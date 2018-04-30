MBT Financial's (MBTF) CEO Doug Chaffin on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MBT Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Doug Chaffin - President and Chief Executive Officer

John Skibski - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tom Myers - Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Manager

Analysts

Brendan Nosal - Sandler O’Neill

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the MBT Financial Corp First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This discussion may contain certain forward-looking statements about MBT Financial Corp. pertaining to our financial conditions, results of operations, plans and objectives. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from historical performance and these statements. We have identified some of these risks and uncertainties in our forward-looking cautionary statement at the end of our earnings release issued yesterday and filed with the SEC on Form 8-K and in the Risk Factors discussed in MBT Financial Corp.’s Form 10-K for 2017. MBT Financial Corp. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of the respective dates. If anyone does not already have a copy of the press release issued by MBT Financial yesterday, you can access it at the company’s website at www.mbandt.com. You may also access the slides that are being displayed on the webcast by viewing the 8-K filed by the company this morning.

On the conference today from MBT Financial Corp., we have Doug Chaffin, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Skibski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Tom Myers, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Manager. We will begin the call with management’s prepared remarks and then open the call up to questions. Please note this call is being recorded.

At this point, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Chaffin. Please go ahead.

Doug Chaffin

Thank you, Anita and good morning everyone. At the close of business yesterday, we announced results for the first quarter of 2018, reflecting a net profit of $3.9 million compared to a profit of $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2017, an increase of 23%. Taking into account negative provisions for loan losses securities gains and losses and the effect of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, core pre-tax income increased by 6.5% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2017.

Net interest income increased $941,000 for the quarter or 9.8%. This was largely the result of the continued shift in the earning asset mix with a $59 million increase in the loan portfolio over the past 12 months. Non-interest income, net of securities transactions, increased by 2%, the increase of 8% in non-interest expenses was largely influenced by one-time items and the timing of the expenses that were originally expected to take place later in the year. Asset quality remained strong with a $3.8 million reduction in non-performing assets over the past 12 months and a $319,000 net recovery of loan losses during the first quarter. This allowed for a negative loan loss provision of $100,000 for the first quarter of 2018, with the allowance for loan losses remaining relatively strong at 1.09% of total loans.

Tom Myers will speak to the specifics regarding our loan portfolio activity and asset quality metrics later during the call. But first, I will ask John Skibski to discuss our financial results in greater detail. John?

John Skibski

Thank you, Doug. Good morning. On the call today, I will provide some details behind the results Doug just summarized and update our expectations for the rest of this year. The net interest income for the first quarter of 2018 increased $941,000 or 9.8% compared to the first quarter of 2017 even though average earning assets decreased $5.6 million as the taxable equivalent net interest margin increased 31 basis points from 3.21% to 3.52%. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 1 basis point from 0.20% in the first quarter of 2017 to 0.19% in the first quarter of 2018 and the yield on earning assets increased 32 basis points from 3.31% to 3.63%. The loan portfolio yield increased from 4.55% to 4.72% and the investment portfolio yield increased from 1.90% to 2.14%. The $59.2 million in loan growth over the past year was funded by reductions in interest-bearing bank deposits in the investment portfolio and this continuing shift in earning assets from low yielding cash and investments to higher yielding loans is driving the increase in the yield on earning assets. The $905,000 improvement in interest income consisted of $553,000 due to the growth in the loan portfolio, $300,000 due to the improvement in the loan portfolio yield, $309,000 due to the improvement in the investment portfolio yield and minus $257,000 due to the reduction in the size of the investment portfolio.

On a linked quarter basis, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was unchanged at 19 basis points. So the entire 9 basis point improvement in the net interest margin is attributed to the improvement in the yield on earning assets. We are starting to see some upward pressure on deposit rates in our market area, but we expect the cost of interest-bearing liabilities will remain relatively stable, while the earning asset yield continues to improve due to the previous and anticipated Fed Funds rate increases and the improvement in the mix of earning assets. This should result in further improvement in the net interest margin. We expect our quarterly net interest income to average close to $11 million the rest of this year.

The provision for loan losses expense increased $100,000 compared to the first quarter of 2017 as we recorded a negative expense of $100,000 this quarter compared to a negative expense of $200,000 in the first quarter of 2017. Loans charge-off totaled only $12,000, while recoveries of previously recorded charge-offs were $331,000 for net recoveries of $319,000 or 0.18% of average loans annualized.

