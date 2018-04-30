Earnings Vs. Rates - The Market Tug Of War

By Joseph V. Amato, President and Chief Investment Officer - Equities

Which will prove stronger: uncertainty about rates or confidence in earnings growth?

Last week saw big news in bond markets as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield crossed 3%. It was also an important week for first-quarter corporate earnings results, with over 180 S&P 500 companies and more than 120 Stoxx 600 companies reporting, including Alphabet/Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), Total (NYSE:TOT) and Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B).

At the moment, equity market valuations are caught in the middle of a tug of war between these two forces. So far, earnings season has beaten expectations, but will markets end up pricing in robust growth or the potentially negative effects of tighter financial conditions?

Higher Rates Do Not Always Mean Lower Valuations

Last Tuesday, the U.S. 10-year yield exceeded 3% for the first time in more than four years. The market has also raised its expectations for rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Rising rates are a critical issue for equity valuations as they affect the discount rates applied to future earnings, and they can affect the earnings themselves by increasing funding costs and stifling corporate investment. That suggests higher rates should lead to lower valuations.

Historically, however, when the U.S. 10-year yield has been below 5%, interest rate increases have, in fact, been positively correlated with U.S. stock prices and price-to-earnings multiples. This is not as counterintuitive as it seems: rates tend to rise as the business cycle expands, when investors expect earnings to grow and sentiment is positive.

An effective Fed Funds rate at 1.5-2.0% and a 10-year yield at 3% seem an unlikely obstacle to corporate investment, particularly in light of the fiscal stimulus coming in the U.S. Alongside the current environment of solid economic growth, this suggests it is possible that stock prices could go up even as rates climb higher.

Nonetheless, there is a pinch point somewhere, and in this cycle it may not be as high as 5% for the 10-year yield. Should the Fed hike rates meaningfully higher than expectations over the next year or two, we think equity valuations would come under enormous pressure.

We Still See Momentum in Earnings and the Cycle

If uncertainty about rates is at one end of the rope, at the other end we have first-quarter earnings reports. In general, those reports have been strong.

It is true that analysts and investors have found reason for concern when looking past the numbers at the forward-looking commentary. Notably, shares in Caterpillar, often seen as a proxy for the state of global industry, finished down hard after a very volatile day when its report paired good first-quarter data with a warning that this might be the "high water mark" for 2018.

When investors hear that, after seeing the recent dramatic retrenchment in European economic data, they may begin to worry that the global business cycle is further advanced than they realized - and the capacity for pain-free rate hikes is much less than they thought.

Nonetheless, perspective helps here. The latest European PMIs show stabilization, and last week's ECB Bank Lending Survey revealed eurozone credit easing considerably. Mario Draghi pushed the euro higher when he expressed "unchanged confidence" in meeting the ECB's inflation target despite "a loss of momentum" in some economic data. In the U.S., the economic picture remains stronger still, with the latest flash PMIs supported by an upward march in consumer confidence surveys.

In short, we believe there is still momentum in this business cycle. Treasuries are not attracting safe-haven flows when equity markets are selling, signaling confidence in underlying growth and inflation expectations. This lends support to the notion that rates can rise some before they start to slow down economic activity.

Sideways trading is common in this kind of environment as investors take a few quarters to figure out where the pinch point in rates might be and whether recent earnings growth can be sustained. This tug-of-war between earnings and rates is something we are watching very closely.

In Case You Missed It

U.S. Existing Home Sales: +1.1% to SAAR of 5.60 million units in March

+1.1% to SAAR of 5.60 million units in March S&P Case-Shiller Home Prices Index: February home prices increased 0.8% month over month and 6.8% year over year (NSA); +0.7% month over month (SA)

February home prices increased 0.8% month over month and 6.8% year over year (NSA); +0.7% month over month (SA) U.S. New Home Sales: +4.0% to SAAR of 694,000 units in March

+4.0% to SAAR of 694,000 units in March U.S. Durable Goods Orders: 2.6% in March (excluding transportation, durable goods orders decreased 0.1%)

2.6% in March (excluding transportation, durable goods orders decreased 0.1%) European Central Bank Policy Meeting: The Governing Council made no changes to its policy stance

The Governing Council made no changes to its policy stance U.S. 1Q 2018 GDP (first estimate): +2.3% annualized rate

+2.3% annualized rate Bank of Japan Monetary Policy Meeting: BoJ kept its policy setting unchanged

What to Watch For

Monday, 4/30: U.S. Personal Income and Outlays Japan Purchasing Managers' Index

Tuesday, 5/1: ISM Manufacturing Index

Wednesday, 5/2: FOMC Minutes Eurozone Q1 2018 GDP (first estimate)

Thursday, 5/3: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index



- Andrew White, Investment Strategy Group

Statistics on the Current State of the Market - as of April 27, 2018

Market Index WTD MTD YTD Equity S&P 500 Index 0.0% 1.2% 0.4% Russell 1000 Index -0.1% 1.1% 0.4% Russell 1000 Growth Index -0.2% 1.0% 2.4% Russell 1000 Value Index 0.1% 1.3% -1.6% Russell 2000 Index -0.5% 1.8% 1.7% MSCI World Index -0.1% 1.7% 0.5% MSCI EAFE Index -0.2% 2.3% 0.9% MSCI Emerging Markets Index -1.0% -1.1% 0.3% STOXX Europe 600 -0.5% 2.6% 0.7% FTSE 100 Index 1.9% 6.7% -1.0% TOPIX 1.5% 3.6% -1.3% CSI 300 Index -0.1% -3.6% -6.8% Fixed Income & Currency Citigroup 2-Year Treasury Index 0.0% -0.2% -0.3% Citigroup 10-Year Treasury Index 0.0% -1.6% -3.9% Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index -0.4% -0.5% -1.6% Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index 0.0% -0.8% -2.3% Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index -0.7% -1.6% -0.2% S&P/LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 Index 0.0% 0.4% 1.8% ICE BofA Merrill Lynch U.S. High Yield Index -0.4% 0.6% -0.3% ICE BofA Merrill Lynch Global High Yield Index -0.6% 0.0% -0.2% JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index -0.7% -1.4% -3.1% JP Morgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Index -1.4% -2.5% 1.8% U.S. Dollar per British Pounds -1.6% -1.7% 2.0% U.S. Dollar per Euro -1.4% -1.6% 0.8% U.S. Dollar per Japanese Yen -1.3% -2.5% 3.3% Real & Alternative Assets Alerian MLP Index 0.7% 7.8% -4.2% FTSE EPRA/NAREIT North America Index 3.4% 1.6% -6.0% FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index 1.8% 1.4% -2.0% Bloomberg Commodity Index -0.5% 2.3% 1.9% Gold (NYM $/ozt) Continuous Future -1.1% -0.3% 1.1% Crude Oil (NYM $/bbl) Continuous Future -0.4% 4.9% 12.7%

(Source: FactSet, Neuberger Berman)

