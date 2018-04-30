Zuora: An Interesting Niche, But A Fully Valued IPO

Lots of catchy buzzwords - are the words built on substance?

I don’t think it is any surprise for readers to hear that consumption options are changing for consumers. I get my water and my baby aspirin and toothbrush heads on a subscription from Amazon (AMZN). It is cheaper, it is more convenient for me and it is probably much more profitable for Amazon. It is not terribly surprising that a company that addresses current trends in that regard would be created. And it is even less surprising that the company was formed by the ex-chief strategy officer of Salesforce (CRM), Tien Tzuo. At the end of the day, this company, Zuora (NYSE:ZUO), basically makes it lots easier for its customers to provide their end-users with subscription billing and ancillary solutions relating to that paradigm.

The company, as has been pointed out, saw a revenue re-acceleration last year to 49% growth, far above the 23% growth seen the year before, but much of this was a function of large increase in professional services revenues - the greater proportion of which came by way of an acquisition. While Zuora has a plethora of competitors, most of which are names most readers will have never heard, it might be conceptually convenient to think of this company as somewhat analogous to Guidewire (NYSE:GWRE). Guidewire has essentially automated the process of quoting and billing - and of course claims management - for its base of property and casualty insurers. This company is focused on billing, payments, metrics/analytics and accounting. It offers a significant degree of verticalization and has focused its sales efforts in the tech space, online retail, and online media. Expansion of its verticals will be a key growth strategy.

It turns out that billing consumers for their subscriptions, has unimagined complexities and that in addition to the billing problem, additional requirements have arisen for Zuora customers who have to devise appropriate revenue recognition and business analytic solutions. In addition to what many people would think of as billing, the company offers its users modules that automate revenue recognition, that allow users to configure and quote what they are selling, to develop custom analytics and a module to help customers collect the cash for the products and services that they have sold.

Like most software vendors these days, the company has an ecosystem which is already composed of 50 partners and more than 100 apps. Zuora calls its ecosystem offering “Connect.” Not terribly surprisingly, many of the Zuora ecosystem partners are focused on providing out-of-the-box e-commerce solutions. “Out of the box” sounds so quaint these days, but that is what how some of the partners describe their offerings. In addition to E-Commerce, other Zuora ecosystem apps include such as lockbox synchronizations, connectors to data providers, tax management solutions, app stores and many additional bits of functionality.

The company has something over 900 live customers at this point, including companies such as Box (NYSE:BOX), the Guardian, Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and Inspirato. (For those unfamiliar with the latter, it is a luxury vacation travel club to which one can subscribe - the photos of both its destinations and its properties make me green with envy.) It also sells its software to MJ Freeway which is a company who allows its users to account for the sales of marijuana while complying with multiple and different compliance requirements. Who had any idea that it was necessary to use sophisticated IT software to sell a joint? I think that Zuora has plenty of substance either despite or because of all of its buzzwords.

But the question to be considered here is whether the company is investment worthy.

I wrote part of this on a Wednesday morning in which index futures are down noticeably in what would be the 4th day /of losses for stocks. This is the midst of earnings season which often sets the tone for market trends for several weeks. Thus far, strong earnings have been minimally rewarded and ambiguities, or worse disappointing performance or guidance has been severely punished. While I have every reason to imagine that Zuora will print a positive result with upsides in most key categories when it reports its results presumably at the end of May or in early June, expectations may already be high to the extent where these shares do little in response to quarterly earnings.

Zuora shares are hardly cheap (the EV/S, assuming revenue growth above 40% this year, is probably around 8X and this company is certainly very far from profitability.) It seems possible that the company will reach cash flow break even in the coming year or two because of the significant growth in deferred revenues along with modest and relatively stable levels of both stock-based comp. and depreciation and amortization. The shares are not likely to sustain their valuation in a bear market that is related to rising rates - much of their valuation relates to the discounted sum of future cash flows.

The other side of the coin is that this is a company almost made to be acquired. What it offers ought to be sold by companies like Oracle (ORCL), SAP (SAP) or Microsoft (MSFT) as part of an over-arching solution. In my opinion, this strongly suggests that this company should be and probably will be consolidated at some point, regardless of stock market perturbations. Since it is unusual for a business to be consolidated immediately after an IPO, I would probably not enter the name at this time, but look for a better entry point, perhaps in the course of a share price pullback engendered by the expiration of the option lock-up. The company has almost 16 million shares issuable upon the exercise of options at a weighted average price of $3.58/share. One can be certain, given that price, that there will be plenty of Zuora shares for sale when after the expiration of the lock-up.

