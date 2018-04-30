URA - Add Some 'Bang' To Your Portfolio

Discussion of the fund and whether it makes sense for your portfolio.

In my first few years as a financial advisor I would make sure to subscribe to all of the industry publications I could get. Two of the monthly magazines I looked forward to getting every month were not of primary interest to me because of their content, but because they included an updated pull out that included all of the new and popular ETFs.

I would go through that pull out to look for new and interesting ideas or simply used it as a reference to quickly find an ETF that would fit the need.

One of the funds that certainly invoked a "COOL!" reaction was the Global X Uranium ETF (URA).

Investment Case

Much more than oil, uranium is a quite tightly controlled market with a few key players controlling the market. As much as the production side is controlled, the end users for uranium are also finite. Traditionally the two major uses for uranium are in nuclear utilities and in military applications.

Much like other energy commodities, be it coal, natural gas or oil, the commodity is subject to ebbs and flows along with bull and bear markets.

As such, when oil ran up to nearly $150 per barrel, uranium prices increased in step as utility companies would be able to generate electricity from a cleaner source at lower prices.

Unfortunately just like with any bubble, the high prices attracted new entrants into the field who were now oversupplying the markets and the natural energy demand. Much like oil and natural gas, prices plummeted.

Source: TradingView

Uranium prices fell from over $110 per lb to the current $20.85 per lb.

The prices did start recovering in 2010 however they were absolutely not helped by the Fukushima accident in 2011 and the subsequent shutdowns in light of the accident.

Over the last 10 years prices plummeted more than 80% and numerous uranium miners were forced out of business.

The good new is however, bull markets are born out of despair.

Over the past number of years the two largest uranium miners and suppliers have meaningfully cut their production. Canada's Cameco (CCJ) has cut production at two of their mining facilities. Kazakh uranium producer NAC KazAtomProm, the largest uranium producer has cut in the past and in December announced their plans to cut production by 20% for a period of 3 years starting January 2018.

Looking forward we will have less supply and continued growing demand as reactors either come back on-line in Japan and/or as new reactors come on-line throughout the world.

How To Implement

Short of buying the individual equities, there are two ways of getting exposure to this space. The first is the aforementioned Global X Uranium ETF (URA). The other is the less popular Van Eck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR).

While (NLR) is the more diversified fund, it is largely focused on utilities with close to 90% allocated to the sector.

The most direct way of getting exposure for most investors would be the Global X Uranium ETF which is focused on uranium miners and producers.

Launched in November 2010, the fund was focused on the Solactive Global Uranium Total Return Index.

The 34 holdings generated a .41% annual distribution and carried a .69% annual fee.

As expected, the fund has performed as poorly as the underlying uranium prices with the price per share declining from over $120 to the current $13.26. As we know and have seen with gold and silver miners and oil and natural gas producers, investing in miners is in essence adding natural leverage to the underlying commodity which you are trying to track.

Unfortunately buying and storing yellow cake uranium is not feasible for most investors nor I doubt a custodian would like to hold the underlying commodity in their vaults next to your gold and silver. As such, the miners are the closest way for most investors.

URA data by YCharts

As much as the price per share has been decimated so have the underlying holdings with the 6 out of the top 10 holdings trading at less than $1 per share.

Source: GlobalX

The portfolio is also quite concentrated with close to 75% being represented by the top 10 securities.

The largest holding by far is Cameco Corp, the largest publicly traded uranium miner. NexGen Energy (NXE), Uranium Participation Corp (OTCPK:URPTF), CGN Power Co, and Fission Uranium Corp (OTCQX:FCUUF) round out the top 5.

The portfolio is further concentrated with more than 63% being represented by Canadian firms.

Source: GlobalX

The most interesting part here however is that as HORRIBLE as uranium has been as an asset class over the last decade, the fund has more than tripled its assets under management to the current $365 million.

URA data by YCharts

What makes this most worthwhile is in how the AUM grew.

There are two ways for the fund to grow its assets under management. The first is to have an increase in the underlying price per share. The second is attracting new capital. (URA) has obviously not grown its AUM through price per share appreciation. It has done it through raising new capital... and THAT should be the big "HUH" moment.

As we can see through the data provided by NASDAQ, 12.16% of the fund was held by institutional holders as of the latest filings.

Source: Nasdaq.com

More importantly as of the latest 13F filings, there were 2 million more new shares added while 437k shares were sold.

Source: Nasdaq.com

Who were the big buyers?

Morgan Stanley (MS) and the quant fund Susquehanna International Group.

Source: Nasdaq

Both have more than doubled their position.

So the VanEck ETF must have also grown its asset base, right?

Not exactly. (NLR) has lost close to 90% of its AUM since that 2011 peak.

URA Total Assets Under Management data by YCharts

If the prices are attractive enough for the "smart money," are they for us?

Index Change

One thing investors need to keep in mind is that Global X is changing the fund's underlying index.

On March 16th the company announced that starting no earlier than April 2nd, the ETF would end up switching to the Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components Total Return Index from the existing Solactive Global

Uranium Total Return Index.

This would be done in two phases with the fund switching first to the Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components Transition TR Index and then to the new index.

This would be done in order to maintain liquidity for the fund and underlying components as many of them are small caps today.

This change however was not by the sponsor's desire and was forced upon them by the index sponsor, Solactive after announcing on January 26th that they would be shutting down the existing index. Announcement Link.

From the initial look, this change should be fairly welcomed as it would still focus on uranium miners however would raise the minimum market capitalization and add in some nuclear components provider names to add some further diversification.

Bottom Line

When we look at uranium as an investment we have to look at the two sides of the equation.

On the supply side while there was ample supply, the production is being cut fairly significantly to remove the excess. At the same time, many of the miners and producers who entered the field as a response to $100/lb + prices have either been acquired or exited the industry in today's $20/lb prices. As such, the future supply is going to be far more constrained.

On the demand side, the future is quite bright too.

As per the IAEA, there are 450 active nuclear reactors in operation today, predominantly in the United States, France, and Japan.

To this number we will be able to add the 57 reactors currently under construction, predominantly in the growing economies of China, India and Russia. This will add 58,535 [MW].

Source: IAEA.

These new additions represent a 12.66% increase to the number of reactors and a 14.8% increase to the net electrical capacity.

Furthermore, as of the beginning of the year, according to the World Nuclear Association, about 160 power reactors with a gross capacity of 160,000 [MW] are on order or planned and over 300 more reactors are proposed.

As the world is putting more emphasis on "Green" and "low carbon footprint," renewable energy sources like solar and wind have been getting more and more attention. Unfortunately they are also significantly more expensive than traditional energy sources such as oil, coal and natural gas.

This is where nuclear comes in. It provides both, a low carbon footprint and lower energy prices. The challenge is of course the perception of being unsafe, feelings further reinforced by the Fukushima accident.

The good news for nuclear however is that consumers quickly forget those feelings once they start seeing significantly higher energy prices associated with "clean" solar, hydro and wind.

Given the rising energy prices and the massive need for additional power generation capacity, uranium just may add a little bit more "bang" to your portfolio.

For more information about the Global X Uranium ETF, please visit the fund's website here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.