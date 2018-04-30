AT&T: It Hurts My Ego, But I'm Changing My Mind

Were I to buy one of the Big 4 domestic telecom stocks, I now believe that I would look first at VZ or even TMUS before giving T a shot.

Following 1Q18 results, I have turned from a cautious AT&T bull to becoming more enticed by other names in the space.

I have been a cautious AT&T (T) bull for a few months now. In fact, in the early part of 2017, I made the argument that T was likely the best domestic telecom stock to hold due to stronger fundamentals and a bolder growth strategy.

But then 1Q18 earnings season happened. Along with it came my realization that perhaps AT&T is not currently the best-positioned U.S. carrier to outperform in the telecom space. At least judging by recent trends, it seems clearer to me that the Dallas-based company has been struggling more than its competitors to deliver satisfactory results, even as robust discretionary spending appears to be favoring telecom names both domestically and internationally -- see my recent coverage of Verizon (VZ), Vodafone (VOD) and Orange (ORAN).

AT&T and key competitor Verizon often mirror each other in operational and financial performance, with macro forces usually lifting or sinking all boats. But perhaps unlike any other time in the recent past, the results of 1Q18 suggested a clear divide between the two players, at least in my view.

On one hand, Verizon saw both retail postpaid net adds and churn improve significantly over last year's numbers, helping the company maintain its user base growth fairly robust and driving the best top-line beat observed since 4Q14. On the other hand, AT&T experienced another decline in consumer mobility postpaid net adds, the fourth of the past five quarters, with modest strength in business solutions countering a slowdown in international mobility.

See how some of AT&T's operating metrics have trended below.

Not helping AT&T much was the continuing unwind of its legacy entertainment business. Even with the low-ticket, lower margin DirectTV Now growing to nearly reach 1.5 million subscribers, video excluding over-the-top connections headed lower by 5%, in line with last quarter's already unimpressive numbers. Not only that, but linear video ARPU dipped 3%, the first pullback of the past four quarters at least. If at one point I considered AT&T's entertainment business a welcome diversifier of financial results compared to Verizon's more pure-play mobility services model, now I fear that video (ex-Latin America) may be serving more as a drag to the performance of the Dallas-based company than as a crutch -- on top of an already competitive and price-sensitive mobile communications business.

The table below further illustrates AT&T's challenges, with margins dipping substantially despite significantly lower opex, and lower taxes driving most of the YOY improvement in EPS aside from scaled down SG&A costs (accounting matters have also made the YOY comparison a bit messier this quarter).

Putting T in context

Having said the above, I am fully aware that many, if not most of T's shareholders are in the game for one key reason: dividends. And in that regard, the stock may still serve its strategic purpose of feeding investors with a steady, predictable and relatively secure stream of quarterly payments (see valuation and yield chart below). I will not, therefore, dispute the fact that T may very well still belong in many people's portfolio.

However, relative to other options available in the market, including VZ and other non U.S.-based names, I have started to lose my confidence in T following results that certainly did not inspire. I am currently long VOD only, but now believe that, were I to buy one of the Big 4 domestic telecom stocks, I would likely start with VZ or even T-Mobile (TMUS) before giving T a shot.

This is a departure from my previous stance on the space, but one that I believe makes sense given the most recent results and my revised outlook on AT&T and its peers.

