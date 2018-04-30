Expedia: Not Buying The Relief Rally Yet

Gross bookings grew 15% y/y in Q1, primarily driven by strength in lodging, but that's only 1 point better than the 14% growth Expedia saw in Q4.

Expedia (EXPE) investors are in relief rally mode. After Expedia shares saw their biggest one-day decline after last quarter's earnings, with shares off more than 20% after Expedia guided soft on the bottom line due to increased marketing expenses, it seems this quarter that bad news equals good news. A volley of price target updates and renewed investor confidence in the stock has Expedia up more than 8% after releasing Q1 results:

EXPE data by YCharts

Year to date, of course, Expedia is still in the red. Online travel stocks in general haven't seen their heyday levels since last July, when shares of Expedia changed hands for as much as $160 per share. Investors are probably hoping that with Expedia finding some bullish momentum at ~30% below its previous highs, the company can stage a quick rebound rally into the summer - typically a strong time for online travel stocks.

But lurking ahead, there are still some problems with the Expedia story. It's true that after Expedia's correction, it's now the cheapest of the large online travel stocks (the other two being Booking Holdings/Priceline (BKNG) and Ctrip (CTRP) on both a P/E and revenue multiple basis, despite having long traded at a premium to Priceline.

EXPE PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

But I still prefer the latter two over Expedia. Booking Holdings has a reliable history of outperforming against expectations; last quarter, it was the only OTA to post an earnings beat. That, as well as its slight growth premium to Expedia, is worth the slight P/E premium. Ctrip, on the other hand, is a much faster-growing company with unique exposure to the world's most important market, and the fastest-growing middle class: China.

In my opinion, a decent showing in first-quarter earnings is no reason to suddenly be bullish on Expedia again. The company hasn't lifted its guidance for the year, indicating that its visibility into FY18 is still murky. Expedia isn't out of the woods yet, and shares shouldn't be bought unless they dip to the low $100s again.

How will bookings perform this summer?

Online travel stocks hit all-time highs last summer, in particular, because of a strong summer travel season. Trivago (TRVG), at the time, was trading 4x higher than where the stock is today and was posting >50% y/y revenue growth (it has since fallen to the single digits).

But can the good times continue to roll as we head into Expedia's most important season? The global, synchronized growth narrative has shown some cracks this year as the U.S. and China lock horns over trade tariffs. The rise of treasury yields over 300 bps - signaling a sharp increase in rates - may hearken a nasty cutback in consumer spending.

Global stock markets, too, have been routed in recent months. Indonesian markets, in particular, have sunk to multi-month lows as the country's central bank prepares to raise rates. It's important to note that international travelers are the backbone of Expedia's growth, with international bookings growing 25% y/y versus domestic bookings at 10% y/y growth. Though domestic bookings still form more than one-half of Expedia's total bookings, the mix is gradually tilting more and more in favor of Expedia's international clientele.

Softening in any of the above factors - international economies, overall travel demand, or broader consumer spending - could pose a huge threat to Expedia. As the company has previously noted, it's expecting marketing expenses to swell this year - so if Expedia's advertising efforts fail to produce the kind of growth it's hoping for, the company could be seeing a lot more red ink.

Q1 recap

For now, however, it seems investors are squarely focused on the present, where Expedia's 15% y/y bookings growth is, at the very least, a minor improvement over the 14% bookings growth Expedia saw in its ill-fated Q4 earnings.

See Expedia's first-quarter results summary below:

Figure 1. Expedia Q1 earnings results

Source: Expedia investor relations

Right in line with 15% bookings growth, Expedia also grew revenues 15% y/y to $2.51 billion, ahead of consensus expectations of $2.24 billion (+12% y/y). This also marks a strong acceleration from the 11% revenue growth Expedia saw in Q4, so investors do have some justification in bidding the shares up.

