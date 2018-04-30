WestRock Sunk Like A Rock

Alert investors will determine whether the drop in share price is a buying opportunity or a necessary correction, especially considering the market is supposed to be forward-looking.

The company, unarguably, met its own guidance but missed analysts' average estimates. It also raised two of its full-year targets for fiscal 2018.

WestRock reported fiscal 2018 second-quarter results Friday, April 27th. The disappointed market threw a tantrum and sunk the share price to within one cent of its year-to-date low.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK), a global leader in the corrugated packaging and consumer packaging industries, reported 2018 second-quarter results Friday, April 27th. Despite year-over-year revenue and earnings increases, the share price sunk like a rock. It dropped over 5% to within a penny of its year-to-date low.

First-Quarter Results

Revenue increased 9.8% from $3.66 billion to $4.02 billion. The corrugated packaging segment increased revenue 8.7% and the consumer packaging segment increased revenue 16.1%. For the first six months of fiscal 2018, revenue tallied $7.91 billion against a full-year target of $16.3 billion.

Net income more than doubled year-over-year from $103.1 million to $223.2 million. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in 2018 were $0.83 compared to $0.54 for the same quarter in 2017. For the first six months of fiscal 2018, adjusted diluted earnings per share totaled $1.70 compared to $2.77 for the full year in fiscal 2017.

WestRock projected 20% growth in adjusted segment EBITDA to $2.8 billion for fiscal 2018. Through the first six months of fiscal 2018, the total is $1.32 billion. To date, this is 58% of the 2017 total of $2.29 billion. The total represents a 27.6% increase over the first six months of fiscal 2017.

In January 2015, WestRock was formed from the merger of Rock-Tenn and MeadWestvaco. Management immediately established a synergy and performance improvement target for the next three years of integration. An annualized run-rate of $1 billion was to be accomplished by September 30, 2018. Through the fiscal 2018 second quarter, the synergy and performance improvements total $975 million. WestRock now expects to meet its goal by June 30th.

Based on this quarter's performance, the company raised guidance on its full-year revenue and its adjusted segment EBITDA.

The share price plunged.

The Disconnect

In the fiscal 2018 first-quarter earnings call, the company estimated sales would grow $50 million to $60 million sequentially. Since first-quarter sales totaled $3.9 billion, in reality, WestRock delivered double the projection by hitting $4.02 billion. However, analysts had developed an average estimate of $4.14 billion. So, in theory, WestRock missed the revenue estimate.

Regarding expenses, the company highlighted the quarter would experience higher virgin fiber costs, higher transportation costs, and a potential impact from winter weather. In total, the end result would mean adjusted earnings per share declining quarter-to-quarter. As projected, first-quarter adjusted earnings per share at $0.87 outpaced the second-quarter production of $0.83. In the week prior to the second-quarter report, analysts bumped their average estimate from $0.83 to $0.84 per share on adjusted earnings. So, again, WestRock missed analysts' average estimate.

The culprit behind the miss was the weather. The company had budgeted for a $15 million to $20 million impact. It was too low. The number and severity of winter storms resulted in a $28 million impact in the quarter. The storms caused "lost production, higher energy costs and higher repair expenses". The extra expenses knocked earnings off budget by $0.03 to $0.05.

Looking Forward

It could certainly be a valid debate that WestRock actually met its own projections for the quarter. Furthermore, the unexpected impact is now behind it and won't create residual ripples. And, speaking of theory, the market is supposed to be forward-looking anyway.

As already mentioned, the company lifted two of its three full-year targets by $100 million each - 1) Revenue to $16.4 billion, and 2) adjusted segment EBITDA to $2.9 billion. By the end of the fiscal 2018 third quarter, the company should come very near fiscal 2017's full-year adjusted EPS of $2.77.

Adjusted segment EBITDA is forecast from $747 million to $767 million in the third quarter due to "sales price increases, seasonally higher volumes, favorable mix and continued productivity gains". Using the midpoint and considering the first half of the year delivered $1.32 billion, the fourth quarter will have to tally $820 million to meet the raised target. This certainly points to continued performance, growth and success.

Looking further down the road, WestRock is targeting an 11% compound annual growth rate on adjusted segment EBITDA.

Source

Acquisitions will facilitate meeting this target. Since the originating merger in 2015, WestRock has actively acquired companies. On January 29th, WestRock signed an agreement to acquire Kapstone, a North American producer and distributor of containerboard, corrugated products and specialty papers headquartered in Illinois. Kapstone will be one of its largest acquisitions. The transaction was expected to complete by the end of fiscal 2018 (ending September 30th, 2018). In the second-quarter earnings call, management mentioned the execution date may be pushed into the last quarter of the calendar year due to regulatory approvals. Nevertheless, integration will commence in fiscal 2019 and the first 12 months should deliver $100 million in synergy and performance improvements.

Source

Opportunity Or Correction

WestRock is marching steadfastly toward the $4.00 EPS threshold. Accretion from Kapstone will drive growth into and beyond fiscal 2019. At a share price at or below $60, the forward price-to-earnings ratio drops below 15. This mark may be considered a fair valuation for companies growing at the country's anticipated GDP growth rate of 2% to 3%. But WestRock has exceeded and should continue to outpace that rate.

At $60, the price multiple based on the adjusted segment EBITDA target of $2.9 billion for fiscal 2018 falls below 5.5X. Accounting for the upcoming Kapstone acquisition, the multiple drops below 4.5X. This is the lowest mark for that multiple since the company's formation in 2015. Comparatively, WestRock valued Kapstone at just less than 10X Kapstone's annualized EBITDA performance over its most recent six months.

It should also not be overlooked that WestRock is a healthy dividend payer. The rate was raised 6.7% in 2016 and 7.5% in 2017. At a $60 share price, the current rate of $1.72 equates to a yield of 2.87%.

Alert investors are always questioning whether a sharp drop in share price creates a buying opportunity or reflects a necessary correction. There are only three things the market may not have appreciated about WestRock's second-quarter results - 1) Falling short of analysts' inflated average revenue estimate, 2) missing the EPS estimate by one cent and/or 3) a possibility the Kapstone acquisition may execute after September 30th, 2018. Accounting for the dividend and growth potential, accumulating shares in WestRock is logical at a share price below $73.

In the midst of its tantrum Friday, the market obviously ignored WestRock's future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WRK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in WestRock.