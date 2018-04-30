If You Like Boeing, You'll Love This Sector ETF

Over the next few decades, one of the major trends which I believe will move through the investing landscape is the growth in demand for infrastructure projects. According to the 2017 Infrastructure Report Card, issued by the American Society of Civil Engineers, the United States will require $4.5 trillion in spending by 2025 in order to bring the country's infrastructure up to date.

Source: 2017 Infrastructure Report Card

While it is doubtful that Washington politicians will approve the full $4.5 trillion envisioned by the ASCE in its report, sheer necessity will probably result in above-average spending on infrastructure over the next few years. Investors looking to gain exposure to the profits to be earned by servicing this infrastructure spending should consider using a sector exchange-traded fund which focuses exclusively on companies operating within the industrials space. Many of the companies in this sector are engineering and construction firms which would be directly involved in the planning and execution of infrastructure projects. Others sell heavy equipment needed to bring these projects to fruition.

One of the oldest entrants in this corner of the investment landscape is the Industrial Select SPDR Fund (XLI). XLI was created in 1998 by asset management company State Street Global Advisors. Since that time, the fund has accumulated about $12.7 billion in assets, upon which it currently charges a gross expense ratio of 0.13%. The fund is designed to track the performance of the Industrials Select Sector Index, a market-cap weighted index that pulls its companies from the S&P 500.

Currently, the fund contains approximately 70 companies. However, the relative weightings of each company within the portfolio are quite different. The largest holding by far is the Boeing Company (BA), with more than 8 percent of the fund's assets tied up in the name. General Electric (GE) and 3M Company (MMM) are also relative heavyweights in the fund, each accounting for 5% of the fund's assets. On the other end of the spectrum, Quanta Services (PWR) is the fund's smallest holding and accounts for only 0.22% of fund assets.

This dynamic is familiar to anyone who has spent time analyzing market-cap weighted exchange-traded products. While I frequently dismiss funds of this sort from consideration as possible investments, XLI might be a possible exception for two reasons. The first is that the XLI's parent index follows a methodology that caps the maximum weighting of a company within it at 23%. The second is the fact that, with only about 70 holdings, XLI's distribution of holdings is less "hockey-stick" shaped than certain other funds, as the chart below illustrates.

While the distribution of holdings is skewed, it is less so than other funds. For comparison purposes, consider the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT). While the top 10 holdings of Vanguard's fund constitute almost 54% of fund assets, XLI's top 10 holdings take up only 46% of the pie. That 8 percentage point differential may seem relatively innocuous, but it represents hundreds of millions of dollars in fund assets that can be allocated to the fund's smaller holdings. I hold that this is important because it helps XLI deliver on one of the major value propositions of exchange-traded funds: that such products help investors to diversify their holdings by purchasing a basket of stocks as opposed to putting all of their proverbial eggs in only a few baskets by purchasing individual stocks. When a fund concentrates too much of its portfolio in its top holdings, the performance of the fund will begin to look more and more like that of the top holdings, negating the diversification value of investing in the fund in the first place. I believe that XLI, while suffering to a certain extent from this dynamic, has not become so distorted in favor of its top picks as to be useless as a diversified investment.

Looking at XLI's portfolio on a sector-by-sector basis shows the impact of Boeing's overweighting within the fund, with over a fourth of the fund being devoted to Aerospace & Defense. The fund also has important allocations to Machinery firms such as Caterpillar (CAT) and industrial conglomerates such as 3M.

Another intriguing quality of XLI is the fact that it has increasingly become a reliable distribution grower, likely due to the fact that the fund has come to include numerous Dividend Aristocrats, as well as other lesser members of dividend royalty. XLI's distribution growth is particularly noteworthy when we consider the fact that General Electric, a company that has cut its dividend twice over the life of the fund, is a top 10 holding of XLI. Given the fund's distribution yield of about 2 percent, I think that XLI offers a good mix of dividend growth stocks and "growthier" stocks such as Xylem (XYL) that offer very small dividends but which are expected to grow rapidly in the future.

XLI Dividend data by YCharts

Risks

As with any sector-focused fund, there is always the risk that an economic downturn focused in XLI's target sector will cause all of its holdings to decline precipitously. Many of XLI's top holdings have exposure to the oil & gas industry, a possible source of volatility should crude oil prices suddenly drop. XLI's dependence upon Boeing also makes the fund vulnerable to any force which depresses aircraft orders, such as military budget cuts (admittedly an unlikely scenario given the current administration), international trade barriers, or a massive upswing in fuel costs. There is also the risk that future growth in infrastructure demand is already "priced in" to the fund's constituent holdings. If this is the case, future performance going forward could significantly underwhelm investors.

Closing Thoughts

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund is an interesting fund which I would consider to be a reasonable addition to the portfolio of any dividend growth investor looking to gain exposure to the "industrial" portion of the S&P 500. As infrastructure inside and outside of the US continues to age, and as the effects of global warming necessitate the construction of new infrastructure in order to mitigate them, industrials look like a good long-term pick for farsighted investors. My enthusiasm for this fund is tempered by its skew towards its top holdings, particularly Boeing. The heavy weighting towards the aerospace sector in general also takes away from the fund's appeal as a play on the future growth of infrastructure needs. If you are thinking about adding this fund to your portfolio, it might be a good idea to take a look at its holdings in order to see to what extent those holdings are already present in your portfolio before putting money into XLI.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment adviser. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.