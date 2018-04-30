Natural Gas Usage In The Electric Power Sector: What To Expect In May?

In our previous article, we explained why natural gas traders should care about the latest trends in the Electric Power sector and what indicators they should be monitoring. In this article, we would simply like to update you on some of the latest trends and show how key indicators have evolved so far.

LATEST OBSERVATIONS AND APRIL ESTIMATES

As you know, Electric Power sector is the primary consumer of natural gas in the United States. Its share in the annual demand structure is more than 30%, while its share in the injection season demand is close to 50% (see the charts below).

Source: Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Source: Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The latest data indicates that the weight of the Electric Power in the natural gas market continues to grow. EIA has recently released its regular Electric Power Monthly Report. It shows that in February, the share of natural gas in net electricity generation has increased by 3.5 percentage points y-o-y (from 27.9% to 31.4% - see the chart below). It is the highest share of natural gas-fired generation for the month of February ever recorded.

This is important for several reasons. First, the share of natural gas usage for electricity generation increased even as the total electric output also increased. According to Edison Electric Institute, United States produced 306 TW/h of power in February, 2018, almost 5% more than last year. Secondly, natural gas remained the fastest growing source of power amid all other sources (not just coal). The share of renewables and nuclear also increased in February, but to a lesser degree.

Source: Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

According to our calculations, Electric Power sector in the United States will consume around 740 bcf of natural gas in April (+18.0% y-o-y). Average NG/Coal spread should be around 0.50 cents per KWh (some 50% lower than a year ago), resulting in a very robust coal-to-gas-switching, which we estimate to be around 6.7 bcf per day, some 40% more than in 2017.

MAY OUTLOOK

The total stock of natural gas-fired power plants is expected to increase by 2.40% y-o-y in May to 450 GW of net summer capacity, which will amount to 42.30% of total operating generation capacity in the United State. Conversely, due to the ongoing retirements of old and ineffective generators, the total stock of coal-fired power plants will fall under 249 GW (23.3% of total capacity - see the chart below). However, the positive effect on gas usage in the Electric Power sector will be partly offset by the rising share of renewables. Indeed, wind and solar capacity is expected to grow by 6.90% and 21.60% y-o-y, respectively. Still, total annualized net effect* from the changes in generation capacity additions in May this year is estimated to be positive at +8,300 MW of net gas-fired capacity.

*Net effect on gas usage from changes in generation capacity = natural gas additions + coal retirements – natural gas retirements – coal additions – nuclear additions – wind, hydro and solar additions + retirements of renewables and nuclear = +8,300 MW of natural gas-fired generation.

Source: Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Notice also that the share of "other renewables" (wind and solar) has already overtaken hydro and nuclear power. Previously, in an attempt to estimate the levels of potential natural gas consumption in the electric power sector, analysts would look at the schedule of nuclear outages to try to figure out how many nuclear megawatts will be replaced by natural gas. They would also study the level of snowpack to estimate hydro inflows and eliminate it from total calculations.

Now, however, analysts must also study wind speeds and the levels of solar radiation since the influence of "other renewables" can no longer be ignored. In this regard, please note that out of 12 calendar months, May has historically been the 2nd strongest month for renewable power (see full ranking in the chart below).

At Bluegold Research, we not only look at the standard cooling and heating degree-days, but we also analyze wind and solar output, hydro inflows, power plants outages, coal-to-gas switching and other non-degree day factors, to estimate final natural gas consumption.

Source: Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Coal-to-gas switching

Since December 2016, coal and natural gas prices have completely diverged (see the chart below). Unsurprisingly, NG-Coal spreads remain near historical lows, although they have been rising for the past few weeks. Still, coal-to-gas switching remains exceptionally strong. We estimate that if the current forward spread natural gas and coal stays unchanged and if the current mid-term weather forecast (ECMWF 12z Ensemble) stays unchanged, the level of coal-to-gas switching will reach at least 6.2 bcf/d in May this year, 1.5 bcf more than in 2017.

In this regard, it is important to remember that the fuel-switching curve has been getting stickier on the upside. In other words, today, a smaller negative change in NG-Coal spread will have a disproportionately higher positive effect on coal-to-gas switching than was the case before. This is due to a combination of structural and economic reasons, such as changing geographical distribution of operating coal and natural gas power plants and the cost of switching itself.

Source: CME Group, Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Therefore, the fuel substitution element in our consumption models remains bullish for natural gas prices (ceteris paribus) because coal-to-gas-switching should be at least 30% higher last year. However, the net effect on natural gas consumption should be smaller because there are other elements within the Electric Power natural gas consumption model, which have both positive and negative implications.



Electric Power natural gas consumption model = NG-Coal spread + coal-to-gas switching curve + nuclear outages + coal outages – gas outages – hydro/wind/solar generation.

In addition, when we factor in other market variables such as production, imports, exports and consumption by other users, we estimate that total natural gas balance in May will be looser than last year at around 3.7 bcf/day. In absolute terms, this is a bearish development, but the annual change in balance is clearly not large enough to eliminate storage deficit by the end of year (let alone by the end of injection season).

Total supply-demand balance in May = dry gas production (79.7 bcf/day) + imports (8.3 bcf/day) - consumption (63.9 bcf/day) - exports (10.0 bcf/day) = 14.0 bcf/day vs 10.3 bcf/day in May 2017. Please note that we update our forecast for all market variables on a daily basis.

