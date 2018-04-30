Digital Realty Trust: Fantastic Total Return In A Growing REIT Business Sector

The company's three-year forward CAGR of 7% is fair and will give you good growth with the increasing need for more and more computer facilities.

Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend for the past 13 years and presently has a yield of 3.9%, which is above average.

The company increased its dividend in March 2018 by $0.08 to $1.01/quarter, or 10%, and has plenty of FFO to continue dividend growth looking forward.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), one of the largest computer services facility companies, is a buy for the total return income investor. The management of DLR is good and has continued to grow by buying bolt-on companies and using its cash to expand existing properties. The stock comprises 2.9% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

(Source: DLR earnings call slides)

DLR's position will be left to grow over time and added to whenever a dip like this happens, so this is another chance to buy into a good company with a high yield and demand in the growing computer service business.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Digital Realty Trust has a good chart going up and to the right for 2014-2017, and then is down recently with the market correction, creating a buying opportunity.

DLR data by YCharts

Fundamentals of Digital Realty Trust will be reviewed on the following topics below:

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am considering for the portfolio. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines And July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Digital Realty Trust passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below:

Digital Realty Trust does meet my dividend guideline of having increased dividends for seven of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with thirteen years of increasing dividends and a 3.9% yield. It is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The FFO payout ratio is low at 62% for a REIT and leaves plenty left over to grow the business. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by buying bolt-on properties. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 billion. DLR passes this guideline. This is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $21.1 billion. Its 2018 projected total yearly FFO flow at $1.4 billion is good, allowing the company to have the means to continue the growth of the dividend for many years to come. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 7.0% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Digital Realty Trust can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of the computer information technology sector and streaming of video content. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. DLR passes this guideline, since the total return is 134.60%, more than the Dow's total return of 48.82%. Looking back, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $17,500 today. This makes Digital Realty Trust a good investment for the total return investor that has future growth as the computer sector continues to grow. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. DLR's S&P CFRA rating is three stars, or Hold, with a recent target price of $120.0, passing the guideline. The stock price is presently 17% below the target. It is under the target price at present and has a moderate price-to-FFO ratio of 16, making it a good buy at this entry point if you are an investor who wants income with above-average dividend yield and good growth. One of my guidelines is: Would I buy the whole company if I could? The answer is yes. The total return is great, and the above-average yield makes DLR a good business to own for income with steady moderate growth long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes DLR interesting is the potential long-term growth as more computer services facilities are required, and the income for the income investors is great.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Digital Realty Trust passes the Dow baseline in my 51.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 51.0-month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 134.60% makes Digital Realty Trust a great investment for the total return investor who also wants a steady income. DLR has an above-average dividend yield of 3.9% and has had increases for the past 13 years, making it also a good choice for the dividend income investor. The Dow's 51.0-month total return baseline is 48.82%.

Company Name 51.0-month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Digital Realty Trust +134.60% +85.78% 3.9%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on April 26, 2018, Digital Realty Trust reported FFO of $1.63 that beat expected FFO by $0.06 and compared to last year at $1.52. Total revenue was at $744 million, increasing 35.2% compared to last year. This was a good report, with the bottom line above expectations and the top line increasing. The next earnings report will be out in late July 2018, and FFO is expected to be $1.62 compared to $1.46 last year. The company guided FFO for the year to $6.50-6.60, an increase from last year as the size of existing properties is increased and new bolt-on properties are added.

Business Overview

Digital Realty Trust is one of the largest data center facility REITs in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters:

Digital Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and collocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud, and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 145 operating properties, including 14 properties held as investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, of which 104 are located throughout the United States, 32 are located in Europe, four are located in Asia, three are located in Australia, and two are located in Canada. It is a general partner of Digital Realty Trust, L.P. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an approximate 98.5% common general partnership interest in Digital Realty Trust, L.P."

Overall, it is a good business with a 7% CAGR projected growth as more computer service facilities are needed going forward. The good FFO provides DLR with the capability to continue its growth by increasing revenue as it buys bolt-on properties.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on March 21, it raised the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe it will not raise the rates three more times this year, but will go slow at 1-2 for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, it will even increase the United States' growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the Fed.

