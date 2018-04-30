Sirius XM Connected Vehicle Subscription Revenue Sets Q1 Record

Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Connected Vehicle Service subscription revenue reached its highest quarterly total in more than two years, and its highest Q1 total since the business was acquired from Agero in late 2013. It was also the second month in a row that the subscription revenue has increased.

Those that are familiar with Sirius know that it regularly reports a variety of non-GAAP metrics. These include free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA as well as average revenue per user (or ARPU); customer service and billing expenses, per average subscriber; and subscriber acquisition cost, or SAC, per installation. It also reports the percentage of free trials that come with most new vehicles that subsequently convert to self-pay subscribers, the percentage of new cars that come with a Sirius satellite radio and the percentage of self-pay subscribers that cancel each month.

They also break down revenue into the following four categories: subscriber revenue, advertising revenue, equipment revenue and "music royalty fee and other revenue". Yet, with all this data, the company has never separately reported its CVS revenue, even though it set up a corporate structure that separated CVS from the rest of its business.

Despite this, it is possible to track and identify a portion of the CVS revenue. (For additional background and more detail on this topic, please refer to this previous article.) The reason is because the company has chosen to define ARPU in the 10-Q in the following manner:

ARPU is derived from total earned subscriber revenue (excluding revenue derived from our connected vehicle services), net advertising revenue and other subscription-related revenue, divided by the number of months in the period, divided by the daily weighted average number of subscribers for the period.

CVS Subscription Revenue

Since we know both the total subscriber revenue reported in the P&L and the subscriber revenue used to calculate ARPU, we can calculate the difference between the two figures and arrive at the CVS subscriber revenue. The following table shows the results of these calculations:

Quarterly CVS Subscriber Revenue (in 000's) Q1 2014 Q2 2014 Q3 2014 Q4 2014 Current Quarter $18,632 $22,314 $22,421 $24,884 YTD 2014 $40,947 $63,368 $88,252 Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 $23,089 $24,766 $25,170 $25,428 YTD 2015 $47,855 $73,025 $98,453 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 $24,698 $21,862 $21,713 $20,031 YTD 2016 $46,560 $68,273 $88,304 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 $20,203 $20,655 $20,644 $22,344 YTD 2017 $40,858 $61,502 $83,846







Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 $24,835 YTD 2018

Source: Chart by Crunching Numbers from company's quarterly press releases

It remains to be seen whether the strength in Q1 is indicative of what can be expected. We can see that 2015 showed growth throughout the year and was the unit's highest annual revenue that year. Then in 2016, the revenue declined every quarter. It should be noted that one difference between Q1 2018 and the Q1 2016 was that 2016 was down sequentially from Q4 of 2015, while the $22.8 million in Q1 is up sequentially from the $22.3 million in Q4 2017.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about this chart is the total lack of any consistent pattern. One would normally expect a subscription business to show a particular trend, either up or down. In this instance, it is difficult to see any discernible pattern.

Other CVS Revenue

It is also possible that there is additional revenue that could be attributable to the CVS business. The revenue category identified as "music royalty fee and other revenue" is also used to calculate ARPU. However, we can see that there is a difference between the $180.889 million reported on the P&L for this line item and the $140.816 million used in the calculation of ARPU. That leaves a difference of $40.065 million.

We also know that included in the $40.065 million are certain fees collected from Sirius XM Canada. In the current 10-Q, the Canadian fees are $24.097 million. The difference between these two amounts - $15.968 million - may also include some CVS revenue, although it is not possible to determine how much, if any, this might be.

There are also two other categories of revenue - advertising and equipment revenue. The quarterly advertising revenue of $42.048 million is the same for both the P&L and the ARPU calculation, so it can be reasonably assumed that there is no CVS revenue in the figure. Equipment revenue is not used in the calculation of ARPU.

However, equipment revenue is less clear. It is defined as:

...revenue and royalties from the sale of satellite radios, components and accessories are recognized when the performance obligation is satisfied and control is transferred, which is generally upon shipment. Revenue is recognized net of discounts and rebates.

In addition, when discussing the year-over-year growth in equipment revenue, the 10-Q notes:

For the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, equipment revenue was $35,089 and $29,658, respectively, an increase of 18%, or $5,431. The increase was driven by additional royalty revenue due to our transition to a new generation of chipsets and revenue from the sales of connected vehicle devices, partially offset by lower radio sales to consumers.

Also, last year when Sirius acquired Automatic Labs, Sirus CEO Jim Meyer announced:

We are also pleased to announce this morning the acquisition of Automatic Labs Inc., an exciting company focused on innovative products that broaden our array of connected vehicle services.

This tells us that some portion of equipment revenue is related to CVS, but the amount of service or equipment revenue from those products is not known. As an aside, Sirius did announce a new offering and was questioned about it on the recent conference call:

Bryan Kraft - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc. Okay. And then, my other question is, on a higher level, wondering if you or Jim could comment on the interest level you're seeing in the aftermarket connected vehicle product that you announced about a month ago utilizing Automatic Labs, and also maybe talk about how big of an opportunity you think that could be. James E. Meyer - Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. So, I mean, I'm thrilled that we finally – that we're getting a product to market. Bryan, I think it's way too early to say, we just don't have a lot to say there. I will tell you, I remain intrigued by the opportunity of this product and I'm hoping certainly by the fall, we have more to say there to give you more specifics around what I believe we can do here.

Summary

Has the company finally turned the corner with its CVS business and is it finally on the path to the double-digit revenue growth originally projected? It was nice to see record Q1 CVS subscription revenue, but based on the inconsistency over the past four years, it is simply too early to declare victory. More importantly, the CVS revenue still appears to be too insignificant to consider the business as a major driver of share price appreciation.

I expect that I will continue to track these results and report my findings unless the company finally decides to provide more transparency.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I frequently trade large blocks of Sirius stock, own a very small long term position, DRIP the shares and currently have short term covered calls with a $6.50 strike price against another small position, I expect to continue day-trading large blocks of shares on a regular basis and rolling the covered calls forward until that ~4000 share position is called away. I may also open new covered call positions at ny time.