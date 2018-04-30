ServiceNow: Precarious Valuation Weighs On Good Results

This suggests that Wall Street's expectations have come down slightly, but ServiceNow's valuation has not. The tech sector selloff of March and April has barely touched the stock.

ServiceNow (NOW), the cloud software giant and provider of IT Service Management software, has just released Q1 results that seemed to break away from a harrowing trend in Q4. Last quarter, ServiceNow posted a rare disappointment in its earnings release, missing Wall Street's expectations by $3 million. It seems Wall Street has adjusted their models too far downward, however, as ServiceNow came back roaring this quarter with an $18 million beat to analysts' top-line expectations.

The wide beat to earnings expectations has given additional fuel to a rally that seems endless. Since reporting earnings, shares of ServiceNow are up almost 5%, adding to 25% total gains in the year-to-date period. It's as if the March and April selloff that occurred in the technology sector for virtually every other stock didn't happen for ServiceNow - it keeps barreling forward.

I've been bearish on this company for a long time, but not because I don't think ServiceNow is a fantastic company. It looks a lot like Salesforce (CRM) - rapid growth, market-leading products, and positive cash flows but limited GAAP net income. In fact, ServiceNow could be Salesforce's clone in all but valuation - the latter trades at 7x forward revenues, a more normalized valuation for a SaaS stock. As seen in the chart above, ServiceNow has perennially traded at industry-topping valuations. The company now sports a $28.2 billion market cap and $27.0 billion enterprise value (giving credit to the company's $1.2 billion in net cash), against a forward revenue guidance that implies ~$2.68 billion in FY19 revenues.

ServiceNow's valuation at 10.4x EV/FY18 revenues is among the highest valuations in the enterprise software sector. Along with the likes of Workday (WDAY) and Adobe (ADBE), I think of ServiceNow as one the three software kings that don't have much room on the valuation front to move much higher.

So far in 2018, even as the tech sector sold off, the valuation gap between the highest and the lowest valued of tech stocks have continued to widen. Growth has continued to outperform value, with names like Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), and ServiceNow powering to new all-time highs while competitors suffered pullbacks. Eventually the trend will turn and bring these highfliers back down to earth.

Now is a good time to lock in profits on ServiceNow. The stock has been riding high for too long. We can already see in this quarter's earnings a continuation of the top-line deceleration that spooked investors last quarter. ServiceNow's growth is no longer the >40% "hypergrowth" that deserves a double-digit revenue multiple; nor does it have the earnings margins or cash flow to support a sky-high valuation. As long as the valuation continues to top 10x revenues, investors would be wise to be cautious.

Q1 recap: despite a beat to the top line, deceleration hasn't yet backed down

Here's a lookout ServiceNow's first quarter earnings summary:

Figure 1. ServiceNow Q1 results Source: ServiceNow Q1 results

Before diving into this quarter's results, let's recall where we left ServiceNow last quarter. In Q4 - the most important quarter for any software company, due to IT departments offloading the remainder of their budgets - ServiceNow missed expectations and saw subscription revenue and total revenue growth of 44% and 42%, respectively. By any measure, those are good results - but not enough to beat Wall Street's high expectations. After all, ServiceNow has always been a richly valued stock trading at >10x revenues - its earnings results should match the caliber of its valuation.

This quarter, ServiceNow saw material deceleration, with subscription revenues growing 40% y/y to $543.3 million (400bps deceleration from Q4) and total revenues growing just 37% y/y to $589.2 million (500bps deceleration from Q4). Yes this quarter, ServiceNow's results were billed as an $18.9 million beat over analyst consensus of $570.3 million (+33% y/y).

To me, this seems not like ServiceNow's business has materially improved from last quarter, but rather that Wall Street's expectations have come down too much, recalibrating their models too harshly (a good thing for ServiceNow) after last quarter's disappointment. I'm focused more on the deceleration than the beat margin.

How much larger can the company grow in the first place? While it's likely that ServiceNow will be able to sustain growth in the low 30s or high 20s for at least the next several years, the company faces meaningful competition from the likes of Salesforce's Service Cloud, Atlassian's (TEAM) Jira, and Zendesk (ZEN). ServiceNow just recently acquired VendorHawk, a cost-management platform for IT professionals, which will pit it against Apptio's (APTI) technology business management software, but inorganic growth through acquisitions isn't likely to last the company forever, either.

Another anemic data point - billings grew just 33% y/y this quarter, as seen in the chart above. Q4 billings growth had been 41%, at least. Given that ServiceNow is primarily a subscription company that relies on long-term subscription agreements, billings is an even better indicator than revenue growth of the company's long-term growth potential. Though it's true that the billings metric may see some irregular choppiness from time to time, the fact that billings decelerated 800bps from Q4 to Q1 is a major warning sign that the business could see an even deeper slowdown going into 2018.

In my opinion, I'd rather take Q4's results over the current Q1 results - yet the market seems to blindly march on, snapping up shares of ServiceNow like there's no tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the company continues to make little progress toward profitability, as it can't seem to gain sales leverage and ratchet down its sales and marketing spending as a percentage of revenues (48% of revenues this quarter, the same as last quarter). GAAP operating losses of -$20.3 million this quarter were essentially flat to -$21.8 million in 1Q18, and represents an operating margin of -3%, versus -5% in 1Q18. Due to an income tax benefit, GAAP net income actually swung to positive $10.6 million, but this is still an essentially meaningless 2% net margin. Pro forma EPS of $0.56 beat analyst estimates of $0.37, but again, I do believe Wall Street's estimates are anchored too low.

Key takeaways

In my view, there is almost never a good reason at all to buy a technology stock trading in excess of 10x forward revenues. The likes of ServiceNow, Workday, Atlassian, and Adobe should all be avoided at the moment in favor of much cheaper technology stocks. Names in my portfolio that I like in particular are Cloudera (CLDR), trading at 4x forward revenues, and Yext (YEXT), trading at 5x forward revenues.

At its current valuation, ServiceNow is priced for perfection - and even the smallest stumble could send shares into a wide correction. Tableau (DATA), the BI software company, represents a good cautionary tale - once an investor darling that traded at ~12x forward revenues, Tableau reported sales execution issues in February 2016 that sent shares sliding more than 50%. They still haven't recovered back to their all-time highs. Though it seems that ServiceNow's business is firing on all cylinders, the hints of deceleration in subscription billings this quarter are possible red herrings for additional earnings misses in the future. The upside seems limited from here, and the risk-reward profile is tilted heavily against investors' favor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.