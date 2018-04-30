Don't Ignore EUV When Assessing ASML

In April 2015, we wrote our first report on ASML (ASML) when Deutsche Bank seemed to be betting against EUV and in our view ASML was building an extremely bearish thesis for ASML by completely ignoring the potential of EUV technology and only highlighting the downside. In our view, EUV technology provides the biggest risk for ASML’s long term growth trajectory but at the same time it is also what is going to drive the company’s revenues and earnings going forward. We viewed the risk-reward profile as favorable and if we look at how ASML shares performed ever since, we were not wrong there:

Shares of ASML have easily outperformed the broader market and outperformed the semiconductor sector as well. Somewhat ironic, shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) have lost 53.3% since.

In this report, we have a quick look at how ASML’s revenues and earnings developed in the first quarter of the year.

Revenues

Figure 1: Revenues ASML by category (Source: ASML, altered by author)

Revenues for Memory significantly improved from €574 million to €1227 million, which is a €653 million improvement. Going forward, Memory sales will continue to show improvement, while Logic should maintain its strength. As more systems are being shipped to customers, the IBM revenues are increasing as well as offsetting the €201 million lower revenue for Logic. Overall, ASML saw its revenue increase by 17.5% and is upbeat on a strong increase in revenues for the second quarter.

Earnings

Figure 2: Earnings ASML by category (Source: ASML)

Compared to the first quarter of 2017, ASML booked higher earnings driven by higher revenues as well as higher gross margins partially offset by higher R&D and SG&A costs. The higher gross margin does not reflect a margin improvement driven by lower production costs, but a margin improvement driven by revenue recognition. Lower EUV shipments in the first quarter caused the margin improvement.

Outlook and conclusion

Source: ASML

For the second quarter, ASML has guided for revenue between $2.5B and $2.6B which would be at least a 19% YoY improvement. The equipment manufacturer also expects gross margins of 43%. What we are particularly looking for in ASML’s quarterly earnings is the progress on EUV. The reason is simple, ASML’s day-to-day business is quite predictable so it is unlikely that we will see big surprises there. The bigger challenge is to get EUV technology to the levels where commercial implementation is feasible. ASML is hitting 125 WpH (wafers per hour) at customer sight and 140 WpH at ASML. For Logic, it seems like the cross-over-point where it becomes more attractive to adopt EUV, has already been reached. In 2018 and 2019, this will result in increasing shipments of EUV machines to customers driving revenues for ASML. For Memory, the desired cross-over point has yet to be demonstrated. So for now, double patterning or multiple patterning technology is driving ASML’s revenue growth attributed to Memory-end use. As ASML demonstrates the desired WpD and single-exposure is achievable in the Memory segment, further growth of EUV shipments is likely to be achieved in 2020 and after.

What might have been the only disappointing element in the outlook is the expected number of EUV shipments in 2018 being brought down to 20 from 22 while these were not loaded into 2019 shipments in a clear way, since ASML maintained its shipment figure of at least 30 EUV machines in 2019 which could include 2 additional machines deferred in 2018.

Conclusion

For the first quarter, ASML has shown strong revenues and margins driven by a strong and growing Memory end-use while Logic remains soft but steady. Margins were strong in the first quarter, but unlike strong revenue growth, we don’t expect margins to be at the same level in the second quarter though this is not a bad thing since increasing EUV shipments are what drives margins down a bit.

For Logic, EUV has become part of the upcoming insertion (with exception for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) ) and that is a big positive that will drive revenues upward even more after solid results in 2017. For Memory, commercial implementation is a bit further away and ASML is working on achieving desired productivity levels and we believe that further down the road this will bolster ASML’s business.

The biggest challenges for ASML have been to increase the productivity levels and uptime to make it attractive for the Logic implementation for 7nm nodes. As was noted years before, increasing the light source was required to significantly increase the number of wafers per day to levels where it would make sense for foundries to adopt the EUV technology. Those levels have been achieved and going forward there will be further improvement that will drive litho costs per wafer down even more and make EUV technology more interesting for Memory end-use.

Deutsche Bank has been proven wrong just months after it wrote a bearish report on ASML, when probably one of the latest adopters of EUV , Intel (INTC) , ordered EUV machines. Shares of ASML have doubled since the report and showed how wrong analysts of Deutsche Bank were, despite them following up later with buy recommendations. Deutsche Bank simply produced a bearish note by down playing the break-through of EUV. That either shows how they underestimated the power of EUV technology or they had not idea what they were talking about. Also on Seeking Alpha, we see some reports that question ASML’s valuation based on the practice of ignoring EUV and speaking of competitive pressure on ASML. Dismissing EUV shows little to no understanding of the lithography business and how leading ASML currently is on the market of lithography systems. We think it is easy to dismiss EUV altogether and then question ASML’s valuation and its ability to achieve its 2020 target, but it would not be the right thing to do. As we often write about Boeing (BA), we would compare this approach similar to ignoring the Boeing 787 program and then claiming that there is nothing that can drive share prices upwards. We consider ASML’s EUV technology and the ramp up in shipments of EUV technology driving in ASML’s ability to meet its 2020 targets. Beyond 2020 ASML also has plans in place to make EUV application even more attractive and EUV and we are positive on the application of EUV in multiple patterning and hybrid use involving EUV and current immersion technologies.

