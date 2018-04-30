A Pure Play On Self-Service Big Data Prep And Analytics: Wait For Smarter Valuation Entry Point

Stock performance has been terrific since its March 2017 IPO at $14 per share, driven by financials that show strong gross margin expansion and the potential to grow fast without losing big money like some other software-as-a-service plays.

We see the company having significant growth opportunities with existing, new customers both domestically and overseas if they maintain a differentiation edge over Tableau, Microsoft and SAS Institute solutions, for e.g.

AYX data by YCharts

Overview

Business value derived from big data and predictive analytics is large, transformative, and highly visible. Big data warehouses, data lakes keep growing exponentially and descriptive, diagnostic, predictive and prescriptive analytics allow data scientists, citizen data scientists and guided business analyst users to extract previously invisible patterns, trends and generate insights that can significantly improve decision-making, operating efficiency and open new market opportunities. Predictive analytics techniques include statistical, data mining, ML and deep learning models that analyze data to predict unknown future events. Once data is extracted, organized and prepared, today's models can quickly make forecasts based on thousands of predictive variables measured over millions of data records. ML techniques, for example, are experts at pattern recognition and AI cognitive models (that use deep learning or neural network techniques) act as decision-making agents that can track, process and react faster than humans can.

Analytics power use cases include pricing/risk analysis, cross-selling decision-making, fraud detection and customer analytics. So, for example, by using predictive analytics to better understand risks, financial institutions can make sharper product pricing decisions. Analytic insights can be derived based on customer behaviors which enable up-selling and cross-selling opportunities to be captured. With more accurate time-to-failure predictions of critical components, manufacturers and oil pipeline companies can lower maintenance expenses and risks of bigger ancillary component cost failures.

Market Growth

According to Markets and Markets, the global predictive analytics market is expected to grow from $3.85 billion in 2016 to $12.41 billion by 2022 or a CAGR of 22.1%. Zion Market Research forecasts a similar growth rate. From a slightly different perspective, Forbes writes in its August Roundup Of Analytics, Big Data & BI Forecasts And Market Estimates 2016, that by 2020, predictive analytics will attract 40% of enterprises’ net new investment in business intelligence and analytics.

Market Dynamics

Data scientists (DS) are important for vendors like Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) (See figure 1). These users are part programmer, part statistician, part mathematician, part business analyst and part data analyst and there is a growing shortage of these highly skilled professionals. Vendors in this market are trying to increase the productivity of DS, data analysts and increasingly trying to empower less formally trained “citizen data scientists” and even line of business analysts with self-service platforms. These solutions include intuitive drag n drop GUIs, low-code/no-code options and automated data preparation and analytics capabilities.

Figure 1

Competitive Forces

Alteryx faces a range of public and private competitors. According to Rexer Analytics, 2016 Data Science Survey of 1220 analytics professionals from 72 countries, the average analytics professional reports primary use of five tools – the leaders being, open source statistical programming language R (which is supported by Alteryx), IBM SPSS Statistics, the SAS programming language, Microsoft Excel Data Mining/SQL Server and Tableau (NYSE:DATA) which is frequently used with Alteryx. Freely available open source platform vendors (KNIME and Rapid Miner, e.g.) plus R (a statistical language), Python (a big data /data science language) and Scala (a hybrid language for big data) are also a force in the analytics space. Many data scientists emerge from higher education programs with skills in R, Python, SQL, IBM SPSS Statistics, for example. Collectively, open source tools represent a low-cost option for companies to refine their data science chops, experiment with leading-edge analytics techniques and represent a viable alternative to commercial packages.

Big data analytics commercial software providers are pursuing disparate solution strategies. Some are building big data science workbenchs like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR); or offering customized analytics solutions like Teradata (NYSE:TDC), Fractal Analytics; or analytics API focused platforms such as AWS (NASDAQ:AMZN) and BigML; or offering narrower, easy-to-use, highly automated analytics tools like Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and DataRobot (used with Alteryx) or offering analytics full lifecycle solutions. Alteryx is focused on latter strategy and has full-life-cycle competition from Datawatch’s (NASDAQ:DWCH) Angoss knowledge enterprise; Dataiku’s end-to-end data science platform; IBM’s (NYSE:IBM) SPSS modeler and data science experience (DSX); Microsoft SQL Server and Excel with data mining and other plug-ins as well as the Cortana Intelligence Suite and ML Studio; Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) Advanced Analytics and Analytics Cloud; Salesforce’s Einstein and Beyond Core; SAP (NYSE:SAP) Predictive Analytics Suite; SAS Institute’s Enterprise Miner, Visual Analytics Studio, Viya and Py and Tibco’s Statistica, Spotfire Analyst, Enterprise Runtime for R and Streambase.

