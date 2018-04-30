Allergan Hits Another Home Run For 2nd Migraine Study

Recently, Allergan (AGN) announced positive results from its second phase 3 study treating patients with acute migraine. The company used its drug ubrogepant to treat these patients. This is highly positive, because now it has all it needs to file an NDA to the FDA by 2019. That's why I believe that Allergan is on track, and a good buy.

Phase 3 Data

This second phase 3 study was known as ACHIEVE II, and it recruited a total of 1,686 patients who were randomized into three different dosing groups. One group being treated with 25 mg of ubrogepant, 50 mg of ubrogepant, and placebo. The co-primary endpoints of the study were pain freedom at 2 hours after the initial dose and absence of the most bothersome migraine associated symptom at 2 hours after the initial dose. Only the higher dose of 50 mg ubrogepant met on both co-primary endpoints of the study. In the first co-primary endpoint of pain freedom at 2 hours after initial dose the 50 mg of 21.8% of patients responded, compared to only 14% for those on placebo. The second co-primary endpoint was also met as well with the higher dose, which is a huge positive. The second co-primary endpoint of the study was also met, 50 mg of ubrogepant showed a statistically significant greater percentage of patients with absence of most bothersome migraine associated symptom with 38.9% compared to placebo with 27.4%. The end result is that the 50 mg dose was statistically significant on both co-primary endpoint, while the lower dose of 25 mg only achieved statistical significant on the first co-primary endpoint. In my opinion, these results are still sufficient enough that Allergan can file its NDA in 2019 for ubrogepant. This is especially true since this was the second study that obtained positive results in this patient population. The first late-stage study, Achieve I, also obtained statistically significant results. The only difference being is that this study had tested a 50 mg dose and a 100 mg dose of ubrogepant. I believe that should Allergan obtain FDA approval for this drug, the best dose to treat these patients with acute migraine would be the 50 mg dose.

Competitors

There are a lot of competitors using CGRP to treat migraines. These competitors are Amgen (AMGN), Biohaven (BHVN), Novartis (NVS), Eli Lilly (LLY), Teva (TEVA), and Alder (ALDR). These are a lot of competitors, which means that Allergan will have a lot of competition even if it does get ubrogepant approved. However, only one pharmaceutical listed above Biohaven would be direct competition. That's because both it and Allergan are the only ones that are developing an oral CGRP drug. However, Allergan believes that it will be the first to market with an oral CGRP drug. All the other pharmaceutical companies listed use injectable monoclonal antibodies. Some drugs are even being developed as preventative treatments for migraine, not treatment for the migraine itself. Still, there is plenty of reason to be bullish for ubrogepant. Allergan believes that its migraine drug could bring in about $500 million per year in sales. That means despite the competition, the market is quite big enough for a lot of players.

Conclusion

Things are looking good for Allergan after its second set of positive results from its migraine study. Even better, it has figured out that the best dose of 50 mg is sufficient enough to adequately treat these patients with acute migraine. It has proven its drug ubrogepant to work, and can file its NDA in early 2019. The biggest competitor would be Biohaven, because that is the only other one of the pharmaceutical companies developing an oral CGRP drug. When developing a drug for migraine, it is important that a biotech reproduces significant data. That means the FDA has to see positive results in two or more late-stage studies to even consider approving the drug. That's where Allergan has succeeded, therefore I believe that the FDA will approve its drug.