Asset quality remains very strong, but our analysis of the allowance for loan losses indicated that we needed to increase the allowance by $200,000 this quarter because of the growth in the loan portfolio. Due to the net recoveries, we needed to record a negative $100,000 provision in order to bring the allowance to the required $7.9 million or 1.09% of loans. The allowance includes $1.1 million of specific allocations on $11.7 million of loans evaluated for impairment and $6.8 million of general allocations on the remainder of the portfolio. Due to the anticipated loan growth, small quarterly provision expenses maybe required for the remainder of 2018.

Non-interest income decreased $36,000 compared to the first quarter of 2017. Wealth management income increased $57,000 or 5.1% due to an increase in assets under management. Gains on securities transactions decreased $111,000 due to net losses of $101,000 in the first quarter of 2018 that were the result of portfolio restructuring activity. Service charges and other fees went down $68,000 or 6.7% due to lower DDA service charges and NSF fees. Debit card income increased $40,000 or 5.9% as interchange income increased due to increased debit card activity. Excluding the securities gains and losses in both periods, total non-interest income increased $75,000 or 2%. Origination fees on mortgage loans sold remained low as we continue to retain many of the loans we originate and we now expect total non-interest income should average nearly $4 million per quarter throughout the rest of 2018.

Non-interest expenses increased $730,000 or 8.1% compared to the first quarter of 2017. Salaries and benefits increased $528,000 or 9.7% due to higher salary, stock-based compensation, incentive compensation accrual, 401(k) contribution, health insurance, and payroll tax expenses. This includes $279,000 in non-recurring items. The equipment expense increased $96,000 or 13.8% due to higher computer expense. We completed most of our annual PC hardware updates in the first quarter and we had some initial expenses for our wealth management system conversion that will be completed later this year.

Marketing expenses increased $93,000 or 32.7% due to increased advertising and other expenses related to our branding initiatives. We expect our total non-interest expense to be around $9.5 million per quarter for the remainder of the year. This quarter, our tax expense of $726,000 reflects an effective tax rate of 15.7%. The tax expense this quarter was lower than expected due to a benefit that occurs when stock-based compensation awards are exercised. Our statutory rate is 21% and we expect our effective rate to be approximately 18% of our pre-tax operating income for the rest of 2018.

Our capital and liquidity positions remain strong and we comfortably exceed the requirements to be considered well-capitalized by federal banking regulators. Our large investment portfolio and our stable deposit base provide ample liquidity to fund growth in our loan portfolio. The investment portfolio also allows us to manage interest rate risk effectively and our slightly asset-sensitive balance sheet will continue to provide a benefit to earnings from the previous as well as future interest rate increases.

We are also actively managing our capital so that we can provide a good return to our shareholders, while planning for longer term growth. Under our capital management plan, we determined that an increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.07 per share was appropriate this quarter. Our capital decreased $15.2 million in the first quarter of 2018 as the dividends paid exceeded net income by $11.2 million and the decrease in the value of our available-for-sale securities contributed to the $4.1 million decrease in AOCI. Total shares outstanding increased slightly during the quarter and our book value per share decreased from $5.79 at the end of 2017 to $5.11 at the end of the first quarter of 2018. During the first quarter of 2018, the bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio decreased from 10.33% to 9.51%. The total risk-based capital ratio decreased from 17.20% to 15.59% and the common equity Tier 1 ratio decreased from 16.27% to 14.65%. These ratios still indicate a very strong capital position to support future growth opportunities.

This concludes my remarks. And I will now turn the call over to Tom Myers.

Tom Myers

Thanks, John. Loan totals increased for the quarter with the average balance increasing by $12.3 million or 1.8%. The increase over the past 12 months totaled $49.3 million or 7.5%, our period end loan balance increased by just over $27 million or 3.9% for the quarter. $18 million of the increase was due to the purchase of a pool of consumer loans related to the refinance of student debt, $8 million was due to the purchase of two syndicated loans, with the remaining $1 million due to organic growth. While the organic growth was limited due to roughly $5 million of early payoffs or remain optimistic for growth in this category as our loan pipeline totals remain at a consistently healthy level.