Aside from the full-life-cycle paradigm, commercial vendors are further differentiating offerings based on personas. Alteryx supports data scientists, citizen data scientists, and potentially, business analysts. Oracle and SAP support data scientists and business analysts while Datawatch supports the data scientist, business analyst and the business user. IBM, SAS and Tibco target the data scientist, business analyst and application developers.

Looking more closely at the big players in the space. SAS, IBM have long histories in this market. SAS has a reputation as a thought leader, has significant breadth and depth in its offerings, with particular strength on the automation, deployment, neural networks and streaming analytics fronts. It has the full lifecycle approach within one application, Visual Analytics Suite (VAS) and also offers Enterprise Miner (EM) for data scientists. Knocks against SAS are premium prices (this is also a criticism of Alteryx’s solutions), a steeper learning curve on VAS, the amount of SQL knowledge required to become productive, deployment and instability issues.

IBM has strength in its SPSS Modeler, SPSS Statistics, DSX (for data scientists who code) and Watson Analytics offerings, its commitment to open source solutions, support for very large data sets and unstructured data, its breadth of models and automatic model re-tuning. Some weaknesses are the less than modern Modeler and Statistics solutions, the number of offerings and customers having difficulty discerning investment priorities among its products, its bureaucracy and a bias toward bringing in the Global Business Services team for engagements.

SAP is important from the perspective of pushing the envelope on simplifying and automating the creation, use and deployment of highly scalable data science models for business analysts. It is out front in areas such as automated data preparation/management discovery, model building, model application and scheduling. It’s also worth noting that there are a number of smaller private vendors building innovative solutions (Paxata, Trifacta) and that mega tech vendors like Amazon, Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) can reshape competitive dynamics given their huge bets on big data, ML and AI.

Alteryx’s Value Proposition

Figure 2

We believe companies are choosing the Alteryx solution because it provides flexibility to DSs, citizen data scientists and potentially business analysts who need to discover, prep, blend disparate data sources, perform descriptive/ diagnostic/predictive/prescriptive analytics, perform optimizations and “productionize” models in a single workflow that is collaborative and governed. The solution receives especially positive reviews for its ease of use, compact learning curve, fast deployment, no-code and low-code options. Customers are realizing significant improvements in efficiency, automating processes to free up employees to focus on more complex tasks. For example, customers are realizing 80% increases in productivity as they prepare and analyze data in hours, instead of weeks. It can quickly transpose data sets that contain 200 million records in some cases. Cloud-connected analytics is becoming more important and Alteryx has both on-premise and cloud-supported offerings. Because its platform is open, full-life-cycle, extensible it can reduce the number of packages an organization could use for big data prep and analytics. The Alteryx solution is further differentiated as it allows users to enrich their data with 3rd party packaged data offerings from Experian, TomTom, D&B, U.S. and Canadian census data; it has strong text parsing tools and importantly, geospatial tools. Increasingly, companies are looking to extract value from geospatial data and Alteryx has been a leader in this area for a number of years.

Figure 3

It is true that Alteryx has a reputation as being a strong big data blending, transformation company; however, we believe that is starting to change. Because of its combination of data munging, analytics, AI/ML and now its new model deployment functionality in Promote (being rolled out in Q1), the platform potentially offers more value to customers. It can help organizations increase analytics adoption by allowing users to more easily perform and consume more sophisticated predictive, prescriptive analytics, ML and deep neural network modeling and extract greater business value by putting analytics models into production and monitoring them for effectiveness. Evidence for this viewpoint is surfacing in expanding use cases for the solution, existing customers adopting designer and server tools and landing projects getting larger in size. Having said this though, management is not baking in larger average deal sizes in its forward guidance.

To be balanced, we note that Alteryx does not yet support real-time streaming analytics, an important area of growing demand, especially from an IOT perspective. It doesn’t have native ML functionality, rather it allows users to plug into automated ML functionality through DataRobot. It also doesn’t have support for hybrid cloud environments yet. It is weaker in the visualization area but it plugs n plays with Tableau, Microsoft Power BI and Qlickview and it could be improving in-line visualytics by integrating more open source functionality via its partnership with Plotly.

