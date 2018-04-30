Endo Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview

Source: NPR

Endo Pharmaceuticals (ENDP) reports quarterly earnings May 8th. Analysts expect revenue of $691.83 million and eps of $0.55. The revenue estimate implies a 30% decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Diminution In Generics

There is a war being fought over rising drug prices and Endo Pharmaceuticals (ENDP) is in the middle of it. The company has gotten lumped in with price-gougers like Valeant (VRX) and Turing Pharmaceuticals who acquire brands and raise prices post-deal. The FDA and lawmakers have made concerted efforts to help tamp down rising drug prices as well as runaway opioid prescriptions. Both have hurt Endo's top line, which is in free fall.

Endo's Q4 2017 revenue fell 38% Y/Y. The biggest decline came from Generics (down 43%); the Branded segment experienced a 21% decline, while International was off 41%. The company's association with opioid sales is well-known. The Branded segment houses Endo's pain-related drugs like Opana, Percocet, Voltaren and Lidoderm. Opioid prescriptions were 219 million in 2011 - nearly triple the number reported 20 years earlier despite the fact the level of pain felt by Americans may not have increased proportionately. Last year, the FDA asked Endo to remove the opioid Opana from the market due to its public health consequences of abuse. We should learn more from management this quarter whether the free fall in Branded segment has run its course.



The other problem is that Endo does not seem to have a moat. One would suspect that Generics (64% of total revenue) could potentially buoy the company until the Branded segment gets sorted out. However, the North America Generics market is currently in a state of disarray. Large clients are demanding price cuts while the FDA is accelerating drug approval which is increasing competition. In Q4 2017 revenue from U.S. Generics fell 37%, while new drug launches were down 67%. The diminution in generics prices in North America could be intractable for now. New drug launches could be a wildcard. If Endo can accelerate the new drugs it brings to market then it could help offset the slide in North America.



Cash Flow

I would have expected a free fall in revenue to lead to huge operating losses. That has not been the case. Endo's management team has done a masterful job of cutting costs and maintaining an acceptable level of operating margins. The company's Q4 2017 EBITDA margin was 30%, down from 38% in the year earlier period. Endo was able to maintain acceptable margins despite a 38% decline in total revenue, and a diminution in pricing for the Generics segment. I found this remarkable.

Endo has been cutting costs to the bone also. Q4 2017 SG&A expenses fell 33% Y/Y, yet R&D costs rose slightly. Nonetheless, Endo remains highly-indebted. Its $8.2 billion debt load is at 7.5x run-rate EBITDA. At these levels the debt is practically untenable. Debt holders may not have an incentive to see the company go belly up; they may be willing to extend debt maturities when they come due.



I believe Endo's cash flow is most important for now. As long as it does not run out of money ENDP bulls will likely keep speculating in the stock. For full year 2017 Endo generated $534 million in cash flow from operations, up from $528 million in the year earlier period. This is to be expected. As revenue declines and the business shrinks, Endo should be collecting receivables and selling down inventory to generate cash flow. It has another $1.3 billion in cash on hand. The company has enough liquidity and cash flow to last several more quarters, despite the chaos around certain of its product lines.

Conclusion

ENDP remains a sell until the diminution in its core business subsides.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.