The commercial pipeline averaged $82 million in 2017 and has averaged $100 million thus far in 2018. We have also seen a $3 million increase in our consumer and mortgage pipeline. It’s also noteworthy that our level of unfunded commitments over the past year increased from $85 million to $126 million, a 48% increase. The increase is largely due to construction projects with unfunded commitments totaling just over $24 million. The pace of construction and line usage should increase as the weather improves. Based on these factors, I expect average loan balances to increase further in the second quarter of 2018. Our asset quality totals are sound. The bank-wide delinquency total has been at or below 1% for six consecutive quarters and ended the quarter at 0.5%.

Our level of NPAs showed further improvement with a 12% reduction in the first quarter and a 22% reduction over the past 12 months. However, our level of classified assets increased modestly in the first quarter with a $400,000 or 3.8% increase due to the downgrade of two commercial accounts, both of which were anticipated to continue paying as agreed. This increase, along with the reduction on our capital position due to the payment of a special dividend, caused the ratio of classified assets to capital to increase from 6.6% to 7.4% during the quarter. Over the past 12 months, classified assets declined by 35% and that positive trend is expected to resume in the second quarter. For the quarter, we recorded a negative provision expense of $100,000, which is the 15th conservative quarter in which we have had either a negative or zero expense. Our allowance for loan losses declined slightly for the quarter and over the past year has been reduced from 1.26% to 1.09%.

In summary, key results for the quarter include continued positive long-term trends in the level of both classified asset and NPA totals, positive loan delinquency totals, steady economic activity in our market area, positive loan and commercial pipeline growth and indications of further loan growth during the second quarter.

That completes my comments. I will turn the call over to Doug.

Doug Chaffin

Thanks, Tom. We are obviously seeing the full effect of the changes in our effective tax rate as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, resulting in a 47% reduction in income taxes for the first quarter. We continue to shift our earning asset mix in the higher-yielding loans from the investment portfolio, and at the same time, we have a focused initiative on restructuring the investment portfolio into assets that produce higher returns. Combined with our slightly asset-sensitive balance sheet, the net interest margin and net interest income continues to trend upward. Non-interest income remains solid and our expense structure remains well managed. As mentioned earlier, our Board of Directors has approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of $0.07 a share for shareholders of record as of May 10 payable May 17. We continue our strategic focus of improving all aspects of our earnings and growth performance, managing capital appropriately and feel that we are well positioned to take advantage of strategic growth opportunities through acquisitions should they become available in the future.

We will now accept any questions you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question today comes from Brendan Nosal with Sandler O’Neill. Please go ahead.

Brendan Nosal

Hey, good morning guys. How are you?

Doug Chaffin

Good, Brendan.

Brendan Nosal

Just starting off here if you wouldn’t mind just kind of take us through your markets at a top level, as to any sense of how economic activity in Southeast Michigan is shaping up and how your customers are feeling at this point in the year?

Tom Myers

Things are steady. I wouldn’t – I would hesitate to categorize it as robust, but the market continues – the economy continues to be steady. As I noted, we do have some construction projects that we are financing. I continue to remind myself that 4 or 5 years ago, that number was at zero and now we have $24 million of unfunded commitments. So, there is activity going on.

Doug Chaffin

Yes, I think it’s fair to say that it’s steady, Brendan. We look at data primarily on residential property values both in Monroe County and Wayne County and it’s fully recovered from its doldrums back in 2009, 2010. It’s taken about that long to fully recover, but it’s done pretty well. And I think that’s prompted several things and prompted by several things. One is there is notable lack of inventory. So that’s creating a little bit of residential activity. And I think that whole field just kind of ultimately permeates into the commercial activity as well. If there is one cautionary note, it’s that many of the employers that we have and I think this is really throughout all areas and it’s not unique to Southeast Michigan are looking for talent, looking for a skilled workforce and a talented workforce. And with unemployment levels in the 4% range or below in some of the markets that we are in, it’s tough finding people and tough filling spots, but that doesn’t seem to be deterring the momentum.

Brendan Nosal

Alright, good. Thanks for the color. That’s great. Moving on to just how are you guys thinking about funding future loan growth. It looks like in this quarter most of the growth was funded with a drawdown in cash and equivalents. And with cash now at 1% of assets, still safe to assume that cash flows off the securities book plus whatever deposit growth you see is sufficient to fund the loan growth that you expect to see over the next 12 months or so?

