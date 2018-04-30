Global Blood Therapeutics: The Anatomy Of A Senseless Drop

However, a comeback is likely given the anticipation of phase 3 data for breakthrough therapy recipient voxelotor.

Since I presented an investment in Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) as a Grade 'A' opportunity in January, the stock has dropped 20%. In fact, since it rode a cloud after receiving Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for voxelotor, it has fallen in excess of 30% from its greatest height in late February. But not a lot has changed since then.

In this article we will look into what caused the dip in price - warranted or unwarranted - and what lies ahead for voxelotor.

The Anatomy of a Senseless Drop

A Raise

Management raised a total of $248.4 million in a March offering to the chagrin of investors who had lived through an offering just three months prior. The market capitalization was $2.7 billion at the time. Therefore, dilution would account for an immediate 9% drop in market capitalization.

A Downgrade

To make matters worse, several days later, Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from overweight to equal-weight. The price movement had been in, what appears now to be, the middle of a downward slope.

The firm noted "greater opportunities" elsewhere, limited upside, and substantial risk (admittedly, reduced after BTD).

A Headwind

At the same time, the biotech sector wasn't performing well itself. From March 12 to April 6, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell nearly 12%. During the same time-range, gene-editing hopeful bluebird bio (BLUE) dipped in excess of 30%.

Considering the combination of the three, it isn't too shocking GBT's share price has dropped 30%. However, this doesn't mean it is warranted.

The Physiology of a Comeback

Recall that BTD for voxelotor hinged on these four premises:

Preliminary efficacy and safety data from Part A of the Phase 3 HOPE Study (GBT440-031)

Phase 1/2 study and open-label extension in adults (GBT440-001/024)

Ongoing Phase 2 HOPE-KIDS 1 study in children age 6 to 17 (GBT440-007)

Compassionate Access experience in adults with severe SCD (not eligible for the HOPE Study)

Future key events:

Source: GBT corporate presentation

Given the FDA used Part A top-line results from the HOPE trial when awarding GBT with BTD for voxelotor, it is likely to yield positive outcomes. In addition, the primary outcome of the trial will assess the proportion of patients with increase in hemoglobin >1 g/dL from baseline to week 24. I believe this is very likely to be achieved and the least of voxelotor's concerns (safety is usually a key concern for these types of drugs).

Management anticipates top-line data for Part A to be revealed this quarter. The phase 3 trial is designed like this:

Source: GBT corporate presentation

Management expects pediatric phase 2 data this quarter. They also expressed the desire to expand their pipeline for other orphan conditions.

Restating the Odds

I often utilize a presentation by BIO Industry Analysis that provides in-depth statistics on clinical development success rates from 2006-2015. It puts things in perspective. Some voxelotor-related points:

Hematology drugs have the highest probability of phase 2 and 3 success, compared to all other disease areas, with 57% and 75% success rates, respectively.

Although common and chronic, SCD is actually considered an orphan/rare indication. Rare diseases have a higher probability of phase 3 success compared to chronic, high prevalence ones (73% vs. 58%).

A downside: voxelotor is a new molecular entity. Such drugs have significantly greater difficulty in advancing through phases and earning a thumbs-up from regulators. However, FDA's decision to "back" voxelotor is likely to diminish the power of this statistic.

Considering the FDA has already peeked at data from Part A of the phase 3 HOPE study and was, apparently, favorable towards it, the likelihood of phase 3 success and subsequent NDA approval is very high. I think it's more than reasonable to assign an 80%+ chance of phase 3 success in adults and a 65%+ chance of phase 2 pediatric success.

Investors are likely to benefit from initiating a position in the near future and reducing their risk by pocketing profits when data is imminent.

Fundamentals

For the quarter ending December 31, 2017, GBT reported $265 million in cash, cash equivalents, and securities. Total operating expenses was $41.9 million. Because the company does not bring in any significant amount of revenue, total operating expenses equals net loss.

After raising an additional $250 million in the first quarter of 2018 (assuming similar operating expenses), GBT should have ~ $450 million in cash, cash equivalents, and securities.

With no debt and a market capitalization of $2.3 billion, the market is valuing voxelotor to be worth ~ $1.85 billion.

Risks

GBT does not bring in any significant revenue and may use dilutive means to raise cash. This short-term risk is vastly diminished given GBT recently raised ~ $250 million.

GBT has one drug in their pipeline targeting a very limited number of indications.

Voxelotor may not prove safe and effective when all is set and done.

Voxelotor's future revenue, if and when approved, may not justify GBT's market cap.

Competition from several other companies seeking sickle-cell treatment, including gene-editing therapy.

Specific and general risks, in totality, can be assessed by reviewing the company's most recent 10-K.

Global Blood Therapeutics Remains a "Grade A" Investment Opportunity

Scoring is subjective and is as follows: Value 0-50 (1.5) + Pipeline 0-50 (1) + Momentum 0-50 (0.5) = x/150 (note: scoring differs with speculative biotech companies vs. commercial biotech companies)

Given its current valuation (45), blockbuster potential of voxelotor (50), and share price momentum (40), I believe Global Blood, at this time, remains a "Grade A" (137.5/150, .916) speculative investment opportunity. While I grade an investment in GBT favorably, it comes at a considerably higher risk given its speculative nature and lack of pipeline diversification.

Author's note: For further insight into biotechnology stocks, please follow Biotech RN.

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. One must consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, research, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GBT, BLUE, MU, VKT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.