Tableau, while it is a partner currently, is deepening its capabilities in the data prep and blending area with Tableau Prep which can potentially reduce the need for Alteryx data blending for current or prospective Tableau+Alteryx users. Tableau Prep is being offered free for two years for existing desktop users and is bundled with Tableau Creator for power users. Our initial take on Prep is that it offers a similar intuitive visual interface, drag n drop, data connect, blending features but we did not see collaborative features, data certification/governance, geo-spatial features that Alteryx has. Scalability or secure it is yet. Along the same lines, Microsoft could extend data prep functionality on existing products and lower pricing the way it has done in the business intelligence platform segment and investors need to be mindful of open-source tool vendors that have proven to be good innovators as well.

Outstanding Financial Performance

The company’s success is being reflected in its operating performance. It has a diverse portfolio of blue-chip customers such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), PWC, BCG and Accenture (NYSE:ACN). The new customer count expanded by 338 with total customers now at 3,392. Its net revenue retention rate is high, running at 131% in the fourth quarter, which represented the fifth consecutive quarter above 130%. Ninety-five percent of revenues are being derived from recurring (1-3 year) subscription licenses.

Revenue growth topped 52% each quarter in 2017 on a year-over-year basis. Gross margins are the second-highest in the peer group at 83.4% in the fourth quarter of 2017 versus Tableau’s 87% and expanded 210 basis points in 2017 versus 2016. Operating losses declined from $24.258 mil in 2016 to $17.844 mil in 2017. And, cash flow from operations turned up sharply from a loss of $6.031 mil in 2016 to $18.943 mil in 2017. Also, the balance sheet is strong with $174 mil in cash and short-term investments and zero debt.

What separates Alteryx from some other Saas vendors is that the economic model is potentially pointing to positive cash flows in the next few years. Its customer acquisition strategy is proving to be particularly efficient as sales and marketing costs as a percentage of revenues are declining from 80.3% in 2015 to 67.1% in 2016 to 50.5% in 2017.

Figure 4

Valuation

It is easy to see how investors can get excited about Alteryx as a pure play on self-service big data prep, blending and advanced analytics that include ML and deep learning. It has the highest gross margins in its peer group and is growing at a 50%-plus clip. At the same time, at $30, the shares are trading at a blistering EV/2018 revenue multiple of 9.7x, while its closest comparables, Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) trades at 7.2x and Tableau trades at 6.1x.

We ran sensitivities using our 2-stage discounted cash flow model. All our assumptions are laid out in Figures 5 and 6 below where we use a 5-year extraordinary growth window, add debt for operating leases (which are financial expenses), estimate beta to be 1.21, use a 21% marginal tax rate, a long-term economic growth rate of 3%, a long-term cash operating expense load of 65% (1-EBITDA/Revenues), a 7-year risk-free treasury rate of 2.81%, a market risk premium per Damodaran of 5%, cost of debt estimate of 6.5% among other parameter estimates.

When we used the current IBES consensus revenue and operating expense projections from 2018-2021, where the company reaches profitability on an EBIT basis in 2021, the fair value equates to $25 per share.

Figure 5

Going a step further, we tried to gauge market expectations for revenue growth and operating expenses keeping all other assumptions constant with the above scenario, just tweaking the revenue and operating costs assumptions. To equate to a fair value of $31 per share one would have to assume an aggressive revenue profile of something close to 50% Y/Y growth in 2018, 45% in 2019, 40% in 2020, 35% in 2021 and 30% in 2022. Over the same period, cash operating expenses (1-EBITDA/Revenues) would have to decline from 106% in 2018 down to 85% in 2022.

Figure 6

As we noted above, the company has a compelling value proposition, plenty of room to grow geographically and further penetrate its existing customer base but there are many competitors around Alteryx, some with very deep pockets and much higher R&D budgets. Our discounted cash flow scenario analysis shows that investors are banking on well above consensus revenue growth for the next several years, consistently high gross margins and a cash flow profitability crossover in two years and we are late in the stages of the economic cycle. We are mindful that these are not the only scenarios that will produce the results we found. However, they give us a feel for the difference between what the market outlook might be compared to the known consensus outlook. We would be buyers at better risk-reward levels assuming no degradation in fundamentals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.