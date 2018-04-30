Alexion Clears A Path For 2nd Generation PNH Drug

Recently, Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) announced positive results from another phase 3 study for its second generation version of Soliris, known as ALXN1210. This study is good news for the company, because the trial showed that patients can be switched from soliris to ALXN1210 without any issues. For that reason, I feel that it is getting itself back on track. That and many other positives like an acquisition of a rare disease drug makes me bullish on the name.

Phase 3 Data

The phase 3 trial was known as the SWITCH study and it recruited patients with Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). This is a devastating rare blood disorder that involves the destruction of red blood cells. The patients that were incorporated into the study were those who were already on Soliris (an FDA approved drug for PNH from Alexion). The patients were switched over to ALXN-1210 and despite switching over, non-inferiority of Soliris was achieved. This was the primary endpoint of the study. In addition, the study also showed non-inferiority on all four key secondary endpoint as well. All these results sound great, but why is a next generation product necessary if Soliris already does a good job? That's because patients on Soliris have to receive treatment once every 2 weeks. On the other hand, ALXN-1210 is given once every 8 weeks. This is a huge advantage for Alexion to be able to get this drug approved. Not only would it improve the quality of life for patients, but it would also fend off upcoming competitors.

Competitors

A couple of upcoming competitors for Alexion are Apellis (APLS) and Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX). Ra Pharmaceuticals has already completed its phase 2 study treating patients with PNH. Ra showed positive results in treatment-naive patients, which are patients who switched from Soliris to Ra's RA101495 subcutaneous treatment and those who did no respond on Soliris. Based on the positive phase 2 results Ra Pharmaceuticals obtained, it is moving on to a phase 3 study to treat patients with PNH. This study is expected to begin in the second half of 2018. The company is planning on treating patients who are treatment-naive and transfusion-independent Soliris-switch patients. Apellis is another competitor who is working on a treatment for PNH. It also had received positive results for patients with PNH. Although, for Apellis, it achieved positive results in two small studies. The point being is that Alexion has a few competitors along the way that are approaching the finish line. These biotechs have to finish their phase 3 trials, but it won't be long before new treatments for PNH are eventually approved. That is why analysts and many other investors have pushed Alexion to branch out from just focusing on PNH as the main source of revenue. The good news is that this new acquisition of WTX101 was a good first step in the right direction in clearing this issue. Alexion does have a 2nd generation product known as ALXN1210 to potentially replace Soliris, but it was shown to not be superior to it. The good news is that ALXN1210 has a better dose schedule treatment schedule compared to Soliris, but that, in my opinion, won't be enough to fend off these new competitors.

Much Needed Acquisition

The fact is that Alexion got an early glimpse at the efficacy of the drug to be presented, and it seems it was highly satisfied. Wilson's disease is an inherited disorder in which too much copper is accumulated in the organs, typically the liver. This causes the liver to become damaged. This can lead to scarring of the liver or liver failure. In addition, other organs can be damaged as well. The whole premise for this disease is that the food in your body is supposed to absorb a majority of the free copper. That is not the case in patients with Wilson's disease, because the copper becomes what is known as "free copper", meaning that the excess copper reaches the bloodstream and many other organs. What WTX101 does is that it acts as a copper-protein binding tool that forms a tripartite complex with copper and albumin. That means WTX101 binds to the copper and eliminates it entirely. This allows the normal process of copper clearance from the body through a process known as biliary excretion (what your body's normal daily activity does by clearing out excess copper). Wilson Therapeutics announced earlier this year that it had recruited its first patient into the study. This means that data from this phase 3 study is expected to be released by the second half of 2019. The phase 2 data was very impressive, and the likely reason why Alexion bought Wilson Therapeutics. Consider the fact first that the study recruited 28 newly diagnosed patients with Wilson's disease. In other words, there were two recruitment criteria put in place. First of all, some had to have been patients with no prior treatment at all. Secondly, patients could also be recruited into the study if they hadn't received any standard of care agent for up to 2 years. The primary endpoint was looking at two aspects that could possibly make the trial successful. Either patients had to have achieved normalized levels of less than 2.3 µM of free blood copper or they showed a 25% reduction of copper free levels in the blood from baseline after 24 weeks of treatment. It was shown that at week 24 the copper levels were reduced at week 24 to 0.9 µM. There are two reasons why this is impressive data. The first reason is because the primary endpoint was met. The second reason being that patients started out with high levels of copper at baseline. Patients recruited into the study started out with 3.6 µM at baseline. As you know, the importance of this disease involves the liver being able to clear copper from the body. Well, it was also observed that from week 24 to week 72, there was the ability for liver function and MELD scores to improve or remain unchanged. The stabilization of the liver is highly important in this disease, thus why I'm highly bullish on this data.

Conclusion

With the positive phase 3 results in treating PNH by using ALXN-1210, it provides a great opportunity to switch patients from Soliris. This is good news, because patients won't need to be treated as often. It is far from over for Alexion being in danger though, because competitors are going after its market share in PNH which is not ideal. The good news is that it has already taken measures to counter such an issue by acquiring Wilson Therapeutics. With the two positive developments this year, I believe that Alexion is setting itself up to overcome its major challenges. For that reason, I believe that Alexion is a buy.

