L'Air Liquide: Industrial Gases May Sound Boring But This Stock's Potential Returns Are Anything But

Our evaluation of the company's fundamentals and our valuation indicate that the stock could be an excellent pick for value investors.

Despite currency headwinds, the company has produced a good Q1 result as it continues to be on track to grow organically as well as through international acquisitions.

L’Air Liquide SA (OTCPK:AIQUF) recently released its first-quarter results for the year. The French industrial gases giant showed 6% revenue growth in terms of comparable sales but faced currency headwinds. Company management has been focused on revenue growth through increasing capacity and through mergers & acquisitions. The integration post the Airgas acquisition from 2016 continues to show both cost and revenue synergies, and management has mastered the art of finding suitable acquisition targets to keep the company on track for double-digit growth.

Our valuation and our assessment of the company’s growth strategy and fundamentals suggest that there is an excellent upside for value investors with a 1-3 year investment horizon.

Company Overview

AIQUF is one of the oldest companies in France and one of the largest players in the world in the field of industrial gases. It was founded in 1902 by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme, and is currently headquartered in Paris, France. The company has a base of over 1 million clients across industries such as industrial goods, automobiles, energy, metals, and so on. It operates in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East, North and South America. The operations of the company are reasonably diverse and include the supply of industrial gases, building industrial gas production plants, building plants in the traditional, renewable, and alternative energy sectors, welding, producing swimming and diving equipment, and so on.

A Strong Q1 Result Pushed Down By Currency Headwinds

AIQUF tends to classify its business into seven business segments: Large Industries, Industrial Merchant, Healthcare, Electronics, Gas and Services, Engineering and Construction, and Global Markets and Technologies. If we analyze the recent Q1 result for each segment, we realize that the company has done really well and the revenues are up by about 6% on a comparable basis. Interestingly, all geographies where the company is present saw a rise in the revenues in the first quarter of the year.

The highlighting point of the result was the 6% growth in the Large Industries segment, which was a result of the recent recovery in the European economy. The company saw a decent growth in the Industrial Merchant segment (4.2%) and the Electronics segment (5.7%) largely due to the growth in Asia, whereas the Healthcare segment grew by 4.9% due to the growing business in South America. Emerging economy revenues grew at the highest rate (about 10.7%) during the first quarter.

Despite the comparable revenue growth and the fact that the revenue beat analyst expectations, the results were affected by headwinds caused due to foreign exchange rate movements. The strong appreciation of the euro against the dollar was one of the key reasons why there was a drop in overall revenue. Despite the headwinds, management continues to be positive and expects revenue growth to continue over the year.

The Management’s Focus Is Growth - Both Organic and Inorganic

AIQUF is one of the few companies that have a massive budget for both organic as well as inorganic expansion. The company has been aggressively trying to grow its Global Markets and Technologies segment by increasing its biomethane production capacity. Management has recently commissioned three new production units in the US, France, and the UK, which have doubled the biomethane production capacity of AIQUF.

Apart from increasing capacity, the company also has had a huge budget for mergers & acquisitions in order to increase its international footprint and diversify the business. It has been aggressively acquiring startups as well as larger companies in order to achieve these objectives. In fact, one of the highlighting points of the Q1 result was the continued cost and revenue synergies of their acquisition of Airgas. In the most recent news, the company has gone on to acquire a French startup known as EOVE in order to reinforce its expertise in the field of home ventilation for chronic respiratory failure.

The following slide from management’s presentation of the 2017 earnings clearly shows the future commitment towards investments in startups for inorganic growth:

Source: AIQUF 2017 Q4 Results - Earnings Call Slides

Projected Income Statement and Cash Flows

Annual P&L ($ million) 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Revenues 17541 20061 22953 26281 30223 34787 % Growth - 14.4% 14.4% 14.5% 15.0% 15.1% EBITDA 4675 5101 5800 6702 7707 8871 % of Revenues 26.6% 25.4% 25.3% 25.5% 25.5% 25.5% EBIT (incl. extraordinary exp.) 3117 3030 3269 4032 4901 5915 % of Revenues 17.8% 15.1% 14.2% 15.3% 16.2% 17.0% Net Income (Adj.) 1932 2028 2523 2309 2633 2981 % of Revenues 11.0% 10.1% 11.0% 8.8% 8.7% 8.6%

Source: Historical Data from AIQUF; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

Cash Flow Statement ($ million) 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Net Income (Adj.) 1932 2028 2523 2309 2633 2981 + Depreciation & Amortization 1507 1756 2011 2120 2234 2350 +/- Change in Working Capital -352 192 212 289 242 417 +/- Deferred Taxes and Others 54 114 52 865 1373 1747 Cash Flow from Operations 3141 4089 4798 5582 6481 7496 Net Capex -2117 -1598 -1933 -2339 -2781 -3166 Net Financial Investments -425 -13456 -154 -345 -530 -484 Cash Flow after Investments -2542 -15054 -2087 -2684 -3311 -3650 Free Cash Flow 599 -10965 2711 2898 3171 3846

Source: Historical Data from AIQUF; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

As discussed earlier, the revenue growth of AIQUF has been the focus of company management, and they have been consistently growing the top line by about 14.4% for the past two years. This growth strategy is expected to continue for the coming years as management continues to increase capacity and actively hunt for relevant acquisition targets. Also, it is expected that management will continue to sustain the EBITDA margin of around 25.5% over the years. However, the tax benefits availed by the company in 2017 are not expected to continue, which is why the Net Income margin might drop in the coming years.

