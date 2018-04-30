Vertex Hits Stumbling Block For One Triple-Combo Therapy For Cystic Fibrosis

Recently, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) announced an update on one of its programs dealing with a triple-combo treatment for cystic fibrosis. It was announced that a phase 3 triple-combo dealing with VX-561 would be put on hold on safety concerns. This is somewhat bad news for Vertex, but on the other hand there is another triple combination therapy it is working on. Therefore, because it has a plan B in place everything will be fine. That's why Vertex Pharmaceuticals remains a strong buy.

Combination On Hold

Vertex noted that its triple combo involving VX-561 will need additional development time. That's because the FDA is requiring additional safety data from VX-561 (deuterated version of Kalydeco) in order for it to be allowed to enter a phase 3 study as a combo treatment for cystic fibrosis. That means if everything goes according to plan after the safety trial, FDA approval for the VX-561 combination won't happen until between 2022 to 2023. In a way it does make sense that more testing will be needed for the VX-561 combo. That's because this drug was obtained after Vertex bought it from Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) for $250 million. The breakdown is that Vertex paid $160 million in cash, and then another $90 million in milestone payments. The good news is that Vertex is running another triple combo therapy which is VX-445 and Symdeko (tezacaftor and ivacaftor) together in two groups of patients with specific genetic mutations. That means the next step for Vertex is to determine the right dose necessary for its triple-combo regimen involving VX-561.

Competitor

One of the biggest competitor for Vertex is a company by the name of Galapagos (GLPG). That's because it just recently launched its own combination study treating patients with cystic fibrosis known as the FALCON study. This study will recruit 24 patients with cystic fibrosis, who will be treated with a triple-combination therapy. The trial will have two parts associated with it. It will be broken down into part one and part two. The part one results associated with this study are expected to be readout by Q3 2018. Now, that may be bad news for Vertex if Galapagos reports positive data from this study. However, because the FDA required more safety data from Vertex's triple-combination study it is highly likely that it will require the same from Galapagos. Especially, since Galapagos' triple-combination therapy makes use of new chemical entities (NCE).

Maintaining Its Position

Thus far, Vertex is the leader in the cystic fibrosis space. In order for it to maintain itself as being the leader, these triple combination therapies are highly important. That's because the new triple combination therapies will allow for 90% of the cystic fibrosis population to be treated. For now, Vertex is doing well with regard to its hold on the cystic fibrosis space. It reported first quarter earnings of $0.76 cents per share with sales of $640.8 million. This beat analysts' estimates of $0.58 cents per share on $618 million in sales expected. The most important thing to note was the sales for the cystic fibrosis drugs rose by 33% to $638 million during the quarter. That was a huge influx in sales, and the main reason why was because of Symdeko being approved during that quarter.

Conclusion

The FDA requiring more safety data for the once daily triple combo is a temporary set back in my opinion. It pushes up the timeline for FDA approval of the VX-561 combo, but for the time being Vertex is still in good shape with its other triple-combination trials. The biggest risk here though would be if the new dosing is not adequate enough for the VX-561 triple combo therapy. If that happens, then the delay could be much longer than anticipated. Still, Vertex is testing two other studies with triple combination therapies. As long as those studies yield positive results, then Vertex will be fine. Despite this one setback, I still believe that Vertex is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.