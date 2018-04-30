29 'Safer' Dividend 10%+Yield Stocks Bloom In May

Analyst one-year targets calculated that ten highest yield 10%+‘Safer’ Dividend stocks could produce 14.38% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from $5k in all ten. Lower priced "little" stocks led this pack.

Besides safety margin, 10%+‘Safer’ Dividends also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios to further confirm their dividend backing. Positive total annual returns narrowed the 10%+‘Safer’ list of 82 to 64.

Top ten 10%+‘Safer’ Dividend annual yields ranged 12.12% to 18.39% from TWO; WMC; ANH; AHGP; EARN; TCRD; ORC; VEDL; AWLCF, and topped by CJREF Their free cash-flow yields ranged 14.23%-55.93%.

Broker target-estimated May top ten net 'safer' gains ranged 21.47%-43.29% from SLD, ANH, SUN, TPVG, AINV, GMLP, SIR, HMLP, TCRD, and were topped by GPP.

29 of 82 10%+Yield stocks were tagged as "safer" for dividends because they showed positive one-year returns and free cash flow yields greater than their dividend yields as of 4/26/18.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted Top Ten 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend Stocks To Net 21.47% To 43.29% By May, 2019

Two of the ten top 10%+‘Safer’ DiviDogs by yield (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus, the yield strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for this month proved 20% accurate.

Projections based on dividends from $1000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and the aggregate one year analyst mean target prices of these stocks as reported by YCharts provided the data points. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). The data revealed these ten probable profit-generating trades to May, 2019:

Green Plains Partners (GPP) netted $432.94 based on estimates from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for GPP.

THL Credit (TCRD) netted $363.83 based on a median target estimate from nine analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) netted $320.63, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from five analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

Select Income REIT (SIR) netted $307.12 based on dividends plus a median target price from four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% under the market as a whole.

Apollo Investment (AINV) netted $290.86 based on a median target estimate from ten analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 94% less than the market as a whole.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) netted $270.83 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from seventeen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) netted $233.33 based on a median target price set by three analysts, plus estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 72% less than the market as a whole.

Sunoco (SUN) netted $219.71 based on estimates from five analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (ANH) netted $219.50 based on a median of target price estimates from three analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% less than the market as a whole.

Sutherland Asset Management (SLD) netted $214.72, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 28.34% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Six of Eleven Sectors Are Represented By The Twenty-nine May 'Safer' Selections

Sectors represented by the twenty-nine 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividends numbered six of eleven. Those 29 stocks showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of April 26.

The 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend sector representation broke-out, thus: Consumer Cyclical (1); Energy (3); Basic Materials (2); Real Estate (18); Financial Services (3); Industrials (2); Communication Services (0); Consumer Defensive (0); Healthcare (0);Technology (0); Utilities (0).

Five of the six sectors were represented in the top ten by yield.

29 of 82 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend Firms

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the top 30 10%+Dividend stocks culled by yield from this list of 82.

You see grouped below a tinted list showing 29 that passed the dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out the sagging prices in 18 of the 82.

Corporate financial gains, however, are easily re-allocated by boards of directors making company policy canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. Some may not cut or reduce dividends but carefully regulate their annual pay outs in slow business periods.

This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend pay increases to shareholders.

Note that many of these top dividend payers have adjusted their dividends lower recently, including:

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) in March, 2018;

CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS) in March, 2018;

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) in December, 2017;

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) April, 2017, among others.

Four additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratio levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a solid financial signal.

Actionable Conclusions: (11) Top Ten 10%+ 'Safer' Dividends Showed 11.68% To 34.12% Upsides To May, 2019; (12) Lowest Downside Was -3.81%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Revealed Nice Bargains From Lowest Priced, High Yielding, 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend Stocks

Ten "Safer" 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend firms with the biggest yields April 26 per YCharts data ranked themselves as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend Top Yield 10%+Dividend Stocks, Will Deliver (13) 20.02% VS. (14) 16.09% Net Gains from All Ten by May, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the ten 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividends pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 24.38% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend Stock, THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) showed the best broker-calculated net-gain of 36.38% per their target estimates.

Lowest priced five 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividends as of April 26 were: Anworth Mortgage Asset (ANH); Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF); Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF); Orchid Island Capital (ORC); THL Credit (TCRD), with prices ranging from $4.76 to $7.79.

Higher priced five 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividends as of April 26 were: Western Asset Mortgage (WMC); Ellington Residential (EARN); Two Harbors Investment (TWO); Vedanta (VEDL); Alliance Holdings (AHGP), with prices ranging from $6.62 to $10.87. The little, low priced 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend stocks took the lead this month.

This distinction between five low priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDogs dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: flickr.com

Three or more of these 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDogs qualified as a valuable catches! They could help make investing fun again! Look for where they might reside among the 52 Dogs of the Week (DOTW)I and others among the other 52 DOTWII now accumulating returns on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site. A Dogs of the Week III (Safari to Sweet Success) portfolio launched September 8. Click here to subscribe or get more information. Make investing gains again. Catch your underdog on Facebook! At 8:45 AM nearly every NYSE trading day, on Facebook/ Dividend Dog Catcher, Fredrik Arnold gves a quick live video summary of one of our or five stocks contending for the single weekly slot in his Safari To Sweet Success portfolio. Go to Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher at 8:45 AM most trading days and watch, like, comment and share the program. Of course you're welcome to view all the replays any time! Yet always remember: Root for the Underdog

Disclosure: I am/we are long VEDL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.