Windstream Vs. Aurelius: Headed For Trial

New acquisitions take time to integrate. Both WIN's and UNIT's financials should improve gradually throughout the year.

Earnings are unlikely to hold any major surprises. I look for WIN and UNIT to meet guidance.

After more than 6 months, the end of the WIN vs. Aurelius legal battle is in sight.

I have been closely following the legal battle between Windstream Services (WIN) and Aurelius Capital. In previous articles, I have discussed the legal battle in detail and its importance for Uniti Group (UNIT) shareholders (here and here).

UNIT's share-price and their credit rating has experienced downward pressure from the threat of a WIN default. That threat is primarily driven by Aurelius Capital's lawsuit against WIN.

History

For those unfamiliar with the situation, UNIT was a spin-off from WIN in 2015. Organized as a REIT, UNIT acquired a substantial portion of WIN's network, which it leases to WIN. Since the spin-off, UNIT has acquired other fiber and tower assets, but WIN remains their largest tenant accounting for approximately 2/3rds of UNIT's revenue.

In August 2017, WIN eliminated their dividend, crushing the stock price and stoking fears that their cash-flow would be insufficient. By September, Aurelius Capital had purchased a majority stake in WIN's 2020 bonds and had issued a notice of default.

The underlying claim of that notice is that the spin-off of UNIT in 2015 constituted a sale-leaseback and violated the covenants. What followed has been a back and forth between Aurelius and WIN. Most notably, WIN engineered a series of bond swaps along with a consent solicitation that waived any alleged default in connection with the UNIT spin-off.

The current litigation will require Aurelius to first prove that the bond swaps and consent solicitation were invalid. Even if they can convince the judge of that, they will still have to prove the initial claim that the spin-off constituted a default.

Update

Yesterday, the parties submitted a joint letter to the Court in anticipation of the upcoming status conference on May 1st. I have attached the letter in its entirety at the end of this article.

The first item of interest is that while there are a few minor delays in the discovery process, all sides believe they will be prepared for trial by June 25th. The letter asks the Court to schedule a trial date in June or July, with Aurelius preferring to start right away on June 25th and WIN requesting to start July 16th.

So far, Judge Furman has been very prompt and has pushed this case along fairly quickly. We should have an announcement of a trial date shortly after the conference on May 1st.

The second item of interest is that there have been no settlement discussions. The parties met twice in February for settlement discussions and have not met since. While last minute settlements often occur, I continue to believe that a settlement is unlikely.

Finally, both Aurelius and WIN indicate that they will discuss filing summary judgment motions with the Court on May 1st. A summary judgment could provide a quicker resolution, but I do not think investors should count on it.

One way or the other, this litigation will be dealt with before the end of July.

Earnings

Aside from the legal situation, WIN and UNIT both have more mundane challenges to deal with. This quarter, WIN will be reporting first on May 3rd and UNIT on May 10th.

WIN has had a busy quarter. They have expanded service in New York, started offering DirectTV across their entire footprint, and acquired MASS Communications. Additionally, their integration with EarthLink and Broadview is ongoing.

With the majority of my investment being in UNIT, I will be paying particularly close attention to the OIBDAR metric. I would like to see that maintained above $500 million. Any additional growth would be nice, but integrations often take longer than planned. It will likely be well into the second half before WIN's efforts bear fruit.

For UNIT, the first quarter is unlikely to create any fireworks. In the previous conference call, management guided for a higher churn rate and lower margins the first half. According to Mark Wallace

Relative to the kind of the first half and the second half, so the EBITDA margins as I mentioned for the full year are 45% versus what we had 47% in the fourth quarter of 2017. But part of that is because we’ve had some of the elevated churn that we mentioned early in the first quarter of 2018, but it also reflective of adding costs as well which is there’s been some increased in some of the – there’s some increase in cost into our incentive compensation programs including new sales commission plans as well as the market expansion cost that Kenneth mentioned and probably some additional cost and healthcare cost increases as well.

The TPX deal will not be closed until the second half and results from the tower side of the business are also going to be weighted towards the second half. There is always the possibility that UNIT will surprise the market with a new deal, but other than that, any major surprises are unlikely.

Conclusion

With a conclusion to the Aurelius litigation in sight, the next few months will see an end to the litigation driven uncertainty. That should ease up downward pressure on both companies and attention can be returned to earnings.

UNIT remains heavily dependent on WIN. With expectations so low, WIN simply meeting their guidance should be enough to reassure investors that they will be able to pay rent.

UNIT will require significant internal growth to reduce their dependence on WIN. That growth is going to take time and it is unlikely that significant results are going to appear in the Q1 report. The major questions to me will be whether UNIT covered the dividend with cash flow and whether guidance remains unchanged.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT, WIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.