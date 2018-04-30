AT&T Is Bottoming - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/27/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, April 27.
Bullish Calls
AT&T (NYSE:T): It is bottoming. It is a domestic company with a good cash flow and dividend yield.
Raytheon (NYSE:RTN): It is overdone on the downside.
Bearish Calls
New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB): It's too risky when some of the big banks are going down.
Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT): Even the best oil service companies are not doing well. This is going down the food chain.
