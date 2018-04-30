Twitter: Finding Value In The Dip

Twitter is unlikely to ever become a social media giant anywhere near Facebook's scale, but its niche appeal does have its merits.

However, Twitter beat analysts' expectations on the top and bottom line in Q1, its second consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability.

Investors have been playing hot potato with Twitter (TWTR) over the past year. Shares have regained their footing from when they were trading in their mid-teens, buoyed by Twitter's promise of becoming a profitable company (and a target the company has now achieved for two quarters in a row). In Q1, however, the company also made cautionary comments on the earnings call that hinted second-half growth may be softer than expected.

I would take a chance on Twitter at current levels. The company is up 20% in the year-to-date period, but it's also down more than 20% from its March all-time highs. The story for Twitter is changing - it's no longer out for hyper-growth and aiming to become a social media giant. Rather, it's chasing small increments for its user base, while extending its niches in providing a public news service and new initiatives such as live sports streaming.

TWTR data by YCharts

Twitter's re-branding efforts and the recovery it began staging after Q3 last year looks especially successful when we consider that Twitter's user base, as measured by its MAU and DAU counts, have continued going up. As long as users are still on the platform, advertisers will be there as well.

Though Twitter did get hit hard in the wake of Facebook's Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal, Jack Dorsey did have a good point to make in Twitter's defense - almost everything users post on Twitter is, by default, public. Twitter still masks personal profile information, but in general, Twitter doesn't need to sell data that's already public.

Twitter's stock is still dealing with hangover effects from these two events - soft guidance and the data privacy blowup in Washington - but it won't take long for the stock to get back on track. I'm a buyer at these levels, and am encouraged as well by the slew of upgrades from Wall Street.

DAU and MAU trends

As with Facebook, the first and most important metric I watch for in Twitter's earnings is its user trend. Given that Twitter tends to be a more active platform, its DAU counts are much more important than its MAUs - but thankfully, both metrics trended well in the quarter.

Here's a chart showing Twitter's user trends going back two years:

Figure 1. Twitter MAUs and DAUs Source: Twitter investor relations

MAUs were the weaker metric this quarter, growing just 3% y/y in Q1. Total MAUs as of the end of the quarter were 336 million, the company's highest-ever MAU count. One caveat, however, is that U.S. MAUs actually declined 1% in the quarter, while international users grew enough to make up the difference.

DAUs, on the other hand, showed much more robust 10% y/y growth, Twitter's sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit DAU growth. Many investors had feared, especially in the 2016 timeframe, that Twitter was losing relevance and would soon see a decline in its user base.

While most speculate that President Trump's frequent use of Twitter has much to do with keeping the platform in the spotlight, the fact still stands that Twitter has, to the contrary of bears' opinions, continued to grow its user base each quarter. This allows the company to continue driving increased ad engagements, which in turn powers Twitter's revenue and profit growth.

Q1 download: accelerating revenues; second sequential quarter of profitability

Here's a look at Twitter's full results for the quarter:

Figure 2. Twitter Q1 results Source: Twitter investor relations

The most impressive result in the quarter was revenue growth. Twitter grew revenues 21% y/y to $664.9 million, hugely surpassing analyst estimates of $607.5 million (+11% y/y) by a wide ten-point spread, making Twitter's top-line beat one of the largest beat margins in the internet sector this quarter.

When you especially consider the fact that Twitter's revenues grew just 2% in Q4, the acceleration is phenomenal. In Q1, Q2, and Q3 of last year, as well, Twitter actually saw declining revenue growth. Here's a look at the company's quarterly revenue trends over time:

Figure 3. Twitter quarterly revenue trends Source: Twitter investor relations

One note here: Twitter stock fell on CFO Ned Segal's earnings call comments that Twitter would start seeing headwinds from tougher y/y comps from the business recovery that began in Q3 of last year. The only quarter last year to see positive y/y growth, however, was Q4, and that was minor 2% growth as well. I would think rather that Twitter is up against a set of easy y/y comps this year, especially in the upcoming Q2 and Q3 releases, where growth had been -5% and -4%, respectively.

On a segment basis, notice how advertising revenues (Twitter's most important revenue stream) has also accelerated in 1Q18. Twitter also noted that more than half of its ad revenues now come in the form of video ads, which gives it a plausible value proposition versus Facebook, which mostly offers display advertising (though there is the occasional embedded video in the News Feed). Data licensing - the business that recently came under fire - continued to see robust 20% growth.

Where Twitter is equally impressive is in its cost discipline. Far from being a spend-happy company like most of its brethren in the Silicon Valley, Twitter remains committed to its goal of profitability, and despite the 21% revenue growth this quarter, Twitter's GAAP expenses have actually remained flat year-over-year:

Twitter posted adjusted EBITDA of $244.1 million in the quarter, representing huge 44% y/y growth and a large 37% margin of revenues. As long as Twitter can continue to keep driving double-digit revenue growth with minimal uptick in expenses, its EBITDA story should continue to swell. As previously mentioned, Q1 was also Twitter's second consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability, turning net income of $60.1 million in the quarter (EPS of $0.08, versus a loss of -$0.09 in 1Q17). Pro forma EPS in the quarter was $0.16, also a huge beat to analyst consensus of $0.11.

Valuation and key takeaways

At its current price of $29 per share, Twitter is currently sporting a market cap of $21.45 billion. Its Q1 balance sheet also shows $4.53 billion of cash and $1.65 billion of convertible debt, giving Twitter an enterprise value of $18.57 billion.

Twitter is fairly mum in its guidance, guiding only to EBITDA and EBITDA margin in Q2 ($245-$265 million and a margin of 37-38%) and only guiding to capex and stock comp for the full year, but analysts have penciled in a consensus target of $2.71 billion in revenues for the year, pointing to 13% y/y growth for FY18. With the 21% growth Twitter achieved this quarter, it still has some room to decelerate in the back half (as the CFO suggested) and still hit Wall Street's targets.

Regardless, if we apply a 37% adjusted EBITDA margin to Twitter's expected revenues for the year, this puts Twitter's adjusted EBITDA estimate at $1.0 billion for the year, representing about 16% y/y growth from FY17.

This puts Twitter's current valuation at:

6.85x EV/FY18 revenues

18.57x EV/FY18 adj. EBITDA

It's true that Twitter had previously traded for cheaper multiples before its huge rally this year, but a lot of the uncertainties have also been wiped away now. Twitter has shown, over the past several quarters, that it's committed to execution and profitability. While I still believe Facebook is the better buy post-correction, Twitter shares are also low enough after a strong earnings quarter to merit a small position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TWTR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.