AbbVie's Mavyret Could Punish Gilead Tuesday

In-hospital stays for Yescarta treatment could cost as much as $1MM. That could be a bottleneck.

Gilead (GILD) reports Q1 earnings Tuesday. Analysts expect revenue of $5.40 billion and eps of $1.67. The revenue estimate implies a 9% decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Mavyret Could Punish HCV Sales



A 9% sequential decline in revenue would sound alarming for most companies, but not for Gilead. The company's blockbuster HCV drugs, Sovaldi and Harvoni, began to show cracks in Q1 2017 as the HCV runway continued to decline.



Last quarter the company's total revenue fell 9% sequentially. Non-HCV revenue was up by low single-digits, while HCV revenue cratered. HCV was off 36%, and the rapid declines occurred in each product. Sovaldi/Harvoni revenue was off 36% and Epclusa also fell 36%. Epclusa treats genotypes 1-6 and its strong growth in Q2 2017 provided a jolt to HCV sales, particularly in Europe.

AbbVie's (ABBV) Mavyret, which also treats genotypes 1-6, burst onto the scene in the second half of 2017. It's cure rate could rival that of Solvadi and Harvoni; it only requires an eight week regimen versus a 12 week duration for Gilead. Mavyret generated Q3 2017 sales of $100 million; Gilead's HCV sales fell 28% sequentially that same quarter. In Q1 2018 AbbVie's HCV sales were $919 million, up 80% sequentially and more than double HCV sales in the year earlier period.

On a dollar basis AbbVie's Q1 2018 HCV sales increased by over $400 million Q/Q. My guess is that increase came at Gilead's expense. AbbVie claims it now controls 45% of the U.S. HCV market. That could be foreboding for Gilead Tuesday and for the rest of the year.

Kite May Not Soften The Hit To HCV

GILD bulls had been calling for a game-changing deal from Gilead ever since HCV sales began to slow. The company surprised the market with the $12 billion acquisition of Kite in the second half of 2017. Its innovative CAR-T cell therapy is designed to utilize a patient's modified T cells to recognize and attack cancer cells. It received FDA approval for Kite's Yescarta, which treats B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, shortly thereafter.



Cowen previously intimated as many as 5,300 relapsed/refractory patients could be good candidates for the treatment. Assuming the treatment was rolled out in stages, Gilead could have potentially treated 1,000 patients in 2018. At $373,000 per regimen that would have equated to about $373 million in 2018 revenue.



Will In-Hospital Costs Be A Bottleneck?

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") recently agreed to reimburse thousands to hospitals for treating cancer patients with CAR-T therapies. That is great news for Gilead and Novartis (NVS), which also has a CAR-T product on the market. However, in-hospital stays could cost as much as $1 million:

Well, now CMS has determined how it’s going to pay for Yescarta. CMS will pay $395,380 for Yescarta when it’s used on an outpatient basis, with a published co-payment charge to patients of $79,076, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed in an email to FiercePharma. But patients' out-of-pocket burden won't be that high; it is capped at $1,000 under law, plus the Part B deductible if that has not yet been met. Many patients will receive Yescarta in the hospital, however, so they can be monitored for dangerous side effects. The total list price of that process, estimated by some analysts to run as high as $1 million, will be bundled into CMS's payment for hospital stays.

The outpatient costs could be much less than the cost of in-hospital stays. Many patients could opt for in-hospital stays so the dangerous side effects could be monitored. Gilead and Novartis have filed for new technology add-on payments ("NTAP") to help reduce the cost of in-hospital stays. Given the breakthrough nature of the therapy an NTAP could potentially be approved. Until that happens the number of Yescara patient starts could be limited. The previous estimate of 1,000 patients being treated in 2018 could be delayed until next year.

Conclusion

GILD bulls should brace themselves another sharp decline in HCV sales, and a potential dismal outlook for HCV for the rest of 2018. I anticipate management will speak to (1) the potential of an NTAP approval and (2) the projected revenue from Yescarta this year and in 2019. GILD remains a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short gild.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.