Rising Volumes Key For BP Midstream

BP plc (BP) completed the spin-off of its midstream master limited partnership, BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP), last year. As things stand today, BP Midstream Partners LP sports a nice 5.76% yield that is well covered. Let's go over how this MLP plans to grow its distribution payouts to investors this year and next.

Due to the asset composition of BP Midstream Partners LP and its predecessor (as defined by BP plc) being materially different, a better way to gauge the company's 2017 performance is to look at the throughput volumes along its asset base. Year-over-year financial comparisons aren’t particularly useful and its management team basically said as much during the company's Q4 2017 conference call.

Up North

First, take a look at the pipeline networks that service BP plc’s Whiting Refinery in Indiana, which include the BP2, Diamondback, and River Rouge systems. BP plc upgraded its Whiting Refinery several years ago so it could process larger heavy crude volumes from Canada, an expansion that was completed in 2013.

Western Canadian Select trades at a huge differential to West Texas Intermediate, and WTI trades at a material differential to Brent. With most gasoline/diesel/kerosene prices usually being a function of Brent, buying crude at WCS prices ($15-$25 below WTI) and selling refined products at Brent-based prices (Brent trades at a ~$5 premium to WTI) enables the Whiting Refinery to be quite profitable. As things stand today, the Whiting Refinery can process up to 430,000 barrels of crude per day, including 325,000 bpd of heavier oil types.

The BP2 pipeline carries most of the crude volumes the Whiting Refinery processes, and BP Midstream owns 100% of the asset. While the pipeline is just 12 miles long, this asset generates a lot of cash flow because it can transport up to 475,000 bpd of various crude types. Primarily, the pipeline is used to carry heavy Canadian oil, both sour and sweet, from the third-party owned Griffith Terminal nearby. BP plc increased the BP2 pipeline’s capacity back in 2013 when it upgraded the Whiting Refinery.

In 2015, the BP2 system transported an average of 266,000 bpd. Due to heavy maintenance activity at the Whiting Refinery in 2016, the pipeline’s transported volumes dropped down to 237,000 bpd that year. By 2017, the BP2 pipeline's transported volumes rebounded to 297,000 bpd.

Going forward, favorable minimum volume commitments with BP plc will help push those volumes up to at least 320,000 bpd by the end of the decade. The goal is to boost the Whiting Refinery’s ability to process heavy crude up by 25,000 bpd to 350,000 bpd over the coming years, which BP Midstream will be able to capitalize on via higher throughput volumes along the BP2 pipeline.

While throughput volumes at the River Rouge refined product pipeline network stayed flat from 2015 to 2017 at 60,000 bpd, BP Midstream did see a significant drop in the volumes along its Diamondback system. The Diamondback pipeline system’s throughput volumes fell by 26,000 bpd in 2017 versus 2016 levels, falling down to 56,000 bpd. Management made a note of that during the firm’s Q4 2017 call, but also mentioned that “2017 throughput was consistent with more normal throughput levels for this [the Diamondback] pipeline.”

Worth noting is the MVCs BP Midstream signed with BP plc guaranteeing at least 60,000 bpd of that system’s capacity will be utilized (or at least BP Midstream will be paid for that capacity) through the end of this decade. The Diamondback pipeline transports diluent, like condensate, which ultimately ends up in Alberta to help make viscous heavy oil less so for transportation purposes. For now, it seems the most upside potential BP Midstream has in this region can be found at its BP2 asset.

BP Midstream in the GoM

Pivoting now to its Gulf of Mexico pipeline networks, which include the MLP’s stake in the Mars oil pipeline and the Mardi Gras JV. The Mardi Gras JV includes three oil pipelines, the Caesar, Proteus, and Endymion systems; and a gas pipeline, the Cleopatra system. All five of these pipelines help route oil & gas produced in the US Gulf Coast to onshore production facilities, either directly or through third-party networks.

Here the growth story is much more universally uplifting. From 2015 to 2017, the Mars system saw its gross throughput volumes jump from 342,000 bpd to 469,000 bpd. Over that same time period, the Mardi Gras JV saw gross throughput volumes rise from 127,000 bpd to 191,000 bpd, with that growth entirely coming from rising transported oil volumes. The Cleopatra gas pipeline saw its throughput volumes fall marginally over this period.

In all, gross throughput volumes across BP Midstream’s asset base rose 15% from 2016 to 2017, climbing to 1,400,000 BOE/d. This year, management expects gross throughput volumes to climb further to 1,500,000 BOE/d, good for 7.15% annual growth on a purely organic basis.

With its revenue per transported BOE expected to be flat, BP Midstream is set to grow regardless of whether or not it expands its asset base. Another positive is that management forecasts the firm’s maintenance capital expenditure requirement will fall from $8 million in 2017 to $6 million in 2018, a level it is forecasted to stay at over the next few years.

Final thoughts

Organic growth will come from higher utilization rates across BP Midstream Partner LP’s eight pipeline systems, and possibly better revenue generation per barrel depending on market conditions and what FERC will allow. That is expected to be enough to support mid-single-digit distribution growth through the end of the decade. What will enable ~15% annual distribution growth is the inorganic growth opportunities BP Midstream Partners LP can afford.

With a $600 million revolving credit line that has only been tapped for minor working capital needs, along with the ability to tap capital markets, BP Midstream Partners LP has the firepower it needs to fund dropdowns from its parent company BP plc. Any deal would probably be funded in part by equity, with BP plc receiving BPMP units, and in part by debt. Let’s see what BP Midstream Partners LP's management team has to say about those opportunities during the company’s next earnings conference call. Thanks for reading.