Some qualitative takeaways from the Zuora prospectus

The Zuora prospectus suggests that the company’s billing and revenue recognition products addressed a market of $2 billion in 2017 and that the market for this core offering will enjoy a 35% CAGR through 2022, reaching $9 billion. The company says as well, that one should count a piece of the ERP market as part of its target - although that does seem a bit of wishful double counting. But then, prospectus writing has always been how to hide good old hype in plain sight.

Zuora’s prospectus writers are well versed in industry buzzwords. It offers a hub and it is a system of record. Basically, as mentioned earlier, Zuora and its competitors allow its customers to build a subscription billing system that is unencumbered by the legacy constraints of previous technology. I suppose I can flip buzzwords as well as most people.

Zuora is packaged software, and as such is going to make allow its customers to put something in the market far more quickly than trying to stitch together solutions that were never meant to bill consumers on a periodic basis. And Zuora does indeed provide a single system of record which will provide for far easier score carding and analytics than that its customers have been able to acquire in packaged software, heretofore.

Zuora says it is better than its competition because it has lots of customers and a high level of availability. I imagine its products work, that it understands the subscription business, and its customers are going to prove very sticky. What I don’t really know is if this is lots better than competitors, or if other companies, who do not offer what Zuora sells, have solutions that are good enough for many buyers. Zuora's competitors include Ftrans, CaseWare and Acculynk - and no I have never heard of any of these names before. None of these companies has revenues of more than $20 million, suggesting that Zuora is a towering giant in its space. In reality, Zuora competes both with the large ERP vendors and mainly with homegrown systems that work around the issues of systems not designed to track and account for subscription revenues. While that kind of market structure has many opportunities, in some way evangelism for a new paradigm - and that is what is offered by Zuora - in its nature presents long sales cycles with lumpy outcomes.

The company has a pretty standard set of growth strategies. It has to capture new name accounts. It has to expand its accounts both in terms of transaction volume and through selling additional products. The company has to enter new verticals beyond technology, media, telecommunications and consumer IoT. And it has to better evolve its global footprint and launch new products to sell to its current customer base. It is a reasonable strategy and given the benefits the company offers, it has a reasonable chance of working. The questions are going to be two-fold-can the company grow fast enough, long enough to justify its valuation and will it be able to manage expenses while pushing growth so that it reaches profitability within some reasonable time period.

This is a company whose sale of solutions are going to generate lots of professional services work - simply because of the nature of developing a new billing and revenue recognition paradigm. I will comment about that specifically further on in this article, but one consequence is that Azim Premji, the founder and controlling shareholder in Wipro has invested in this company and is planning to expand his individual stake. The endorsement of an industry leader such as Mr. Premji does wonders for the credibility of any venture in which he invests. On the other hand, one wonders if other potential partners, particularly such as Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) Infosys (NASDAQ:INFY) and Accenture (CAN) might be a bit put-off by finding Mr. Premji with such a substantial interest in this company.

As seems to be widespread practice these days, the offering was of Class A shares which have restricted voting power. At this point, that kind of capital structure has become very widespread. It is a plague on decent governance and it is continually abused, but in this environment, it is simply part of the IPO process and is not particularly likely to deter investors.

A crucial element in evaluating company’s such as Zuora is its dollar-based retention rate. That metric has improved from 100% in fiscal 2016 to 110% last year. There are companies with higher dollar-based retention rates including Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) amongst others. Over the longer term, dollar based net retention rates, besides influencing growth percentages, are going to have a material impact on profitability since renewal and upsell sales activity costs far less than finding and selling new name accounts. This company gets paid both for the sales of its software and through its take percentage on the sale of merchandise and services through its platform. It is this latter kind of revenue that ought to have a palpably positive impact on dollar-based net retention rates.

As has been commented elsewhere in this article and by others, last year Zuora saw a very substantial rise in its professional services revenues. This was a function of the acquisition of a company called Leeyo which was a company with a large proportion of professional services revenues.

Looking at the Zuora financials in detail

Last year, Zuora acquired a company called Leeyo for about $35 million and based on the technology of that company, the company launched Zuora RevPro. It was a very decent deal for Zuora. Leeyo had a revenue run rate of $35 million when it was acquired and was actually profitable. Leeyo was probably precluded from its own IPO because of its size and its 58% revenue contribution from professional services. Still, in its last reported quarter, Leeyo reported that its subscription revenues had doubled year over year.

RevPro has had a meaningful impact on the financials of Zuora since it was launched. Professional services revenues grew by more than 100% last fiscal year, but 75% of that amount was attributable to RevPro. RevPro also drove about 10% of the growth in subscription revenues. On an organic basis, Zuora probably grew a bit greater than 20% in the time period after it acquired Leeyo. In the company’s last reported quarter, sequential revenue growth was about 8%, with subscription revenues growing by 11%, and professional services revenues flat. Because this is a company whose product revenues are based completely on subscriptions, it seems unlikely that seasonality is material in those results. I think that the acceleration in subscription revenue growth last quarter is significant and is probably indicative of what to anticipate from this company going forward.

