DocuSign's revised price range of $26-$28

The company tendered 21.7 million shares in the offering, raising $629.3 million and initially valuing DocuSign at $4.41 billion

Shares opened for trading at an already-elevated price of $38 (+31%) and gradually traded up over the course of the day to close at $39.79, valuing DocuSign at $6.04 billion

Of the 21.7 million shares offered in the IPO, 16.1 million are new issuances and 5.6 million are from selling shareholders. DocuSign expects to receive $435.4 million in net proceeds from the IPO

Use of proceeds are listed as general corporate purposes, working capital, and payment of tax withholdings and remittance obligations related to restricted stock

A standard 15% greenshoe option is still on the table, leaving open the possibility of selling an additional 3.255 million shares at the original IPO price of $29, which would raise another $94.3 million

Shares held by insiders are subject to the traditional 180-day lock period before becoming eligible for sale

The deal was led by Morgan Stanley (MS) and JPMorgan (JPM)

Another remarkable fact about the DocuSign IPO: the company is putting forth a single-class stock structure, which ironically has become more of an exception in Silicon Valley circles. Even Smartsheet (SMAR), a tiny company with barely more than $100 million in revenues in FY17, created a dual-class structure in its IPO and gave the insider Class B shares 10x voting power.

Individual investors rarely ever look at voting rights anymore, and most have taken for granted that most Silicon Valley companies' common stock are going to be essentially powerless in the boardroom. Institutional investors, however, might have a greater interest in taking board seats or gaining voting control, so the fact that DocuSign's shares come with pro rate voting rights is a huge, overlooked plus.

Here's a look as well at DocuSign's cap table post-IPO:

Figure 1. DocuSign cap table Source: DocuSign final prospectus

Most of DocuSign's VC backers are selling a small portion of their holdings, as part of the 5.6 million shares offered by existing shareholders. Daniel Springer, DocuSign's CEO, owns less than 1% of the company - though he isn't a founder, and has only been CEO for a little over a year.

What's the upside opportunity from here?

The main question on investors' minds: is it too late to get into DocuSign? My answer is no, it's not too late - but just wait for a slightly better time.

Post-IPO, DocuSign has 152.1 million sure outstanding. At a current price of $39.74 per share, this gives DocuSign a market cap of $6.04 billion. If we consider DocuSign's net cash position - the $257.4 million of cash on its balance sheet, the $435.4 million of cash it excepts to raise in net proceeds from the IPO, and $547.5 million of debt - DocuSign currently has an enterprise value of $5.90 billion.

If we assume that DocuSign can grow its revenues by 30% in the coming year from a base of $518.5 million in FY17 (recall that DocuSign's y/y growth rate exiting Q4 was 37%, so 30% is a rather tame assumption), we arrive at a forward revenue estimate of $674.1 million. This puts DocuSign's current valuation at 8.75x EV/FY18 revenues.

Here's how that valuation stacks up against the other enterprise software IPOs of 2018:

Figure 2. DocuSign relative valuation Source: author-created chart; data from public filings; forward revenues based on extrapolation of historical results; comp market valuations based on stock price as of April 28

As I earlier predicted, DocuSign is trading right in line with Dropbox, but the range of valuations in this year's software IPOs is otherwise rather wide. For certain, DocuSign isn't trading anywhere near the euphoria-driven Zscaler (ZS), a security-as-a-service company whose rocketing IPO reminds me of Twilio's IPO in 2016 right before it came crashing down. DocuSign is also trading at a lower valuation than Smartsheet, which shared the IPO spotlight on the same day as DocuSign.

Successful IPOs of last year, like Alteryx and Okta are also trading at roughly the same valuation:

Based on these comps, it's safe to say DocuSign is hovering around its fair value. Note, however, that if we bump up DocuSign's growth estimate from 30% to 35%, its valuation would recede slightly to 8.42x forward revenues. I'd prefer to wait until shares dip below $36 (representing 7.9x forward revenues) before contemplating a long position, to allow a reasonable margin of error and to leave enough room for upside.

Of course, there's no guarantee that a dip occurs - but I'd prefer to be conservative rather than rush in based on hype. Dropbox, too, encountered a small dip to the $28 level, below the ~$30 handle that shares were trading at immediately post-IPO:

The bottom line on DocuSign: it's a fantastic company with a fantastic growth story, but wait until the price is right. DocuSign's IPO pop hasn't taken it to crazy levels, but at 8.75x forward revenues, the upside is limited. Keep your eyes peeled for an entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DOCU over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.