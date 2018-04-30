Your Dogs Of The Dow For April/May

30 Dow stocks represent nine of eleven Sectors. Dow tracks utilities as a separate index and omits real estate. Broker target-estimated net gains ranged 14.3%-27% topped by DowDuPont 4/27/18.

The Dow® [adds a stock] if the company has an excellent reputation, demonstrates sustained growth, and is of interest to a large number of investors. Sector representation.is also a consideration."

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Brokers Projected 14.3% To 27% Net Gains For Ten Dow Dogs To April/May, 2019

Three of ten top dividend-yielding Dow dogs were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for Dow dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 30% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to April/May, 2019 were:

DowDuPont (DWDP) was projected to net $260.73, based on a median target estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% less than the market as a whole.

Walmart (WMT) was projected to net $202.13 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from thirty-four brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% under the market as a whole.

Walt Disney (DIS) netted $199.19 based on a target price estimate from thirty-six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

Caterpillar (CAT) was projected to net $185.22, based on target price estimates from thirty-five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

Apple (AAPL) was projected to net $179.61, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-six analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

IBM (IBM) was projected to net $175.25, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from thirty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% under the market as a whole.

McDonald's (MCD) was projected to net $172.29, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% more than the market as a whole.

Merck & Co. (MRK) was projected to net $165.81, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% morethan the market as a whole.

Procter & Gamble (PG) was projected to net $150.29, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than to the market as a whole.

Microsoft (MSFT) was projected to net $143.43, based on a target price estimate from twenty-six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 18.44% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 1% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

April/May Dow 30 Index By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (11-20) 10 Top Dow Dividend Stocks By Yield Range 2.95% To 4.58% Per YCharts & Range 3.04% To 4.66% Per IndexArb

Top ten Dow dogs as of 4/27/18 by both IndexArb and YCharts-estimated yields represented eight of eleven Morningstar sectors in identical order. Top yielding stock, Verizon Communications (VZ) [1] was the lone communication services sector representative in the top ten. Second place was occupied by technology on both lists in the form of IBM (IBM) [2].

Third and fourth places were taken by, energy firm Exxon Mobil (XOM) [3], and consumer defensive firm, Procter & Gamble, (PG) [4]

Next, fifth place went to, healthcare, Pfizer (PFE) [5] on both lists. Another consumer defensive representative took the sixth space, Coca-Cola (KO) [6]. Another energy firm placed seventh, Chevron (CVX) [7]. The industrials were represented in eighth place by General Electric (GE) [8].

Finally, a healthcare and a technology firm landed in ninth and tenth on both lists: Merck & Co (MRK) [9], and Cisco Systems (CSCO) [10] to complete the YChart and IndexArb lists of Dow dogs by yield.

Dow Dogs Dividend Vs. Price Results

Graphs below show the relative strengths of the top ten Dow dogs by yield as of market close 4/27/2018. The two sets of charts show the variation of dividends calculated by YCharts.com estimates and those from the arbitrage firm IndexArb.com.

Top ten Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten). A dividend dogcatcher priority is to source stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed their single share price. On the

Dow 30 Index, only GE currently meets that goal.

Actionable Conclusion (21): Dow Dogs Stay Overbought

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Dow dogs was 64% per YCharts and IndexArb, while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 36% both combined totals estimates.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or oversold condition) means, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for April 27, 2018 was $26.02 per YCharts or $25.82 in the IndexArb reckoning.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Dow Shows 14.1% To 26.7% Top Ten Upsides To April/May, 2019; (32) No Downside Was Noted

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 23.6% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dow Index Stocks To April/May 2019

Ten top Dow dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Dow dogs selected 4/27/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented eight of eleven sectors in the index.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Dow Dogs (33) To Deliver 8.63% Vs. (34) 11.29% Net Gains by All Ten Come April/May, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dow Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 23.6% LESS from $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The tenth lowest priced Dow top yield dog, IBM (IBM), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 17.52%.

The five lowest-priced Dow top yield dogs for April 27 were: General Electric (GE); Pfizer (PFE); Coca-Cola (KO); Cisco Systems (CSCO); Verizon Communications (VZ), with prices ranging from $14.38 to $51.57.

Five higher-priced Dow dogs for April 27 were: Merck & Co. (MRK); Procter & Gamble (PG); Exxon Mobil (XOM); Chevron (CVX); International Business Machines (IBM), whose prices ranged from $59.47 to $146.48.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

