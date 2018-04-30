Mallinckrodt: It Will Survive, I Am Long

Investment Thesis

Mallinckrodt (MNK) is a pharmaceutical company that made a poor acquisition in buying Questcor pharmaceuticals in 2014. Since then the market cap has suffered, however Mallinckrodt has slowly been diversifying away from Acthar, and has made good progress. The company will not default on its debt payments, as most of the principal matures not until 2022, and has $500 million in available capital to repurchase shares, which represents 41% of the current market cap. There is a huge amount of fear in the market towards Mallinckrodt, which includes the fear of a generic of Acthar in the making, which is at least a couple of years away and will give the company more time to further diversify from Acthar, another concern is Acthar being overly expensive which is a valid concern for conditions besides Infantile Spasms & MS. Although the bears forget that the company still does have pricing power to raise drug prices by single digits each year (it made a pricing pledge to not raise prices by double digits in a calendar year) and that is another reason why I am confident that Mallinckrodt will survive, and is undervalued.

Bad Things:

Mallinckrodt is a company that made a bad acquisition a couple years ago buying out Questcor pharmaceuticals in an expensive deal of about $5.8 billion, although that number isn't as bad as it looks, as Mallinckrodt only paid $1.9 billion of that in cash, and the rest of the amount was from Mallinckrodt stock issuances. The stock issuance helped give the deal a little bit of a performance incentive, which ultimately helped protect Mallinckrodt as the deal turned out to be a bad one, even though the sales of the drug have improved since the acquisition, partially the result of increasing the price of the drug from $28,000 to $34,000 a vial. It is important to know that Questcor increased the price a couple thousand percent after it acquired Acthar in 2001. The acquisition transferred a lot of the liability from the egregious price hikes to Mallinckrodt, although I don't think Mallinckrodt deserves the full blame of those past actions and that is just one part of my reasoning as to why I don't think Mallinckrodt is comparable to Valeant.

The above graph shows the concentration of sales from Acthar, although it does not show the 830 million of revenue from the painkiller generic products which include the likes of Hydrocodone, and Oxycodone. The opioid segment has taken quite a hit over the past couple of years, although the company plans to sell this segment and focus on specialty brands in rare diseases. With regards to Acthar, it is a drug that is an undisputed game changer with Infantile Spasms, and the next best drug for IS (vigabatrin) is not nearly as effective. Other uses of the drug include a wide array of diseases (MS, Lupus), but it is important to not there is no concrete evidence to suggest the price is justifiable for uses other than infantile spasms where Acthar is literally a brain saver. Although it is my view, that Acthar sales will not quickly go from $1.19 billion to $500 million, more likely there will be a slower negative trend in sales that will still allow the company to further diversify away from Acthar from the good operating cash flow that it currently generates.

Good things:

The company will not go bankrupt any time soon. Their debt obligations give them plenty of breathing room for a couple of years, as only 1.6 billion in obligations come due within the next 3 years. These figures are a couple of months old, but I can say without a shadow of a doubt in my view that they will have no difficulty paying off debt until 2021 as they have 1.2 billion in cash on the balance sheet. Having said that, they will have a high non-cash amortization expense of $680 million each year for the next 4 years, and average interest expense of $360 million for the next couple of years which gives them a low coverage ratio to current earnings, as operating income was $420 million for fiscal 2017. Although they have a very low coverage ratio, in my opinion, this coverage ratio will grow as long as Acthar sales do not quickly spike down and I don't think they will, and I am extremely confident that non Acthar drug sales will continue to increase leading to steady operating income to service the debt. Another positive strategy is that the MNK plans to decrease SG&A and increase R&D over the coming years which is a much needed thing to do in this healthcare environment. Capital allocation in 2018 will be to focus on diversifying from Acthar, repaying debt, and repurchasing shares.

I will now go off topic to discuss what usually happens when a hypothetical company goes bankrupt. First, the company has negative operating cash flow. Secondly, the company has inadequate or used up working capital. Thirdly, they have no access or have toxic access to debt/line of credits in part due to huge write offs. Fourthly, they can't sell there assets for much, or they sell assets at fire-sale prices which further reduces equity. Fifth, they raise capital. And lastly they default on debt. And Mallinckrodt is in a completely different position as they have good operating cash flow, a decent balance sheet with 1.2 billion in cash, although that will be used for a transaction closing, yet will be replenished from proceeds of their $385 million sale of their hemostasis & intrathecal business, although not all upfront, and their roughly $1 billion dollar sale of the opioid business. MNK could still tap the markets for debt albeit at higher rates and has a LOC. MNK has some very nice assets that could fetch good value if need be. And although these steps can fall in quick succession if things go bad, I am confident that Acthar will provide enough cash flows in the next couple of years for the company to further diversify away, and that will ensure access to the markets as it certainly would be abnormal for a company to eventually have no debt at all, as they will retire a fair amount of debt, but will also be able to take out debt to retire debt as long as they have a reasonable amount of cash flow to satisfy creditors. All of these things show MNK won't go bankrupt anytime soon.

MNK is not Valeant. MNK certainly has engaged in poor conduct, such as catering Acthar to be overprescribed in conditions where there is little to no evidence base to justify the high price. But MNK has not done anything blatantly illegal from what I know, and they were not the ones who egregiously raised the price of Acthar, although they made the poor decision to buy that liability which has already cost them hundreds of millions in legal settlements. And most of these orphan drugs on the market are extremely expensive and have some legitimacy as there is a limited market to recoup the R&D investment. I agree Acthar is highly priced for illnesses other than IS, but I would not put them in the category of Valeant. MNK has a pricing pledge stating it won't raise prices on there innovative drugs by more than single digits in a calendar year, which is a promise I am glad they have made to the American taxpayer.

Going off topic again, I agree that the pharmaceutical industry as a whole has had some bad misconduct. But pharma companies produce almost all of the innovative drugs in the world through R&D which was and is enabled through the cash earned from the American market. And to a large extent the rest of the world especially Europe & Canada are free riding off the American system that gives companies the budget to do R&D. Our current healthcare costs are somewhat unsustainable, but I am still confident that the pharma industry will be an above average industry to be an investor in, but certainly won't be quite as phenomenal of an industry as it used to be for so many years. I believe the specialty brand drug pivot that MKD had undergone in the last 5 years has been the right move barring the Acthar acquisition, as generic drugs have no patents which provide huge safety and far less pricing power than brand name niche drugs.

Conclusion:

I see where some of the people short the stock (e.g. Andrew Left) are coming from, although in entirety I think they are completely wrong. Mallinckrodt was extremely overvalued at $100 a share, and moderately overvalued at $40 a share. Although now it is undervalued. And the best thing for Mallinckrodt is they have recently added products such as Amitiza, Ofirmev- which is a fantastic product, Therakos, Stannnsoporfin, and Inomax that will grow at a decent rate in the future to offset the declining Acthar sales. And once again they still have some pricing power, although they won't raise them by more than single digits, this will allow the company to have less financial pressure in the future. MNK repurchased 10% of their shares outstanding in Q4 2017, which is a good allocation of capital. They still have roughly $500 million to repurchase more shares which would be a whopping 41% of the current stock prices at a $1.2 billion market cap.

Special note to my followers: I sold my Gazprom stake about a month ago, if you would like to read the reasoning it is on my blog post.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that I have no medical background nor a legal background, and investing money inherently includes certain risks. I took a position in MNK as of April 26, 2018.