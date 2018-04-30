Data I/O Should Bottom Out Here

With the company in a much better financial position, we think there are good entry points opening up here.

But we think there are several reasons why this will be a muted cycle.

The quick downturn in the share price is on expectations that we'll experience a traditional severe cyclical downturn.

Shares have gone down as fast as they rose last year, but we think both movements have been exaggerated.

The shares of Data I/O (DAIO) turned from winner after our first call on the stock early October last year. On January 2, we were actually silly enough to argue another double was possible, but what happened instead is that the stock halved from there:

So the onus is on us to explain to our readers, as good as we can, what happened. We start off by a mea culpa, with some caveats:

Few people get all their calls right, we certainly don't.

Small stocks like Data I/O are often very volatile.

New negative information emerged (increased spending on, and delayed revenues from the SentriX).

Our call wasn't a short-term one.

The latter, while fundamentally true, is not much use to investors who bought on our buy advice and are now sitting on large losses.

What happened?

Data I/O is a market leading vendor of programming systems that designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems used by manufacturers of electronic products to load their software, data and image files into their products during production.

The company has focused on the automotive sector in recent years as the amount of electronics is increasing at 10-15% (or 30-40% for the more relevant flash memory bits) a year, and it had good success here as last year revenue from automotive grew 45%.

More recently, still the company is trying to enter the market for secure provisioning with its newly developed SentriX platform, an opportunity which seems especially relevant for the IoT market.

Are things really as bad as the crash in the share price suggests? Well, yes and no. The shares are plagued by two forces that are operating at the same time:

Revenue growth is slowing down dramatically.

The company is investing quite heavily in new technology.

The first isn't all that surprising. The company essentially sells capital goods, demand for which tends to be cyclical. The roughly 150% growth in the programming center demand the last two years couldn't last, and it didn't.

However, revenues in Q1 2018 are still up some 6% y/y, it isn't that demand is collapsing. It is, of course, much less than the dramatic rise in revenues of late:

These figures don't yet include the latest (Q1 2018) quarter but you can see that the company has been able to double its revenue in five years and greatly improve operational results, moving out of considerable losses.

Are there any clues about future demand development?

Programming systems visibility only a quarter.

Automotive is more predictable.

Bookings.

Here is management on the visibility of its traditional customers (Q1CC):

For the most part, people are booking and shipping within the quarter, you see this, not only in programming systems, but increasingly in the tester market. And so, you know we built our business around that capability.

Demand from automotive customers tends to be more stable and predictable and there is still good growth there, the structural growth of data bits is 30-40% a year.

Bookings are decelerating, they were $6.2M, but this is still higher than during previous downturns. Backlog is also decelerating (Q1CC):

Backlog at the end of the first quarter of 2018 was $2.7 million compared with $4 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2017 and $4.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2017.

Financial data

Not surprisingly, margins have gradually improved over the years:

Gross margin in Q1 declined slightly to 57.7%. What is more worrying is the following (Q1CC):

Operating expenses as a percentage of sales were 53.4% in Q1 up from 44.2% in the fourth quarter of '17 and 46.6% in the first quarter of '17. Amid our planned continued investments in automotive electronics and our next generation SentriX security provisioning platform.

Most of this increase is related to the development of the SentriX (both R&D and S&M).

The company raked in significant amounts of cash and now more than a third of the company's market cap is actually cash (the company is debt free).

Cash holdings was down by $1.7M from the previous quarter (from $18.5M to $16.8M) because of Q1 payments of annual accrued incentive compensation and matching pension contributions, which were larger due to the stellar 2017.

Looking at valuation:

It's difficult to argue the shares are expensive. Clearly, investors are pricing in a really substantial decline in earnings here, and that decline has already started with an EPS of just $0.02 (versus $0.12 in Q1 2017), even if that was a beat of a penny.

However, the Q1 net profit of $130K could have been more than double if not for adverse currency movements (USD-RMB), which cost $176K. Equally, the net profit of Q1 last year ($979K) was inflated by $210K from the sale of a non-core asset.

So the picture is less dramatic than might appear, at least for now.

This time will be different?

Why did the stock price react in such a dramatic fashion?

Memories of past downturns.

2018 being a 'market development' year for the SentriX.

Increased investments.

Investing is looking into the future, and new information always appears, and that can be negative information and some of that can catch investors by surprise.

