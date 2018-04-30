10.3% Bond Yield To Maturity And 30% Capital Appreciation Potential From A Clear Arbitrage With Hedging Reaction

The idea of ML Depositor PPLUS Trust 6.30% R.R. Donnelley (RRD) Certificates, RRD-1 (PYS), is probably clear to all of my readers, but here is the summary.

In short, PYS is a third-party trust that holds RRD bonds. The yield to maturity of the bonds is 6.7% at a price of 97.5% of Par, while the yield to maturity of PYS is around 10.30% at a price of 18.60. The trust holds $60 mln nominal value of the bonds currently valued at $58.5 mln. There are 2.4 mln shares of PYS outstanding, so the simple calculation of net asset value per share is $24.37. PYS currently trades at $18.60, and we have been trying to find the reason for the last several months. Well, we failed.

Before starting with PYS, I want to share with my readers some very profitable pair traders we did recently based on articles or ideas published on SA. The idea here is not to show off (because we have losing picks as well), but just to remind the public that financial logic sooner or later prevails:

Arbitrage in baby bonds vs. preferred stock

Result so far

This one was really profitable for arbitrage trading:

Preferred stock vs. preferred stocks

The result

This one was not profitable for arbitrage trading because of very high hard-to-borrow fees even though the idea looks perfect on the chart.

And a one that includes a third-party trust vs. underlying bonds that was available only to my chat subscribers:

And the yield comparison to underlying bonds posted on the same date:

And the result

After showing you that some of the arbitrage ideas work sooner or later, it is time to start with the current one.

Comparison methodology

What I am doing currently is to compare the two instruments statistically.

I have no historical bond data, but I have the charts for the two instruments and will do the comparison as if it is the prehistoric era.

Here is a five-year price chart of the underlying bond and PYS that compares them at least visually:

I cannot use my statistical software to show all the deviations, so my method is to see where PYS was trading when the underlying bonds were around their lows marked with green numbers in the chart. In the last five years, there was one similar deviation like the current one, but surprisingly it was in favor of PYS. Bottoms 3 and 4 saw the bonds falling much more than PYS. When the bonds were trading near Par value, PYS has also traded close to Par until recently. The behavior of PYS in 2015 and 2016 when it did not respond to the sell-off in the bonds has made me biased, and I was thinking that it is always overvalued. In fact it has been fairly valued most of the time, but the arbitrage trade handles volatility poorly. In fact, this is the only time in the last five years when PYS makes a low while the underlying bonds make a high.

I also looked at the last distribution report by the trust:

And it is business as usual. Class A holders (PYS) receive their $1.987 mln in distributions and Class B holders receive their $97,500. There is nothing so hard to understand in the trust. As long as the underlying bonds pay their interest and mature normally, PYS holders will receive their distribution as in prospectus and eventually their principal at maturity.

Credit rating action

The credit rating of PYS is exactly the same as one of the underlying bonds. I understand that the broad public has some concerns about credit rating agencies, but these guys can read 50 pages of prospectus and understand what a third-party trust is. PYS has around three SEC fillings per year, and if the analysts at S&P miss a credit event here, it would be really suspicious. I personally believe them when they treat PYS credit rating as exactly the same as the underlying bonds.

Where can there be a slight difference?

In an event of default, Class B holders want to take part of their future payments. There is an allocation ratio and so on. In this case of a default, we can assume that the maximum Class B holders will get is their full amount of future payments. This equals to roughly $2mln, which is around 80 cents of distributions stripped from PYS. This is a very exaggerated amount. A default would probably hurt our PYS position a lot, but the underlying bonds trade at a yield of 6.7%. Yes, they are not AAA, but it is not like bond holders are in panic. We currently have a lot of reaction if a default does not happen in one day. It is very hard to protect yourself from catastrophic events. This is true for any bond you are holding. RILYG trades at a higher yield than the underlying bonds, but is among our favorite holdings.

Common stock is helping

Of course this looks funny when we see the big picture:

Definitely not a stable chart, but here the point is not to look at the credibility of RRD. We assume the bond market knows its job and the bonds of RRD trade at lower yields than many of my positions. For example, SSWN matures in one year and traded at close to 5.7% at some point before its ex-dividend date.

This is a three-year bond of RRD that trades at 5.8% yield:

So basically the bonds and the company can do whatever they want to do, but we can virtually just buy one of the bonds 30% cheaper than its current market price.

Price Target

I am scared to write the price target on this thing, but it has to have the same yield to maturity as the underlying bonds. The theoretical price target on PYS is $24.39. This is the price where its YTM is around 6.70%. This is the price where $24.39 (Price of PYS) * 2,400,000 (shares outstanding) equals 0.9759 (price of the bonds) * 60,000,000 (nominal amount of bonds held by the trust).

This gives us 31% capital appreciation potential. This is insane for fixed income arbitrage. What can we be missing?

I have read any recent documents there are in SEC, I have read the prospectus numerous times, and even though my understanding of financial law is very limited, I personally continue to consider this mispricing as a great trading opportunity.

Here is a statement that gives further confidence there is nothing wrong with the trust:

There is even a statement in prospectus that a holder of PYS under some conditions can exchange it for the underlying bond. I am not such a large player, but it is only a $5 mln holder, so who knows when will this one get the interest of a large buyer. They might be already accumulating their position. If I had client money, I would be doing this arbitrage for them for sure.

A possible catalyst

The stock market is not built in a way so that there are many undervalued assets. This is why most of the research everywhere is based on relative value. Stock "X" trades at 300 times P/E so Stock "Y" at 200 P/E ratio has to be undervalued. This is a primer on what market participants view as undervalued in the recent years. In the example of PYS, we are talking about a real arbitrage opportunity that large holders can capitalize on. Here is a quote from prospectus:

And more explanation on page 30 of the prospectus:

What all this means is that there are PYS holders who can capitalize on the proposed arbitrage in the article. As long as someone is willing to sell PYS below 72% of Par and the bonds are trading at 97% of Par, it is just a calculation of "can we really execute the arbitrage without affecting the potential profit". A large player can probably bid the whole issue of the trust at these prices and convert to the underlying bonds. The big question is how much of the spread will be gone. For me personally, it does not matter. Sooner or later the mispricing will be gone. Whether it will be a large arbitrageur interested in converting to underlying bonds or just the not so clever market, PYS will at some point be again overvalued compared to the underlying bonds.

Bottom line

PYS is the same thing as the underlying bonds and has to trade at the same yield to maturity as the bonds because:

It can get exchanged to underlying bonds under some circumstances.

S&P says so.

Prospectus says so.

It has usually traded in line with the underlying bonds and every deviation so far has been an arbitrage opportunity that mean reverted.

It has no further risk than the risk of the underlying bonds.

No one from my group or my market place service was able to find a fundamental reason for the deviation in the last several months. We have discussed the arbitrage opportunity with some of the most knowledgeable people on SA and this one looks like an arbitrage to all of them.

Conclusion

Default for the RRD bonds is the real risk that any holder of PYS faces. If the credit situation at RRD worsens, we have a lot of time to react and to sell our PYS position while there is still a hedging reaction with the underlying bonds. This is a very low volume product, and it can do whatever it wants to do regardless of its fundamental logic, so the trade cannot be taken without consideration of its low volume. Based on financial logic and all available data, PYS is a strong buy with 30% capital appreciation potential. In short, it is a 6.7% bond substitute that gives you 10+% yield to maturity. Arbitrage does exist... again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.