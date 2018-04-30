ABcann: The Cannabis Player That Moves Like A Snail

In the third quarter of 2017, the company reported less than $200k in sales, an abysmal figure after nearly two years of operations.

Overview

ABcann Global (OTCQB:ABCCF) is a Canadian licensed producer ("LP"). The company went public through an RTO on April 28, 2017, and trades on the TSX Ventures exchange under "ABCN". ABcann's wholly owned subsidiary, ABcann Medicinals, obtained its initial license on March 21, 2014, and achieved full production in 2015. First cannabis sales occurred in February 2016.

Operations

ABcanna's current production facility at Vanluven, Ontario, has a nameplate capacity of 1,400 kg annually. The company has plans to build out two additional sites that will bring total capacity to 32,400 kg per annum. Kimmett phase I is expected to achieve its first harvest in 2018, and phase II harvest will happen in 2019. The Vanluven facility is indoor, whereas the Kimmett sites will be a combination of greenhouse and hybrid. The expansions are funded through a combination of cash on hand and third-party financing.

Our take: Interesting to see that the Phase I expansion at Kimmett is double the size of Phase II but is expected to produce a lower amount of cannabis. The difference could be a result of the "seasoned greenhouse" method used for Phase I versus the hybrid used for Phase II. Phase I will be used for extracted products, whereas Phase II is used for producing "premium bud". ABcann said the capital budget for Phase I is $6.0 million, but Phase II is expected to cost $50 million, which is significantly higher.

It is worth mentioning that ABcann has tapped into streaming providers to help finance the Kimmett expansion. Cannabis Wheaton (OTCQB:CBWTF) agreed to provide $25 million to fund the Phase II Kimmett expansion and will receive 50% of the production equalling 8,000 kg/year for the next 99 years. Cannabis Wheaton also agreed to invest $30 million by subscribing to ABcann shares issued at $2.25 per share. Note that Cannabis Wheaton is already underwater for its investments in ABcann given the sharp share price decline. We think the use of streaming deals is innovative and helps minimize equity dilution. For more information on Wheaton, please see our recent article here.

Third-Party Supply

ABcann has put out a goal of reaching 75,000 kg/annual capacity in 2021 through both in-house production and third-party supplies. The company expects to produce 32,000 kg by itself and rely on third-party suppliers (i.e., wholesale) for the other 43,000 kg annually.

Our Take: We think the plan of achieving 75,000 kg in annual capacity is questionable. We would challenge the rationale to include potential third-party supply in the projections without a clear go-to-market strategy. ABcann has yet to secure any government contracts, and we see its competitive positioning as weak among the larger peers that are already making headway, such as Hydropothecary (OTC:HYYDF), which has won the Quebec contract.

Execution To Date

ABcann has been one of the early license holders but the execution so far has been rather slow. The company books sales of $176,975 during the third quarter, after having already achieved commercial production in mid-2015. In the same quarter, it sold a total of 23,475 grams of dried cannabis, given it did not receive oil sales license until January 2018. The fact that it took the company so long (since the first license in 2014) to even get licensed is mind-boggling. We think management has, unfortunately, relinquished the company's early-mover advantage.

Given the lack of progress domestically, ABcann has tried to capitalize on the international opportunities by trying to establish footprints in other markets that have legalized medical cannabis, such as Germany and Australia. The company received its Australian important license in January 2018, but the first shipment is not expected to occur before 2018 Q3. ABcann is also trying to get qualified for the distribution license in Germany and currently aims to start shipping during 2018 Q4. We think these initiatives represent good direction, but we remain skeptical of the size of international markets in the near term and ABcann's relative competitiveness versus other Canadian players that have acted more quickly. Other players have already started shipping to the German market, including Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) and Canopy Growth Corp. (OTCPK:TWMJF).

Cannabis Clinics

On February 1, 2018, ABcann completed the acquisition of Harvest Medicine for $1.5 million in cash, in addition to $1 million in ABcann shares. Harvest currently only has a single location in Calgary, and has close to 10,000 registered patients currently. ABcann plans to expand the chain by adding four additional locations, including one in Edmonton. We think the acquisition is immaterial to the company's bottom line because clinics do not sell cannabis directly but rather refer patients to LPs. ABcann could try to use Harvest to direct patients towards its own products, but we think it would be hard to persuade existing patients to switch from another LP. Clinics like Harvest make money by charging a success fee paid by the LPs for each patient referred through their network.

Financials

As we mentioned above, ABcann reported financial results with less than $200k in revenue during the third quarter. However, having received its first license in 2014 and started commercial sales in February 2016, there is little reason why the company only had so little revenue after almost three years in operations and two years since sales commenced.

ABcann has a market capitalization of $300 million. Its share price tumbled more than 50% since the January high. The company last tapped the capital markets in February 2018 by raising $70 million from equity and $30 million in convertible debentures. It currently holds $135 million cash on hand.

With ABcann only starting to produce cannabis oil in 2018, and the fact that international sales won't start until the second half of 2018, we see few near-term catalysts.

Putting Everything Together

Our frequent readers would know that we have always believed in the potential of legalized cannabis market in Canada. We think there will be lots of money to be made by LPs that are able to secure the all-important provincial distribution agreements. While doing our homework on ABcann, we were disappointed to find out that the company has squandered its early advantage by sitting on its hands with less than $200k in revenue. It did not get its cannabis oil production license until 2018, which is quite disappointing.

We think management needs to demonstrate a defined strategy for the domestic recreational market in terms of how it plans to sell its products without government contracts. Using the wholesale channel might work in the short term, but is not a viable option given the market will likely be oversupplied by 2019. The management's stated objective of utilizing outside supplier for more than half of its 2021 production goal is not clearly defined. As the company does not have a reliable distribution channel for even its own products, making any external purchase unimaginable.

There are better options for gaining exposures to the cannabis sector. We prefer companies that have realistic expansion targets and those that have shown progress towards securing government-controlled distribution channels - those players will be able to secure the wholesale channel by becoming official suppliers to the government. Wholesale prices are expected fall from current levels of $8.00 due to supply competition. For players that do not have direct access to government channels, the only option is to sell to players that have government contracts at an even lower wholesale price. That's the main reason why we question management's claim to rely on third-party supplies as not realistic - the plan could have worked if ABcann had large government contracts and needed to buy from the wholesale market to fill the order.

We rate ABcann shares a Hold due to the company's execution risk and undefined corporate strategy. We think the upside is limited, should the company pursue a wholesale strategy, and that there is better risk/reward elsewhere.

