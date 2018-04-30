The Great Slowdown?

Equities seem to be pricing in at least some of these possibilities as they failed to rally despite a stellar earnings season.

Lower growth would be especially toxic if accompanied with higher rates and a higher dollar.

There are signs that world economic growth is slowing down, although it's not clear whether this is just a blip or the beginning of a more lasting trend.

We wrote not so long ago that we thought we've seen the highs of the year already in equities, and we are getting more convinced about that by the day.

The simple truth is that the data coming out of the world economy point to a slowdown in growth, perhaps even a notable slowdown. We don't immediately expect any recession, although that is a risk that can never really be discounted entirely. Here is some of the data suggesting a notable slowdown:

And here is a bit of a scary picture, especially considering the eurozone big fall in the surprise index (that is, data generally surprised on the downside):

Now, the US is still holding up pretty well, although that in itself is actually not good enough, given the large fiscal stimulus that entailed. And as you can see, a dip to -75 doesn't necessarily announce any real economic problems as happened with the US mid last year.

So although a lot of data is softening around the world, this isn't necessarily leading to more serious economic problems. But the risks are certainly increasing.

Causes

There are enough possible suspects that could cause a slowdown:

Monetary tightening

Higher oil

Monetary tightening is real and is happening mostly in the US where there is a combination of increasing quantitative tightening and fairly rapidly rising interest rates.

But in the eurozone, there is also tightening of some sort with the ECB buying much less assets (30B euro) a month compared to the last couple of years (80B euro) with the prospects of ending altogether by the end of the year.

In the US, the monetary tightening has been combined with fiscal stimulus, so there is now supply of US bonds from both the Fed (slowly unwinding its balance sheet) and the Federal Government. No wonder bond yields have been rising rather briskly, 50% since the summer last year:

On top of that, we have significantly higher oil prices which is creating a $800B headwind for the world economy this year.

Of course it remains to be seen whether the slowdown is a temporary blip (for instance due to the 'beast from the east' cold spell) or more lasting. Monetarist argue it's the latter, as they have been pointing out the slowdown in monetary aggregates for quite some time, and there is something to be said for that:

But the jury is still out.

Risks

US fiscal stimulus

Trade war

Even higher oil prices (Iran, Venezuela)

Higher dollar

One of the more worrying signs is that the large US fiscal stimulus doesn't seem to produce much in the way of increased US growth, at least not yet. We wrote before that this isn't all that surprising:

The nature of the stimulus (mostly corporate tax cuts) was always liable to provide bang for the buck in terms of share buybacks, but less so in terms of substantial rising business investment and hence economic growth.

The ill timing of the stimulus, when the economy is already close or at full employment was always liable to produce more in terms of rising inflation and interest rates and a more aggressive Fed, rather than higher economic growth.

While not surprising (at least not to us), it's still rather worrying. More especially since the corporate tax cut bonanza has failed to lift shares and sentiment further, in fact quite the contrary happened.

The possibility of a trade war between the US and China has added to the decline in sentiment on asset markets, and oil prices could get another jolt upwards if the US government backs out of the Iran deal and the Venezuelan oil production collapses further.

Then there is the dollar. The soft economic figures out of the eurozone and the inexorable rise of the US 10-year yield seems to have jolted the dollar out of its complacency:

Again, it's too early to speak of a change in the trend, let alone a reversal but it's noteworthy that the $1.22 support that held for most of this year has been broken on the downside.

A rising dollar, in combination with rising US interest rates is of course a toxic blend for the multitrillion-dollar debt outstanding in emerging markets. Here is the BIS (from UNCTAD):

"According to the Bank for International Settlements, the debt of non-financial corporations in these economies increased from around $9 trillion at the end of 2008 to just over $25 trillion by the end of 2015, and doubled as a percentage of gross domestic product (NYSEMKT:GDP) - from 57 percent to 104 percent."

We have described before how a rising dollar squeezes global liquidity (the BIS even argued that the dollar index is the new VIX). The Indonesian Rupiah has been falling quite a bit already and Hong Kong authorities had to intervene several times to keep the currency tied to the USD.

Danger signs are not flashing, but the large amounts of outstanding dollar-denominated debt are worrying and things can move rather brisk.

Equities

How should we take this info on board for the outlook for stocks? For starters, it is important to stress that the current earnings season is a particularly good one, from MarketWatch:

Indeed, about half the S&P 500 companies have reported first-quarter results during the busiest week of the season of quarterly results, with the earnings growth rate at 22.9%, compared with 18.3% at the end of last week and the 11.3% expected at the start of the quarter, according to FactSet data. Moreover, approximately 80% of those companies reporting results surpassed analysts’ earnings estimates, better than the 74% four-quarter average. And earnings outperformance was substantial, with companies surpassing average estimates by 9.4%, above the average of 5.1%.

However, some, like Praveen Singh, a global asset allocation strategist at Societe Generale see this as a negative, especially in relation with rising bond yields (Business Insider):

SocGen notes profit growth has historically weakened when bond yields have risen above recent averages, and the 10-year's recent breach would certainly seem to qualify. After all, rising yields increase competition for assets, which can result in a bigger discount rate being applied to future earnings. "Optimistic consensus earnings growth for the next three years could be a source of disappointment going forward

We find this not terribly convincing, but one does have to recognize the fact that despite these stellar earnings, stocks are struggling and are well off their highs which might be the more significant signal. There is a feeling that this is as good as it gets, and that's not surprising.

Slower world growth, higher rates, a rising dollar are all possible negatives for stocks, especially in combination.

Conclusion

Clouds have appeared on the equity landscape. There are signs global growth is softening, although it remains to be seen whether it is just a rough patch (due to the unusually cold weather for instance) or a more lasting slowdown.

A more lasting slowdown could do serious damage to the equity markets, especially if accompanied by rising rates and a rising dollar.

The markets seem to be pricing in at least something of such a scenario as equities have failed to rally despite one of the best earnings seasons in quite some time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.