AT&T Is Bottoming - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/27/18)

This is not the right environment for Weatherford International.

New York Community Bancorp is too risky.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, April 27.

Bullish Calls

AT&T (NYSE:T): It is bottoming. It is a domestic company with a good cash flow and dividend yield.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN): It is overdone on the downside.

Bearish Calls

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB): It's too risky when some of the big banks are going down.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT): Even the best oil service companies are not doing well. This is going down the food chain.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up