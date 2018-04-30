How Much Cash Will Snap Burn Tuesday?

SNAP burned through over $800MM in 2017. How much will it burn this quarter?

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel

Snapchat (SNAP) reports Q1 earnings Tuesday. Analysts expect revenue of $243.55 million and eps of -$0.17. The revenue estimate implies over 60% growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Is The Site Revamp Working?

Snapchat is has a very interesting platform that appears to serve a real need. The company's exploding videos help users prevent people from seeing their videos other than the person the video was intended for. Snapchat's 187 million daily active users ("DAUs") implies it definitely has something the public wants. The hurdle most social media platforms encounter is the ability to go from a neat idea to actually monetizing the platform. To generate more advertising dollars Snapchat increased the number of companies marketing products on its platform.

The company also revamped the site to separate (1) photos and videos generated by friends from (2) content from publishers and influencers:

That’s because our redesign separates social from media, solving many of the problems that arise when friends are commingled with professional content creators. While we are still very early in the rollout, we are optimistic about the potential to unlock additional growth with the redesign of our application ... Additionally, we believe that the redesign has also made our application simpler and easier to use, especially for older users. Compared to the old design, core metrics around content consumption and time spent in the redesigned application are disproportionately higher for users over the age of 35, which bodes well for increasing engagement among older users as we continue to grow our business.

Management now needs to update investors on how the new roll out is working. Has time spent on the platform increased? Are users more engaged with the the ads and how does that translate into higher advertising dollars, if at all?

The future of the company is dependent upon Snapchat growing its revenue base. In Q4 2017, the company's average revenue per user ("ARPU") and cost of revenue per user ("CoRPU") were $1.53 and $1.00 respectively. That created $0.53 per user to cover other costs like R&D and SG&A. The rub is that R&D and SG&A were a combined $2.36 per user, creating EBITDA per user of -$1.83.

To turn EBITDA positive the company must grow its user base, increase ad rates, increase user engagement or cut costs. If the new roll out has amplified user engagement and can potentially increase ARPU then that would be something that could get me excited about the stock.

How Much Cash Will Snapchat Burn?

Since going public just over a year ago Snapchat has grown its revenue, but is is hemorrhaging cash. Its Q4 2017 revenue of $286 million was up 72% Y/Y. DAUs of 187 million rose 18%, while growth in ARPU only grew 6%. While the company has been expanding its net revenue per user, it has also expanded its infrastructure to sell more ads. Q4 2017 R&D and SG&A expenses more than double compared to the year earlier period. In turn, its -$1.83 per user has been a drain on cash flow. Q4 2017 EBITDA was -159 million versus -$342 million in Q4 2016.

Free cash flow for Q4 2017 was -$197 million, and -$819 million for full-year 2017. The company raised $1.2 billion of preferred stock in 2016 and another $2.7 billion in common stock in 2017. At year-end, its cash and securities were just over $2.0 billion. The question remains, "Who much cash with Snapchat burn this quarter?"

Conclusion

Snapchat seems like a neat idea. Until the company can choose it can effectively monetize its social media platform SNAP is a sell.

