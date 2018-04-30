In Case I'm Wrong About Amazon

Amazon's post-earnings bump suggests Portfolio Armor might be right again this time, but that's not necessarily true.

Portfolio Armor has been bullish on Amazon for most of this year, as it has been, periodically, for the last several.

Another Revenue Engine Kicks In

Kudos to Seeking Alpha contributor Catalyst Ideas for highlighting Amazon's (AMZN) ad business last week. The Financial Times's Lex column this weekend (paywalled here), written after Amazon's awesome Q1 report, estimated advertising should bring in $10 billion in revenue for the company this year, almost half as much as AWS. Amazon is a top Portfolio Armor name now, as it has been frequently for years, but here I show a couple of ways longs can limit their risk in the event my system is wrong about Amazon this time. First, a quick recap of its track record on the stock in the past.

Portfolio Armor's Track Record On Amazon

Each week since June 8th I've been presenting Portfolio Armor's top 10 names in terms of its estimate of their potential returns over the next six months to my Bulletproof Investing subscribers. Those estimates aren't based on fundamentals such as revenue, but instead on underlying price action and options market sentiment, which, presumably, take into account fundamentals.

So far, Amazon has made weekly top 10 list 12 different times this year. But it's been a top Portfolio Armor name for years before I began offering my Marketplace service. I offered an example of that in a recent article on Assured Guaranty (AGO), which David Einhorn announced he had shorted at the Ira Sohn conference:

One example that comes to mind is an article of mine from a couple of years ago ("Einhorn Shorted Amazon - You Shouldn't"), in which I noted that Amazon (AMZN) was Portfolio Armor's top name at the time, and suggested readers consider buying it, provided they hedged in accordance with their risk tolerance. You can probably guess how Amazon has done since I wrote that article, but if not, here's the chart from YCharts. There was a dip shortly after I wrote that article, as you can see in the chart above. I wrote a follow-up article then encouraging investors to stay the course.

I offered a few more examples of times my site was successfully bullish on Amazon over the years in an article last year (Forget About Value Investing). The success with its bullish calls on Amazon hasn't been anomalous. As I pointed out in my most recent performance update, Portfolio Armor's top ten names tend to outperform the market:

That said, my site still gets its calls wrong sometime. If you click on those starting dates above, you'll see examples of that (you'll see more in that table when the November cohorts finish -- that was a bit of a rough patch). So let's look at a couple of ways to limit your risk if you're long Amazon now.

Adding Downside Protection To Amazon

Let's assume you're long 100 shares of AMZN and are unwilling to risk a decline greater than 20% over the next several months. Here are two ways of hedging it (screen captures below are via the next version of the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Friday's close, these were the optimal puts to hedge 100 shares of AMZN against a >20% decline by late October.

As you can see above, the cost here was $3,205, or 2.04%, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts. By the way, the basic version of the Portfolio iPhone app, which allows you to find optimal puts like the one above, is now free to download.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your upside at 20%, this was the optimal collar to hedge against the same >20% decline over the same time frame.

There are two things different about this hedge. The first is that, after an iterative process taking into account its net cost, the hedging algorithm was able to find a slightly less expensive put strike, one that lowered the cost of the put leg to $2,545, or 1.62% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). The second is that cost was more than offset by the income of $2,980, or 1.89% of position value, generated from selling the call leg (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $435 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up

Jeff Bezos is arguably the greatest entrepreneur of his generation, and Amazon is such a dominant company that, as I've argued, the only foreseeable threat to it in the near future is the prospect of antitrust action against it. That said, its shares could still tumble over the next several months, as part of a broader market correction. If you're concerned about that, a hedge like one of the two shown above may be worth considering.

