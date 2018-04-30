Thoughts On ConocoPhillips As 2018 Gets Underway

After being ridiculed for splitting its downstream business off from its upstream business, things are starting to look up for ConocoPhillips (COP). Global oil prices are on the rise and spot prices for LNG have bounced upwards, both of which have been powerful earnings growth catalysts for liquids-oriented energy firms like ConocoPhillips. Let’s go over some of the highlights in this super-independent's latest earnings report.

Very free cash flow positive

ConocoPhillips generated $2,399 million in operating cash flow in Q1 2018, which goes up to $2,486 million when factoring out negative working capital effects. The firm posted $900 million in net income, which rises to $1,136 million when adjusting for what management sees as special items. Those adjustments include factoring out an unrealized loss on its Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) equity sake and losses from the premiums paid on its debt retirement program, which aren't going to be perpetually reoccurring items.

Stacked up against $1,535 million in capital expenditures (goes down by $28 million when including favorable investing working capital activities), $500 million in share repurchases (bringing its total up to $3,626 million since the program started in November 2016), and $338 million in dividend payments, ConocoPhillips is firmly in free cash flow generation territory. With a $5.5 billion 2018 capex budget, investors should note that Conoco’s quarterly capex spend should move marginally lower over the course of the year.

Real net income generation on the rise

Investors might be surprised at first when seeing Conoco posted more net income in Q4 2017 than in Q1 2018, when oil prices were materially higher. However, investors should note that during Q4, Conoco’s net income was enhanced by favorable impacts to its provision for income taxes that helped increase GAAP income by $1 billion versus its adjusted net income figure of $540 million.

Factoring out the noise, ConocoPhillips grew its bottom line by just under $600 million on a sequential basis last quarter. A large part of that increase was due to a recovering oil market. From Q4 2017 to Q1 2018, WTI rose by 13.6%, Brent rose by 8.7%, JCC rose by 14.9%, and as an aside, even Henry Hub climbed by 2.7%. On the downside, heavy Canadian oil prices measured by Western Canadian Select slipped sequentially by 10.4% as the WCS-WTI differential shot up over $20/barrel. Limited takeaway capacity is the main culprit here.

Last year, ConocoPhillips shed its less economical divisions (like its stake in the FCCL oil sands venture and a large part of its conventional North American gas business) in favor of assets with exposure to better realizations. The shift to higher margin assets represented 44% of the increase in ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2018 realizations versus year-ago levels. Being less exposed to Alberta’s oil sands region really helped out last quarter.

Production growth on the way, albeit a very adjusted figure

Another positive factor was the modest growth in Conoco’s production base. Its unadjusted company-wide output climbed from 1,256,000 BOE/d in Q4 2017 to 1,269,000 BOE/d in Q1 2018. Adjustments like factoring out its Libyan output or factoring in over/under-liftings from certain operations change those figures a tad.

ConocoPhillips plans to grow production from continuing operations (ex-Libya) by roughly 5% this year versus 2017 levels, but I’ll note there is a lot of noise to this guidance (due to divestment and maintenance activities).

What’s important from all of this from a financial perspective is that Conoco is doing more than just keeping its production streams flat. The $5.5 billion it set aside for capital expenditures is generating growth, indicating that if oil prices were to move lower, the firm could crank down capex without necessarily sacrificing production in the process.

As things stand today, the oil market is very favorable for firms like Conoco and its Q2 2018 performance will most likely reflect that. On the downside, Conoco expects to perform some maintenance activity in Q2 & Q3 (in Europe, Alaska, and in the Australia-Pacific/Middle Eastern region), but that lost output can be made up through the company’s growing Lower 48 unconventional division. Conoco reported 20% year-over-year production growth from its Eagle Ford, Bakken, and Delaware Basin (Big 3) division in Q1 2018.

Management votes for fiscal discipline again

A financing activity that rarely gets the praise it deserves is debt reduction. In America, the statutory corporate income tax rate is now 21%. For relatively small-to-medium sized amounts of debt, the tax shield arising from having a debt burden can be a smart financial decision.

However, when the debt pile keeps growing and starts to get really large, the financial distress costs from carrying that burden outweigh the positive impacts of the tax shield, resulting in a decrease in the NPV of that firm. A lot of energy companies learned this the hard way, which is why I was happy to see ConocoPhillips pay down $2.9 billion of its debt pile last quarter.

Conoco is now looking at a debt balance of $17 billion gross, or ~$12 billion net when including cash on hand. Since the start of 2017, ConocoPhillips has cut that down by over $10 billion gross.

The upstream player has already been reaping the spoils of a better balance sheet. Back in Q1 2017, the company reported $315 million in interest & debt expenses. By Q1 2018, that had fallen down to $184 million, and the plan is to keep pushing that lower still. Having a smaller debt load reduces fixed costs, making scaling back more financially feasible during a pricing downturn.

When ConocoPhillips built up its debt load during the boom and into the bust, the company lost an enormous amount of financial flexibility. Management appears to have learned from those mistakes as you can see below (emphasis added):

“As you know, at our AIM Meeting in November, we [ConocoPhillips] set out a target to reduce debt to $15 billion before the end of 2019. Given the improved outlook for the business and our current cash balances, we intend to accelerate our debt reduction by additional $3 billion this year, thus achieving our leverage target a year early. This is consistent with our priorities, and we believe it sends another strong signal about our commitment to discipline.”

That indicates Conoco plans to spend another $2 billion on debt reduction activities this year, which is a very reachable goal considering the firm has around $5 billion in cash on hand and is free cash flow positive on an organic basis (not including A&D activity).

Final thoughts

ConocoPhillips is rocketing along higher with the recovering global oil & gas market, and that momentum is being enhanced by a shift towards higher margin assets and through debt reduction endeavors. Some may question the logic of its share buyback strategy, arguing those proceeds could be put to better use paying down debt, but on the flip side, share repurchases enhance EPS growth and make dividend increases a bit easier. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.