Doug Chaffin

Yes.

John Skibski

Brendan, we are seeing some competition for deposits. So, it may be difficult to get the deposit growth. We have quite a bit of cash flow that we are expecting out of our investment portfolio that we can wait for the maturities. We may have some non-deposit funding used on a short-term basis just to bridge the gap.

Brendan Nosal

Alright. Good, good. So, maybe some wholesale funding just on a shorter term basis, alright. Just a question on the fee income guidance, I mean, this is a little nitpicky, but it looks like you changed the wording slightly from a little bit more than $4 million per quarter to nearly $4 million. Am I just reading too much into this or is there something driving kind of this minute change?

John Skibski

That was very observant, Brendan. That was intentional. We just came up a little bit short of what we expected in the first quarter and I don’t see any major changes. Possibly, if we increase the amount of mortgage originations that we sell, we would have some more income and get it back over $4 million.

Brendan Nosal

Alright, alright. And then moving on to the expense base, so once we pull out the $279,000 of one-time items, it looks like you guys were kind of right on target through that $9.5 million bogey, but it also sounds like you accelerated a little bit of the spend that you had expected to occur later in the year. Just talk a little bit about your confidence to be able to hold the expense base at this level through the next three quarters?

John Skibski

We should be able to do it. You mentioned the accelerated expense on the computer equipment. We have had some other expenses that were planned to be evenly spread out throughout the year that came in the first quarter. And then also because of the way we pay our incentive compensation in the first quarter, we have a big payroll tax number and that’s almost $200,000 more in the first quarter than it will be the rest of the year each quarter. So I think we will be at that $9.5 million level.

Brendan Nosal

Okay, great, great. Just one on the securities book here, I mean, just given absolute size of the book relative to the overall balance sheet and the fact that most of it held in AFS, rising rates of course pose a risk to AOCI, which we saw a little bit of this quarter. I mean, have you guys thought about doing anything to mitigate the hit to equity as rates rise or will that just kind of be a function of rotating those security cash flows into loans over time?

John Skibski

I think there is both taking place at the same time, Brendan. We are going to continue to shift and be pretty prudent about that shift in the loan portfolio. We still have very strong underwriting standards that we are adhering to. But at the same time, we have recently shifted the full-time management of that investment portfolio into our wealth management group and they are in the process of restructuring that on an ongoing basis, that’s why you saw a small securities loss this quarter and a small securities loss last quarter in preparing for all of that.

Brendan Nosal

Okay. Alright, thanks. And then last one for me, just want to get an update from you guys on the M&A environment, just kind of a sense of how the pace of conversations are going and how you view pricing on recent deals in and around your area?

Doug Chaffin

Well, we continue to have ongoing conversations and discussions with a number of key targets. I think we have talked before about our general focus within about 1.5 hours of Monroe, trying to keep at least this first out of the box within the last 10 years relatively close to home. We see some of the pricing in recent deals in the market and we also are well aware of expectations of boards and shareholders, but we still are very disciplined in making sure we have a reasonable earn back and I will say that in the mid-3-year range roughly and trying to make sure that it’s accretive. So, we are going to continue to maintain that discipline. Some of the things that we have got I think in our favor though as we start talking to potential partners is the fact that we do have such a liquid balance sheet and many are loaned up today and seeking funding and we can help provide that moving forward. I think as we continue to manage our own balance sheet well and continued to manage our capital well, that bodes well for future currency for someone looking towards that. So we will continue to go on those lines, but we are not going to get outside of the box in terms of our pricing discipline at all.

Brendan Nosal

Alright, fantastic. Well, that’s all that I had gentlemen. So, thank you very much for taking my questions.

Doug Chaffin

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] As there appears to be no further questions, I would like to turn the conference back over to Doug Chaffin for any closing remarks.

Doug Chaffin

Well, thanks, Anita and thank you again for joining us this morning. We hope you will be able to join us at our Annual Shareholders Meeting, which is next Thursday, May 3 at 10 a.m. at our office in beautiful downtown Monroe at 10 Washington Street. So, we hope to see you there.

Operator

This conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.