It's important to note, however, that Trivago could be a major headwind to Expedia - and indeed, Expedia's CFO mentioned on the Q1 earnings call that Trivago's poor results will be a drag on Expedia's adjusted EBITDA growth guidance. Per Trivago's latest annual report, Expedia is the company's majority shareholder with about 60% of the outstanding shares. Though Trivago's ~$1 billion in annual revenues is a small portion of Expedia's business, its growing losses (the company reported a surprise swing to negative EBITDA of -$21.9 million in the most recent quarter) might cause Expedia to miss its guidance of 6 to 11% adjusted EBITDA growth, which the company re-affirmed on the earnings call. And not only is Expedia a passive shareholder in Trivago, it also derives a substantial amount of its bookings traffic from Trivago, which has seen its traffic and referral numbers come down dramatically over the past two quarters.

Let's put Trivago aside for a moment and concentrate on how Expedia performed in each of its major segments:

Figure 2. Expedia key metrics

Source: Expedia investor relations

As seen above, the majority of Expedia's bookings growth came from its lodging segment, which generated $1.61 billion of revenues in the quarter and 64% of Expedia's total revenue pool. Room nights grew 15% y/y, led by 21% growth in international room growth (domestic room growth was just 10% y/y). Lodging revenues were further helped by the fact that average daily rates (ADR) ticked up by 7%, producing 15% growth in the lodging segment overall.

As previously mentioned, any slowdown in the global economy could pose a threat to Expedia's critical international lodging revenues. Growth in Airbnb is another mounting issue, as more and more travelers turn to alternative lodging instead of traditional hotels. Expedia's purchase of HomeAway is in part an answer to Airbnb, and HomeAway bookings and revenue grew 46% y/y and 26% y/y, respectively. But again, with travel trends generally so fickle, it's unclear whether Expedia will be able to sustain this growth.

On the airfare side, Expedia primarily drove revenue growth through an increase in per-booking revenues, while tickets sold remained roughly flat. It's useful to note that American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) recently sounded off a warning along with its Q1 guidance. It's true that higher fuel prices eating into American Airlines' profits may not affect Expedia all that much, but if ticket prices do rise high enough such that it stems travel demand from cost-conscious travelers, Expedia could be exposed to another macro risk.

Let's turn this all back to Expedia's bottom line - as a mature internet company, most investors value Expedia based on its EBITDA and cash flow, not its revenues. As seen in the company's earnings summary, GAAP operating losses widened to -$165 million, representing a -7% operating margin - worse than the -3% margin Expedia posted in 1Q17. Again, Trivago was another instigator of Expedia's worsening profits.

Adjusted EBITDA - perhaps Expedia's most important investor metric - sank 40% y/y to $124 million. Even excluding the effects of Trivago, Expedia still saw a 19% decrease in Adjusted EBITDA. Most of this decay is due to the company's deliberate strategy to boost its marketing budget, which ticked up 241 bps as a percentage of revenues in the quarter. If this advertising boost fails to produce the growth it promised, however, Expedia could see even deeper declines into the red. It's true that Expedia will typically show better EBITDA during the hot travel months (of which Q1 is not), but even so, the -40% EBITDA results in Q1 make the company's guidance of +6-11% y/y EBITDA growth look questionable.

Pro forma EPS of -$0.46, too, missed analyst expectations of -$0.44, and free cash flow declined -2% y/y to $1.48 billion. It seems, however, that investors were too busy cheering the company's bookings growth to notice the deterioration on the bottom line.

Key investor takeaways

Despite what looked to be a strong Q1, it's still premature to be relief-buying Expedia shares. It's important to note that even Alan Pickerill, Expedia's CEO, noted the following warning after touting the company's strong results in the first quarter:

We are expecting slightly slower room night growth in the second quarter due to a few factors. As I mentioned earlier, Easter stays shifted largely into the first quarter this year. We are also facing more difficult room night comps due to the acceleration we saw from the first to the second quarter last year. In addition, we are increasingly looking for ways to better optimize direct marketing spend, which could have a marginally negative impact on unit growth."

The company is banking on the second half of the year to provide more than 100% of its adjusted EBITDA growth - a scenario that may not play out if lodging demand softens, a situation that even Expedia's management expects to be in.

At the moment, there are just too many unknowns for investors to get truly comfortable. The post-earnings rally in Expedia shares have essentially taken away the margin of safety that investors had in the low $100s. Until Expedia can show consistent performance in the next few quarters and clear up its demand outlook for the year, shares remain too risky.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.