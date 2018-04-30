Tractor Supply - The Growth Story Is Back On Track

After exiting the stock in the 80's, a price in the 60's presents a far more compelling risk/reward situation.

The company guidance is now more solid for 2018-2019 and that can lead to multiple expansion.

Back in early January, with Tractor Supply (TSCO) just a hair above $80, I suggested it might be wise to sell the position. The stock had traveled a bit far and seemed vulnerable to a pullback. There were also several unknowns on how the company was progressing on their omnichannel strategy. Tractor Supply – Best to Sell into Strength.

As this is a Seeking Alpha website, I suggested it would not be unwise to sell into strength and simply buy back lower. There was a large fear of missing out (FOMO) back in January as many stocks rallied, especially the retail index. Next came our February correction, the first greater than 5% decline in the S&P 500 in over 398 days. Things just shouldn’t have been that easy for so long.

But trying to time a stock is always a risky business. One of the biggest risks is you lose your position in the stock and are unwilling to buy back higher and admit your mistake. The other risk is that you must execute the second half of the trade and buy the shares back lower. That can be just as hard sometimes.

(Source: bigcharts.marketwatch.com)

So, into the breach we go, and I’ll buy the shares here in the mid to high 60’s. Yes, I could have bought it below 60, but I have two points on that. 1) I’m not that clever and 2) I wanted to see the results of the first quarter. Tractor Supply is a funny animal when it comes to weather. They advise, and rightly so, that you should look at their business on a per half basis. Early or late springs, mild or strong winters, can really move around their results when you have a quarter ending March 30th. Even so, I was particularly impressed with their latest results. Let’s take a look.

Comparative Store Sales

Let’s get back to what started all this fuss in the first place. Back in late 2016 and early 2017, Tractor Supply’s comparative (Same store sales) weakened dramatically – even going negative. There was all the talk about how Amazon and the dreaded ecommerce was TSC’s, and everyone one else’s, weakness in retail. In Q1 of 2017, TSCO posted a negative 2.2% comp. During that 1st quarter, they also refused to give guidance for the rest of fiscal 2017. That freaked investors out and the stock took a big hit.

But what a difference a year makes. For the period ending March 30, 2018, the company posted a Q1 same store sales growth of 3.7%. More importantly, they are back to posting guidance again.

2018 Guidance

Metric Guidance Net Sales $7.69 - $7.77 billion Comparable Store Sales +2.0% - +3.0% Net Income $490 million - $515 million Earnings per Diluted Share $3.95 - $ 4.15

With 29 analysts tracking the stock, the average EPS estimate for 2018 is $4.09. Next year has an average of $4.46 with a few at the low end of $4.06. Those numbers are looking a bit low now with TSC’s current guidance update. I think we can expect a few upward analyst revisions. Even the high estimate for 2019 of $4.61 seems subject to upward revision if you consider a 15-18% EPS growth rate. $4.15 for 2018 plus 15% for 2019 would put their earnings at $4.77 – and that’s still a bit conservative. $5 per share for 2019 is not completely out of the question depending on share count and sales momentum.

So, what changed?

Sure, their comps have improved. Was it just the weather? I don’t think so. Let’s look at a key statement from their conference call.

“Between the combination of our Buy Online, Pickup in Store and direct delivery to stores, nearly 70% of our e-commerce orders are being fulfilled at our stores, and our stores continue to play a key role in the fulfillment of our e-commerce business.” – Gregory A. Sandfort – Tractor Supply Co.

Like many retailers, they are improving their omnichannel experience. Seems having stores located where your customers reside is not such a terrible weakness after all.

“We believe that our new capabilities of Buy Online, Pickup in Store, mobile POS, Neighbor's Club, and stockyard ordering position us uniquely to serve this customer base better than anyone in this incredibly fragmented market” - Gregory A. Sandfort – Tractor Supply Co.

So, did they achieve their comp gain by giving away the store? No again. Their gross margins ticked up to 33.5% from 33.1% in 2017.

What has really changed? Let’s take a deeper look.

1 1 Click to enlarge Notes:

I highlighted a few important points in the quarterly results in yellow. Yes, gross margin improved, but the reason their omnichannel sales efforts improved is attributable to their investments in SG&A. SG&A as a percentage of revenue rose from 24.4% of sales to 25.3% of sales.

Analysts like to talk in slick terms like “deleveraging of SG&A”. That’s just fancy talk for a situation where sales are rising, but the percentage expense of SG&A is rising higher. But it is a good thing that accountants (and analysts) don’t always run businesses. These SG&A increases were necessary. This is the new normal in omnichannel retailers. They simply took some (not all) of their tax savings and invested it into the people, processes, and operations. I would be concerned if management were not taking these steps.

“The increase was primarily attributable to investment in wages for our team members at both the stores and distribution centers, higher store-level cost due to increased utilities and maintenance expenses from the extended colder temperatures, and investments in infrastructure to support our strategic long-term growth initiatives.” – Kurt D. Barton – CFO Tractor Supply Co.

Of note, 25 basis points of the increase was due to specific quarterly factors that are not anticipated to reoccur in the balance of the year.

By making these investments, and holding the line on gross margins, year over year net income rose from 3.9% of sales to 4.2% of sales.

Valuation

With the long-term sales growth (the infamous comps) problem seemingly corrected, what is a decent valuation for the shares? This is always a tough one and there is no perfect answer but... we can make some assumptions. A PE of 20 seems conservative to me, so that’s what I’ll use. The multiple could very well expand with greater visibility on earnings, but I’ll keep it at a 20 forward multiple for now. Earnings for 2019 could come in around the $5 level, give or take. That gives us a $100 stock within the next 12-18 months. With the stock here in the mid 60’s, that’s a compelling return.

Not only are we getting a better price than we had selling it over $80, we now have much better clarity on earnings estimates and business operations for the rest of the year. These two important factors dramatically shift the risk/reward situation for me and I will be scaling into a position over the next few weeks.

As always, best of luck in the markets and all your future endeavors. We’ll check back in on the TSC story next quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TSCO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.