Omeros Corporation: Substantial Value Added To The HSCT-TMA Franchise

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) is certainly not an investment for the faint of heart, as the stock is quite volatile. If one can have the stomach to withstand the fluctuations, substantial profits can be made. Just weeks ago, the shares tumbled over 50% due to the concerns re the Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) reimbursement expiration for the approved therapeutic, Omidria. Interestingly, the expiration was renewed via the passage of the Omnibus bill. Thereafter, the stock has been trading on an uptrend (and gained over 31% in the past month to trade at $14.69). Interestingly, a flurry of catalysts to continue powering a comeback for the stock. Specifically, the company amended the credit facility with its lender - a healthcare-focused investment firm (CRG LP) - under highly favorable terms back on April 11. In the subsequent day, the company disclosed that Omidria was added to the VA national formulary (an expansion that we estimated to procure another $35M in annual sales). In this research, we’ll elucidate another catalyst that will unlock nearly a billion dollars for Omeros in the foreseeable future (i.e. the BTD for OMS-721 as a potential treatment for HSCT-TMA).

Figure 1: Omeros stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

Fundamental Analysis

Headquartered in Seattle WA, Omeros is focused on the therapeutic innovation and commercialization to service inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, and central nervous system disorder. The approved drug, Omiria (phenylephrine and ketorolac 1%/0.3%) is utilized to maintain the pupil size during cataract surgery and to reduce postoperative pain. We estimated that Omidria should procure $100M annual revenues to power a highly enriched pipeline of developing therapeutics (as shown in figure 2). Despite that the pipeline is quite robust, we are most interested in the prospects of the Crown Jewel (OMS-721) that, in and of itself, is the most important premise for our bull thesis. OMS-721 is a monoclonal antibody directed toward the mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2) - a novel proinflammatory protein with key roles in the complement system. Of note, the aforesaid drug is being investigated in four advanced-stage conditions - atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (“aHUS”), IgA nephropathy, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathies (“HCT-HMA”), and lupus nephritis.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Omeros)

On April 26, 2018, Omeros announced the FDA has granted the BTD for OMS-721 for the treatment of patients with HSCT-TMA. In specific, it is reserved for patients who have persistent TMA despite immunosuppressive therapy. This represents the second similar designation for OMS-721 (as the FDA granted the similar status for the IgA nephropathy franchise). Commenting on the recent regulatory catalyst, Dr. Rafael Duarte (Secretary of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation) remarked,

TMA is an increasingly common complication following stem cell transplantation and is devastating when conservative treatment of immunosuppressive modification fails. Patients with HSCT-TMA who cannot undergo or do not respond to modification of immunosuppressive therapy are at very high risk of death from this complication. Currently, there is no approved treatment for HSCT-TMA, which remains one of the most pressing therapeutic needs in the field of HSCT. The impressive effect on survival and other results seen in OMS721-treated patients are quickly apparent following initiation of OMS721 therapy and can’t be explained by other factors. The HSCT community looks forward to the drug’s broad availability for our patients.

As alluded, the BTD was granted based on the phase 2 trial that investigated the safety and efficacy of OMS-721 in adults with post-transplant TMA (persisting at least 2-week following immunosuppressive regimen modification) or over 30 days after a transplant. These patients have life-threatening associated conditions (comorbidities) and mortality (death) rates as high as 100%. Accordingly, the estimated median survival of OMS-721 treated patients was an order of magnitude greater than that for a control with the high statistical significance (P<0.0001). Moreover, the analysis of 100-day mortality rate showed that treated patients exhibited drastically improved survival compared to placebo (53% vs 10%, p=0.0002). Furthermore, the disease markers (platelet counts, lactate dehydrogenase, and haptoglobin) showed marked improvement. Stoked by the recent findings, Professor Alessandro Rambaldi (from the University of Milan and Director of Department of Hematology and Oncology) enthused,

I have treated several stem-cell TMA patients with OMS721 and seen marked and unexpected improvements that can’t be otherwise explained. Most notable was a deteriorating patient with co-existing GVHD, TMA and neurological disability that confined him to bedridden hospitalization. Following treatment with OMS721, his TMA resolved quickly and his neurological status progressively improved, allowing him to leave the hospital and return to part-time work. This effect on TMA was observed in the absence of other specific treatments. The improvement seen in my patients has convinced me that lectin pathway inhibition by OMS721 is a scientifically sound and highly promising treatment strategy for a range of disorders associated with endothelial cell injury that commonly occur following stem cell transplantation.

The BTD enables the expedited development and review of a drug candidate for the treatment of a serious or life-threatening disease. Clinical evidence indicating that the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement over existing drugs is required. Benefits of the status include the eligibility for priority review of the application and rolling submission of portions of the application. The FDA also works closely with the company to provide guidance to determine the most efficient route to approval. That being said, OMS-721 already gained the BTD, fast-tracked, as well as the orphan status with the FDA while Omeros is pursuing its priority medicine status in the EU. With the stellar phase 2 trial data reported, the company is investigating it in the phase 3 trial and is pursuing an accelerated approval in the US as well as a conditional approval in the EU. CEO and Chairman (Dr. Gregory Demopulos) noted,

High-risk TMA following hematopoietic stem cell transplant carries an extremely high mortality rate, and no treatments are approved for this devastating disorder. We appreciate FDA’s recognition of the potential for OMS721 to improve outcomes – most importantly survival – for these patients, and we look forward to working closely with the Agency to accelerate the development and approval of OMS-721.

Final Remarks

Multiple powerful catalysts are stimulating corporate growth. First, the pass-through status for Omidria reimbursement was extended via the Omnibus bill. Second, the amended credit facility to provide the cash needed for further innovation. Third, the VA National Formulary placement to boost annual revenues of Omidria by $35M (for the aggregate figure of roughly $100M). Most importantly, the ongoing pipeline development of four OMS-721 indications to deliver robust data and blockbuster sales that is highly likely to trump the $3B of Soliris. The recent BTD designation for the HSCT-TMA added significant value to the OMS-721. Of note, the main risk is if OMS-721 can post strong phase 3 clinical outcomes. As OMS-721 is the key growth driver, a negative clinical binary can decimate the share price by at least 80% and vice versa.