I have chosen to look at the company’s latest quarterly presentation in making the foregoing comments. The presentation for the full year of fiscal 2018 obscures some trends because of the acquisition Leeyo. There might be some seasonality at play in looking at a Q4, more in terms of costs than revenues. It is difficult to know given the limited history available in the prospectus. Further, trying to do comparables for a company like this which still gets more than 30% of its revenues from professional services, makes for inappropriate conclusions, I think.

The company has a fairly typical pattern of gross margins, with subscription gross margins now at 75% and services gross margins negative. It would be reasonable to expect that with leverage at scale, subscription gross margins will reach the low-mid 80% range and that services gross margins can reach 15% over the next 2-3 years. Overall, gross margins this current fiscal year might reach 60% compared to 48% last year.

The company has been increasing its operating expenses at what can only be described as a torrid pace. Overall, last quarter, opex increased by 14% sequentially. That is substantially above the rate of increase in total revenues and in subscription revenues. Research and development costs climbed by 11% sequentially while sales and marketing costs rose by 13%. It is likely that last quarter saw the payment of significant commission accelerators that may have influenced sequential results. The company is of a size where just a couple of discrete events can materially influence the results of individual operating expense lines. The company apparently enforces an annual cull between the first and second quarters of its fiscal year, described in the prospectus as a “focus on driving efficiencies across the organization.” Culls are a good practice to enforce, even in a high growth organization such as this one in order to maintain some level of discipline on costs and productivity despite the pressures of hyper-growth.

Simply put, there is no short-term path to profitability for this company. It has a land and expand strategy that is graphically depicted in the prospectus through a cohort analysis. Not only do users buy more modules and solutions over time, but the expectation is that the fees the company collects as a percentage of subscription revenues processed for customers will grow as well. So, the concept of this company is based on customer acquisition which makes lots of sense given the long-term financial model. Clearly, most of the “expand” revenues this company achieves are very profitable and if needs to sacrifice margins in order to “land” those trade-offs are seen by management as well worth the costs. While this type of strategy is attractive over the longer term, it often leads to a certain level of frustration on the part of investors. I assume that the company is going to concentrate its investor presentations on the more likely growth of free cash flow - but that too is still in the future. For now, valuation is going to rest solely on growth and the success the company has in selling new name logos.

Valuation

At the end of the day, the only reason to read these kinds of articles - other than a simple thirst for knowledge about new IT ventures - is to determine whether or not to buy (or sell) a specific security. Zuora enjoyed a rather substantial first day pop - shares appreciated by 43%, and that was in the wake of pricing the IPO above the projected IPO range. So, the shares are unlikely to cheap. Last quarter, the company reported revenue of just shy of $50 million with subscription revenues of $34.5 million and professional services of $15.2 million. My guess, or whatever else it might be called, for the current fiscal year is that the company will achieve 9% - 10 quarterly average sequential growth in subscription revenues and 5% quarterly average growth in professional services. That kind of a formula produces an annual revenue estimate of $243 million, or growth of about 45% as reported, including an inorganic component from the impact of the Leeyo/RevPro acquisition.

The company’s prospectus indicates that there will be 103.5 million shares outstanding although that number will have been increased because of over-allotments as part of the offering. There are another 15 million shares that are going to be issued because of options that are far in the money at this point. But I will use a market cap based on 105 million shares which at current prices produces a valuation of $2.15 billion. The company currently has about $188 million of cash and equivalents on its balance sheet, along with $15 million of debt, so the enterprise value is right around $2 billion. That produces an EV/S estimate of 8.2X. I wouldn’t be surprised if initial revenue estimates from the company and covering analyts turn out to be somewhat lower than my estimate - I am sure the company will endeavor to establish a “beat and raise” paradigm as part of its investor relations strategy.

Is 8X a reasonable multiple for the kind of growth this company might achieve. I think the opportunity as presented is substantial and I am sure there are additional elements of potential revenue/TAM that are as yet unexplored or unrealized. That said, 8X for longer-term growth in the mid-30% range - the probable level of constant currency, organic growth is about average. I do think, based on the company’s product set that there is a higher than normal likelihood for this company to be consolidated - either SAP or Microsoft would represent ideal acquisitors - neither Oracle or IBM are likely to pay this kind of valuation necessary to effect a transaction.

Given the enormous potential overhang from option expiration, I would be a bit reluctant to enter the name at this point. If it pulls back a bit, either because of a market correction or because of some operation glitch or just the pressure of sales of shares from employees and insiders, it would be something on my shopping list. There have been and will be lots of IT IPO’s this spring. This is one of the more interesting to me, but I am deterred from adding to my portfolio by its valuation at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.