On the April 26, 2018, earnings call, William Stein (Chief Executive Officer) said:

With our Annual Shareholders Meeting coming up in a little less than two weeks, I'd like to begin today with a discussion on governance. At our Investor Day in December, we shared with you our plan for providing shareholders the ability to amend our bylaws. I'm pleased to report that in early March, our board approved a resolution giving any 3% shareholder or any group of up to 10 shareholders comprising a 3% stake for three years the right to propose binding amendments to the company's bylaws.



We believe that with this step, we are joining a small group of other high-quality REITs and leading the industry with sound corporate governance practices.



Moving on to investment activity. We have already closed on the sale of seven non-core assets year-to-date, generating proceeds of approximately $185 million and realizing gains of a little over $50 million. This consistent execution on our capital recycling program has prompted us to raise the high-end of our range for dispositions guidance by an additional $100 million further bolstering our ability to self-fund our 2018 capital plan.



Let's turn to market fundamentals. In North America, data center construction crews remain active across the primary data center metros particularly in Northern Virginia, which is by far the largest and most active metro in the world.



It is also Digital Realty's largest concentration, and we are blessed to have 345 megawatts of state-of-the-art capacity on our two existing campuses in addition to 180 acres of strategic land holdings that will support the build-out of another 290 megawatts of future capacity."

The graphic below shows the demand/supply capability for major areas of the company's facilities.

(Source: DLR earnings call slides)

This shows the feelings of the top management for the continued growth of the business and shareholder returns and the action being taken to continue the growth of the company.

DLR's growth and forward FFO guidance are shown in the graphic below.

(Source: DLR earnings call slides)

Takeaways

Digital Realty Trust is a great investment choice for the income investor with its high yield and a good choice for the total return investor. I take this recent downturn as a long-term opportunity to get a great income stream at a bargain price. Digital Realty Trust is 2.9% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be increased as cash is available. If you want a growing income in a growing industrial sector, DLR may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

On March 29, increased the position of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) to 0.8% of the portfolio. I will continue adding to this position as cash becomes available.

On March 29, sold the entire position of L Brands (NYSE:LB). It does not look good for the company going forward.

On March 26, reduced the position of L Brands to 1.5% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off the position during the next month.

On March 23, increased the position of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to 2.4% of the portfolio and will add to this position as cash is available.

On March 20, increased the position of Freeport-McMoRan to 2.2% of the portfolio and will add to this position as cash is available.

On March 20, reduced the position of L Brands to 1.8% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off the position during the next few months.

On March 16, increased the position of Digital Reality Trust to 2.4% of the portfolio. I want to get this company to a full position of 4%.

On March 1, increased the position in AMT to 0.9% of the portfolio and will continue to add when cash is available.

On January 31, trimmed Boeing (NYSE:BA) from 13.1% of the portfolio to 12.8%. I am greedy and am letting BA be much more a part of the portfolio than reasonable money management should allow. The fourth-quarter earnings report was fantastic, beating estimates by $0.15 at $3.04 (not including tax gain) and with future estimates all showing good growth for 2018. The decrease in deferred costs for the 787 was $581 million for 36 planes shipped, which was good.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in The Good Business Portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) at 8.0% of the portfolio, Altria (NYSE:MO) at 6.8% of the portfolio, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) at 9.5% of the portfolio and Boeing at 13.9% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, JNJ, and HD are now in trim position, with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 13% of the portfolio because of it being cash-positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 million, a big jump from the first quarter. The second-quarter earnings were fantastic, with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third-quarter earnings were $2.72, beating the expected by figure $0.06, with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year, another good report. The first-quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64, compared to the expected figure at $2.64. I just can't bring myself to sell Boeing.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom lines, and Mr. Market did not like it. JNJ has announced a dividend increase to $0.90/quarter, which is 56 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a Hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure. Take this recent drop to pick up a great company in the medical products field.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review" for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE:EOS), General Electric (NYSE:GE), Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), MO, BA, Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN), FCX, Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), LB, Omega Health Investors (NYSE:OHI), DLR and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, DLR, MO, IR, OHI, GE, PM, LB, PEP, ADP, FCX.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, DLR, MO, IR, OHI, GE, PM, LB, PEP, ADP, FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.