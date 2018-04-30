ConocoPhillips: To Alaska And Beyond

The emphasis on the Eagle Ford, the Bakken, and to some extent the Delaware Basis was a surprise.

The recovery is now underway at ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Management crowed about the recent successes in Alaska. More positive announcements on the way could keep the stock relatively high the rest of the year. Later this year some of the first production should begin from some of the recent Alaska activity.

Major contributions from the state to production growth should happen a little more into the future. The stock has risen to respond to improved industry conditions and successes. It may in fact be getting a little bit ahead of a current valuation. But the stock repurchases and the latest dividend increase could keep the current stock price around until those major production increases arrive.

Conoco Phillips common stock has been on a roll since the start of the year. In fact, the common stock has increased about 20% since the start of the new year. Management reported earnings of about $.94 per common share compared to a loss the previous year. This stock which was already expensive, responded positively to the news to become more expensive.

"Excluding the impact of dispositions, underlying production increased 42 MBOED, or 4 percent. The increase primarily came from ramp up of the Big 3 unconventional assets, which more than offset normal field decline."

This quote from the earnings press release was something of a surprise. The company has spent a fair amount of the capital budget in the lower 48 states. However, this was really the first time that the unconventional production was emphasized.

Unconventional production was 250 MBOED with a goal to end the year at 300 MBOED. Like many other companies, this one spends an outsized amount of the budget on unconventional drilling and production. Interestingly, the major part of that production, 163,000 BOED came from the Eagle Ford, and the next largest amount, 68,000 was the Bakken.

The Permian has begun to suffer pricing discounts from a lack of transportation capacity for production. These discounts begin to make other areas look more attractive. The Bakken, in particular, is competitve at current oil price levels. Plus the pipeline capacity of the Bakken finally caught up to demand and remove the discount that producers in the Bakken used to suffer.

While problems mount in the Permian from quickly increasing production, other areas do not have those challenges. As has happened many times in the past, a new play will probably emerge as "the place to be" or the "lowest cost play". The Permian may be losing its charm.

ConocoPhillips management also noted that they have their own midstream capacity. Excess capacity has been used by third parties. As management grows production, those third parties will not be able to use the midstream assets for transportation. There areas where that loss of midstream transportation could aggravate the current short supply of midstream infrastructure and other supplies even more.

Much of the improvement can be attributed to the lower operating costs of the 48 states. About $650 million of profit improvement came from the lower 48 states. The emphasis on unconventional oil production combined with some high cost sales appears to have significantly lower the breakeven into the WTI $40's range. Further unconventional oil well and operational improvements could lower that breakeven more. Price realizations climbed as shown below, but selling money losing production appears to be the most significant reason for the turnaround.

Interestingly, despite the major sale of assets to Cenovus Energy (CVE), the Canadian loss expanded when compared to the previous year. ConocoPhillips managed to lose less money last year with while still owning the thermal oil joint venture that Cenovus Energy operated. Contrary to many expectations, the main benefit so far from the sale of the joint venture has been the ability to pay debt, repurchase stock, and raise the dividend. Comprehensive income really did not change that much as a result of the sale.

Realizations primarily improved because of the increasing price of oil. The lack of Canadian production helped as that product is typically priced differently. Management has worked hard to increase the company exposure to Brent. Brent pricing typically trades at a premium to many United States benchmarks.

Obviously a higher prices ensures a greater profit margin. What is missing from the discussion is the cost of production. The reason is that production costs have never been listed as a priority except to sell the high cost production. The slides below clearly demonstrate this operational blind spot.

Many companies have a goal to lower the costs of production. This management does not even mention production costs in the top goals as is demonstrated from the above slides. Instead, this management appears to lower production costs by finding lower production cost reserves.

To some extent the emphasis on the lower cost unconventional productions will lower the company breakeven until some of the larger projects come online to lower the company breakeven more. Unconventional production can ramp up quickly. Management appears to be gaining confidence in the unconventional forecast as the year unfolds.

Management has some interesting projects coming online in the future. Alaska has had several major reserve increasing discoveries. The foray into the Austin Chalk in Louisiana could be a very low cost play that succeeds with little risk. It is just an extension of the Texas Austin Chalk that has been producing for decades. Now, unconventional well techniques promise far more economical production than a plain vertical well.

Overall production growth is forecast around 4% per year. This company needs a much faster production growth rate than that to justify any kind of stock price increase. The current level of oil prices would normally indicate a shrinkage in the price-earnings ratio (sometimes to as low as 3). The oil market is careening towards a cyclical top at the current time. Cyclical stocks tend to have very low price-earnings ratios at the top of the cycle.

Management has accelerated the long term debt repayment goals as higher oil prices have increased company cash flow from operations. Cash flow from operations should top $10 billion based upon the current price of oil. That amount of cash flow would generate free cash flow.

Enterprise value is about 9 times projected cash flow from operations. That is a very rich number considering the high price of oil at the current time. Normally during high price times the enterprise to cash flow from operations shrinks. Sometimes that ratio shrinks to as low as 3 times cash flow from operations.

ConocoPhillips production is still below the production levels of the last few years.

A cyclical company is typically valued based upon average cash flows. As shown above, the average of the three years in the latest annual report is about $6.3 billion in annual cash flow from operations. The current enterprise value is about 12 times that average. Production is now lower than it was in the previous years. The next three year average may struggle to achieve the average of the last three years even with a big boost from the high oil prices of the current fiscal year. Enterprise value appears to be very roughly 15 times that 3 year average.

This is still another very rough tool showing the current price of ConocoPhillips is pretty rich. It would be very hard to justify significant long term appreciation from the current prices without far more rapid production growth. Therefore, shareholders looking for capital appreciation of these shares may want to look elsewhere. The stock has been volatile in the past and could offer some decent trading opportunities in the future.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

