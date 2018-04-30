Teva: Israeli Judge Delays Layoffs At Ashdod Plant

Certain of its bonds yield as much as 6.9%. A debt downgrade could send its borrowing costs north of 7%.

TEVA needs to cut costs to offset LOE for Copaxone. Else, the rating agencies may downgrade its debt again.

Teva workers barricade themselves inside plant. Source: The Times Of Israel

Teva (TEVA) reports Q1 earnings later this week. CEO Kare Schultz will likely be grilled on the company's restructuring efforts during the earnings call. An Israeli court may have thrown a monkey-wrench in Teva's restructuring plans. A judge ordered the company to delay layoffs at its Ashdod plant:

The Beersheva District Labor Court ordered a delay this morning in the pre-dismissal hearings for the workers at the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) plant in Ashdod. The court handed down its order in response to a petition by the Histadrut (General Federation of Labor in Israel) for an injunction and suspension of the dismissals until a buyer for the plant is found. Teva plans to shut down the plant by 2019, with half the workers due to be laid off now, and half when the plant finally closes. Judge Yonatan Cohen ordered the parties to discuss the possibility of selling the plant as a going concern. A further hearing has been set for June 7. "The parties should be allowed to enter into businesslike, open negotiations in good faith on all the matters in dispute, in order to try to reach an arrangement on all matters concerning the closure of the plant," the judge said in his ruling.

The judge intimated the possibility of selling the plant as a going concern. That could take several months. In the meantime, Teva faces double-digit declines in revenue and operating income. The following is at stake for the company.

Management Credibility

TEVA bulls were energized after the company announced the hiring of current CEO Kare Schultz in Q3 2017. The company was in need of a turnaround. Schultz jumped into action immediately; by December he announced Teva would lay off about 25% of its workforce (14,000 employees) and suspend its dividend. The stock spiked on the news. I found the plan very ambitious due to the sheer size of the layoffs.

Secondly, over 1,500 of Teva's employees in Israel were expected to lose their jobs. I did not expect this to go over well with the unions or Israel's top politicians. In mid-December labor union Histadrut orchestrated a strike at Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv. The airport, government offices, banks and the stock market were idled for half a day. A few hundred Teva employees also barricaded themselves inside a plant in Jerusalem, preventing managers from leaving. I understand that the recent court order was in response to a petition by Histadrut.



Schultz practically has no choice but to go through with the austerity measures. The company's Q4 revenue and EBITDA declined Y/Y by 16% and 29%, respectively. This comes after Teva's disastrous $40 billion acquisition of Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) generics business in 2015; the transaction has left Teva saddled with $32 billion in debt amid declining prices for generic drugs. Secondly, Schultz's credibility is as stake. The stock bounced on the announced cost takeouts. If Schultz backtracks on the austerity measures previously communicated to the markets then the stock could tumble.

Credit Metrics

Teva's financial straits will likely worsen as Mylan's (MYL) generic Copaxone punishes the company's blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug. Copaxone represents less than 20% of total revenue, but over half of the company's segment profit. Copaxone revenue declined 19% last quarter. It will likely fall further after generic Copaxone fully kicks in. Schultz must cut operating costs to help offset EBITDA loss from the diminution of Copaxone.

For full year 2017 Teva's free cash flow was around $2.6 billion, down from $4.3 billion in the year earlier period. I believe Teva can push back near term debt maturities if cash flow falls further. The biggest risk could be a deterioration of its credit metrics. The company's debt/run-rate EBITDA is at 5.4x. Moody's recently downgraded Teva two notches to junk levels. A further deterioration in credit metrics could trigger more downgrades.



The company's current interest expense equates to an implied interest rate of less than 2.5% on its $32 billion debt load. Its 6.75% bonds due 2028 have a yield to maturity of 6.9% - this likely reflects Teva's impaired status. More ratings downgrades could send Teva's interest rates above 7%. This could hurt sentiment for the stock and punish earnings if it has to return to the debt markets for new money.



Conclusion

A delay in Teva's restructuring efforts could hurt the company's ability to cut costs to offset the diminution in Copaxone. Investors should prepare for revenue and EBITDA declines, and potential ratings downgrades. Sell TEVA.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TEVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.