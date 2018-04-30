Celgene Earnings Preview

Celgene (CELG) reports quarterly earnings May 4th. Analysts expect revenue of $3.46 billion and eps of $1.96. The revenue estimate implies a 1% decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Dependence On Revlimid Price Hikes

Celgene (CELG) missed on Q3 2017 revenue and gave weak forward guidance, sending the stock down by double-digits. The company still managed to grow Q3 revenue by 11% Y/Y on a revenue base of over $3 billion. Revlimid, its blockbuster cancer drug generated $2.1 billion, up 10% Y/Y. However, it paled in comparison to the 20% Y/Y growth the drug demonstrated in Q2 2017.



In October Celgene implemented 20% price hikes for Pomalyst and Revlimid and Pomalyst:

Celgene Corp. has raised the prices of two top cancer drugs again, bringing price increases on the drugs to nearly 20% this year. The hikes, which went into effect Oct. 19, were made on blockbuster drugs Revlimid and Pomalyst. Both treat the rare blood cancer multiple myeloma, while Revlimid is also approved for several other types of cancer, including another rare blood cancer, mantle cell lymphoma. For Revlimid, it is the third such hike this year, bringing the therapy’s price to $18,546 per bottle; it is the second hike for Pomalyst this year, bringing the total price to $15,833 per bottle, according to SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Yatin Suneja, who relied on data from information services company Wolters Kluwer.

At the time, Revlimid and Pomalyst represented 63% and 13% of Celgene's total revenue. A 20% price hike for drugs representing over 75% of total revenue practically guaranteed double-digit growth, even if other drugs did not grow. Management justified the price hikes because (1) real world outcomes from the drugs were increasing and (2) additional revenue could help fund investment in other clinical trials.



The explanation seemed far-fetched. Through the first nine months of 2017 Celgene had generated $3.6 billion of cash flow from operations. It also had nearly $12 billion of cash and securities on hand - more than enough to fund investment in clinical trials. I believe the price hikes were designed to show robust top line growth in order to justify Celgene's high share price.

CELG currently trades at over 14x trailing EBITDA, which connotes a growth stock. It could be difficult to implement further price hikes in an environment where President Trump and the FDA have voiced a need to bring down drug prices. Sans Revlimid price hikes, Celgene's top line could stall, hurting sentiment for the stock.

Could Otezla Face Headwinds?

In Q3 2017 Otezla's revenue growth was also in the spotlight. Otezla grew Q3 revenue 12% Y/Y, but it was off 14% sequentially. The drug treats moderate to severe plaque psoriasis; management chalked up the Q3 headwinds to discounts in the managed care market. The U.S. therapeutic psoriasis market was valued at over $11 billion in 2016 and was expected to growth by over 9% per year. Such robust growth has attracted new entrants.

In Q2 2017 Valeant's (VRX) Siliq was approved to treat moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. Sun Pharma's (OTCPK:SMPQY) Sun Pharma's Ilumya recently received FDA approval to treat moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Tremfya has been on a tear. The Interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor was launched in the second half of 2017. Per J&J management, when Tremfya was initially launched, it was leading in brand share compared to similar anti-IL 17 therapies. It generated revenue in Q4 2017 and Q1 2018 of $47 million and $73 million, respectively.



The above chart shows sales of Tremfya versus Stelara (owned by J&J), Novartis's (NVS) Consentyx, Eli Lilly's (LLY) Taltz and Otezla. Q1 2018 revenue from each of the other psoriasis brands grew Y/Y, but fell sequentially. The biggest declines came from Taltz (down 15%) and Cosentyx (down 6%). Those revenue declines coincided with the rise of Tremfya, which I do not think is an accident.



I believe there is a potential for Otezla's sales to also be stymied by heightened competition in the psoriasis market. Otezla's sales could decline in Q1 or Celgene could give weak guidance. Either scenario does not bode well for the stock.



Questions Over The Pipeline

Celgene was previously known for its vaunted drug pipeline. The company was expected to receive contributions from Crohn's disease drug mongersen and ozanimod, a treatment for relapsing multiple sclerosis. Last year Celgene discontinued phase III trials and an extension trials for Crohn's disease. In February the company announced it received a Refusal To File ("RTF") letter from the FDA regarding its New Drug Administration ("NDA") application for ozanimod. Celgene vowed to expeditiously address the FDA's outstanding items in order to bring ozanimod to the market. However, the delay removed an important catalyst for the stock and likely raised more questionsn regarding the quality of Celgene's pipeline.

Conclusion

Sans price Revlimid price hikes I expect Celgene's near term revenue to slow. This could hurt sentiment for the stock. Sell CELG into earnings.





Disclosure: I am/we are short CELG, VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.