For us, when we argued that the stock could double again, we weren't aware of the fact that 2018 would be a market development year for SentriX, nor that the company would significantly increase its investment.

The company has gone through boom-bust cycles before, why did we think this time would be different? We reasoned that the cyclical downturn would be less severe this time and the stock price would hold up better because:

Backdrop of increasing demand in end markets (its clients' customers).

Its new focus on automotive is less cyclical.

Addressing a bigger segment, IoT security with the SentriX.

The shares aren't expensive

We didn't expect the company to revert to losses and there is a much bigger buffer in cash compared to previous downturns.

While the programming centers are digesting their recent capacity additions and demand from these traditional customers will remain soft in Q2 (which is as far as visibility goes), demand can come back pretty fast as these companies book and ship within the quarter.

But even if demand doesn't come back anytime soon, there is compensation in the form of demand from the booming automotive sector. Here is management on the booming automotive sector, where ever more electronics is included giving the company a tremendous opportunity (Q1CC):

They're going to need more memory and then they'll have more computing power to deal with all that data. So, what it means for us is if you assume that that's going to go up to 30% to 40% a year, that would be the growth in bits that would be available to us. Now we don't think that we're going to be able to hold the average pricing per bit that we have to today. Given all that growth we're going to have to come up with a very aggressive plan to provide increased performance to our customers. But we should be able to capture a reasonable portion of that 30% to 40% that allows our customers to make the investments in Data I/O in a very cost-effective way and allows us to participate in the growth.

And management argues this showed in bookings (Q1CC):

Order bookings were $6.2 million in the first quarter of 2018, down from the prior year period, but seasonally remaining in a higher range than that of a few years ago due to our presence in the automotive sector.

And there is another reason why we think the stock isn't done. The huge increase in 'electronification' of stuff (not just automotive) doesn't only provide a nice backdrop in demand, it also increases the importance of cost competitiveness. Here is management during the Q1CC:

What we're trying to say here is that we believe with this massive increase in the total amount of bits to be programmed, the customers will be demanding very cost-effective ways to program that.

And management believes it has a cost advantage over the competition. Given its dominant market position, we think that is very likely. Here is management explaining how it is convincing customers of this:

We started using this several years going with our customers and it helped them understand why buying a Data I/O system might be more cost effective then using end of line programming or programming off site. And we continue to use those metrics with our customers.

Given the huge growth last year and its increasingly dominant market position, it certainly looks like the company is managing to convince potential customers of this. So there are parties voting with their wallets confirming this.

There is also some other encouraging stuff that management argued during the Q1CC in relation to the cash balance (which declined due to annual incentive and pension payments):

With these annual payments out of the way we expect to grow our cash balance throughout the balance of the year.

SentriX

Yes, the increased spending and the market development year are disappointing, but for investors who can look a little further down the line, there are promising signs.

There are already a few sales and the company is also operating on another sales model in which rather than a one-off purchase more of a recurring revenue model is applied. This takes out risk for the customer and could increase market acceptance.

The company is also putting together a host of partnerships to create an ecosystem for market acceptance. These partnerships are with three kinds of players:

Semiconductor companies (the obvious clients), there is a whole host of companies whose standards have already been incorporated in the SentriX like ARM Holdings, Infineon (NASDAQ:INFN), NXP (NASDAQ:NXPI), Maxim, Cypress and the like.

Distributors like Avnet (NYSE:AVT), EBV and the like.

Influencers like security experts like arms systems.

Management also explained that the SentriX has substantial cost advantages especially for smaller customers and those with unpredictable and shifting demand or special use cases, which basically fits the IoT market profile.

Given the amount of partnerships the company has already been forcing and the small trickle of sales that has already started, we tend to be optimistic here.

Conclusion

Although we don't have a crystal ball we are inclined to argue that the market has overreacted on the downside.

We expect a more muted downturn on its increased position in automotive and management prediction of staying cash flow positive, despite the increased investments in SentriX and the cyclical downturn of its programming customers.

Next year, management argues that revenues from SentriX should be set to increase. If management is right, then how deep can that cyclical downturn be? Share prices like most asset prices have a habit of overshooting, both on the upside and on the downside.

At present, a prolonged and severe downturn in the programming center demand seems to be priced into the shares already; so we think we're close to the bottom and there are good entry points created here.