When we analyze the cash flows, it is evident that the company has been producing a good amount of free cash in all years except 2016, which was the year of the Airgas acquisition. The conversion of EBITDA to operating cash flows is excellent, and management is on the right track in terms of working capital management despite the increasing scale of operations. Also, management has kept shareholders happy by maintaining a dividend payout ratio of 45-55%, which is excellent.

One interesting metric that is worth analyzing for this company is the leverage. The company had increased its leverage significantly in 2016 for financing acquisitions, but after the Airgas acquisition, it has been on the decline. Management might continue its streak to acquire startups and smaller companies like EOVE, but the chances of a large-sized acquisition that impacts the company's leverage are slim. This is why we have projected a steadily declining leverage in the table below:

Leverage Ratios 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Net Debt/ Equity 0.6 0.9 0.8 0.7 0.7 0.6 Net Debt/ EBITDA 1.7 3.2 2.8 2.6 2.3 2.1

Source: Based on calculations by Baptista Research

Valuation: There Is Good Scope Of Value Accumulation For Long-Term Investors

EV and Market Cap 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Price ($) 113.0 115.8 121.4 143.2 165.5 193.4 Outstanding Number of shares (million) 389.0 398.8 428.2 435.2 445.5 450.1 Total Market Cap ($ billion) 44.0 46.2 52.0 62.3 73.7 87.0 Net Debt ($ million) 7794.3 16153.4 16009.7 17123.9 17851.8 19066.8 Enterprise Value (EV adj. - $ billion) 51.8 62.3 68.0 79.5 91.6 106.1

Source: Historical Data from AIQUF/ Morningstar; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

Valuation Ratios 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E EV/ Sales 3.0 3.1 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 EV/ EBITDA 10.5 14.1 11.6 11.9 11.9 12.0 EV/ EBIT 15.5 21.6 17.6 19.7 18.7 17.9

Source: Historical Data from AIQUF/ Morningstar; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

AIQUF is the perfect example of a multinational cash cow which has already reached a mature stage in the market where there is limited scope for multiples expansion. The company has been consistently trading at an EV/Sales multiple of around 3.0 and an EBIT multiple ranging between 15 and 20. There was a spike in these multiples in late 2016 because of the Airgas acquisition, but apart from that event, they have remained more or less stable.

We have used our assumptions with respect to the projected revenues and profits of AIQUF and applied the same multiples in order to determine a target price of $143.2 for 2018. Over a three-year horizon, if the company continues to follow its growth trajectory, then the stock price could go as high as $193.4 by the end of 2020. This makes it an interesting pick for long-term investors.

Risks

The valuation of AIQUF in this article is specific to the date of the analysis, i.e. 27th April, 2018. A valuation of this nature is necessarily based on the prevailing stock market, financial, economic and other conditions and industry trends. Valuation is not a precise science and is subjective in nature and dependent on the exercise of individual judgment. Therefore, it can be concluded that there is no indisputable, single valuation.

We must emphasize that the projected valuation and the share price of AIQUF are dependent on a number of factors - the successful post-merger integration of Airgas and other recent acquisitions, the realization of the revenue growth, free cash flows and the other assumptions taken into account. Our analysis cannot be directed to providing any assurance about the achievability of these financial forecasts. There is a possibility that the actual results of the company are different from the projected results as a result of unexpected events and circumstances, e.g., continued currency headwinds, failed integration of the new acquisitions, change in the quality of management, changed investor perception regarding AIQUF and the industrial gases sector, trade recession, war and so on. It is also likely that these differences between the actual financials and the projected financials may be material in nature.

We had no interaction with AIQUF's management, and they did not comment on the achievability or the reasonableness of the assumptions underlying the financial forecasts. Our projections are based purely on our own assessment of the company's strategy and financial condition.

Conclusion

AIQUF’s management is performing wonderfully in terms of executing a growth strategy. They are expanding organically, acquiring companies, successfully carrying out integrations and realizing the synergies of deals, which is why the revenue growth has been excellent. Given the fact that the first quarter has already started off on a positive note and the share price is already around $129, our price target of $143.2 for the year seems reasonably achievable. It is possible that the trading noise might result in a slight fall in the price, but AIQUF remains rock-solid for the long term. With a price target of $193.4 for 2020 and a consistent dividend payout of nearly 50%, the company is an excellent bet for value investors, and we expect it to provide alpha returns and beat the DJIA's returns with ease.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.