Purple Innovation: Increasing Evidence You Can Sleep Well Owning Shares

Based on Google Trends, Purple mind-share has taken off. This appears to have the makings of a sustainable, large brand.

Checks into stores as well as chats with online sales agents suggest a wider launch, potentially nationally, in a matter of months.

We are increasingly convinced that Purple (PRPL) is soon moving beyond its pilot testing with Mattressfirm to a wide-scale, if not a national roll-out

Last week we published an article "Purple Innovation: Mattress Firm A Reality? - Signs Point That Way" having noticed that Mattressfirm's landing page had changed to this:

Source: Mattressfirm.com - April 20, 2018

From the previous week, with Purple replacing Dreambed Lux

Source: Google Wayback - Mattressfirm.com April, 12 2018

At the time (just over a week ago), we contacted several Mattressfirm online service agents, and they weren't even aware of the availability on the Web.

In the past week, Mattressfirm has upped its online activity with Purple, moving from 3 products to 15 products.

Source: http://www.mattressfirm.com/shop-by-brand/purple/

We've now spoken to numerous Mattressfirm agents and every one of them was aware, and largely, well-versed, regarding Purple. In each instances we asked if we could check out a Purple mattress in a Mattressfirm store. Some of the agents had limited knowledge however we also had conversations that included:

Dane: I know you have a 120 day guarantee, but I want to see it in person.

Agent: Its not one that is available everywhere just yet. May I ask, where are you located?

Dane: Do you know if Purple will be available at MattressFirm across the country?

Agent: at some point. It will but I am not sure when its going to be completely rolled out unfortunately.

Dane: I don't need it tomorrow. I'm in New York. I can wait a few months. It will be completely rolled out nationwide though?

Agent: We are not there just yet but they will be rolled out nationwide hopefully sooner than later!

In another conversation, we got a similar response:

Dane: I was told it was only available in 3 states at stores.

Agent: we ship them nationwide as purple has no stores.

Dane: I really want to try it in person before I make a decision.

Agent: We just introduced them in some select markets soon they will be in all stores.

Dane: They will be in all stores? Across the country?

Agent: At some point and time yes. As of now they are only in a few stores

Dane: But in 3 or 4 months? I'll be able to go to my neighborhood store and test.

Agent: Yes

A third conversation

Dane: was wondering if it is a popular bed and people are happy and I wonder if it is coming to a Mattressfirm store near me?



Agent: Yes people love that mattress. It does have a different feel to it. You would need to call the store and see if they have it there for you. Only 3 states have it.



Dane: Is it going to more places? Can you find out?



Agent: All stores will have access to them in a couple months.

Dane: Across the country?



Agent: Yes.



Dane: So if I wait a few months I can get it near a store near me?



Agent: Correct





To be entirely clear, there was not a uniform response. Among the many conversations, no one said that it wouldn't be rolling out. Some agents didn't know, others thought it would be coming to select additional markets, and there was uncertainty on timing and scope. However, clearly the Mattressfirm/Purple relationship is expanding.

We also spoke to a number of salespeople in New York and several said they expected to be carrying Purple products soon, and many said they are getting people coming in asking for it since they see it on the website.

Our optimism on the potential for this relationship continues to grow.

We recently attended the Ira Sohn Conference where one of the best presentations was not a stock pick, but the presentation, both funny and thought-provoking, by Seth Stephens-Davidowitz who wrote the book Everybody Lies. Big Data, New Data And What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are. He addressed the notion that face-to-face one may lie to friends, doctors, lawyers, surveys, for a variety of reasons (he addressed topics like elections, and racial prejudice - topics covered in his book). He suggested that big data and specifically the internet and tools like Google Trends (GOOG) are far better tools for assessing people than dealing with them personally. The billions of anonymous traces of information that people leave on Google reveal the truth.

With that in mind we thought it worthwhile to investigate mattress trends on Google Trends. The results were fairly astounding. We first lined Purple up against other bed-in-a-box companies such as Casper, Leesa, Saatva, Tuft&Needle, and others. We quickly moved Purple versus large established, mainstream brands (looking at US only). We looked over 1 year, 90 day, 30 day, and 7 day periods. We think the results shown below are quite astonishing.

Source: Google Trends, last 12 months

Source: Google Trends, last 90 days

Source: Google Trends, last 30 days



Source: Google Trends, last 7 days

We find these results remarkable. Perhaps Purple is spending a lot on marketing, but Casper is too and has spent far more. Yet they seem to be losing mind-share hand-over-fist. More astonishing is the dominance of Purple versus established brands. Imagine an upstart brewery advertising hundreds of millions of dollars. It's hard to imagine they'd have mind-share in beer anywhere close to Anheiser-Busch (BUD). Maybe everyone simply loves the Purple Goldilocks video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4BvwpjaGZCQ

As we see it, given this data it would be foolish for Mattressfirm not to deeply engage with Purple. However, regardless of Mattressfirm, these trends suggest Purple may have a lot of staying power. The company has guided to approximately 100% revenue growth in 2018 (approaching $400 million) and to be EBITDA positive. In 2019 if the company grows organically 40% and adds $150 million of Mattressfirm, new retailers, and new products, they will do in excess of $700 million in sales and probably approach 10% EBITDA margins. If they can grow organically another 30% in 2020, with more retail and expand internationally, this is a $1 billion+ enterprise with EBITDA margins that could be in the 15% range. That's no longer an online fad, but a real, serious business. If EBITDA is $150 million and they get a 12x multiple, the stock is almost a 4-bagger from here. If we're off by half, we still have a double.

The company is coming off one of the worst conference calls we've ever heard - one in which little explanation was provided for the CEO's departure and guidance was moved to the low-end of the range (albeit still looking at 100% revenue growth and positive EBITDA) - so sentiment is low. Few investors are aware of the store. In 3 months we could be looking at positive estimate revisions, new and growing customers, additional sell-side coverage, index inclusion, and leadership from a world class CEO. Our channel checks and the data both give reason for optimism. We think Sleep Number (SNBR) and Tempur Sealy (TPX) both have reason for serious concern.

As an added note, 5 year 1/2 warrants (PRPLW) with an $11.50 strike price trade and are liquid.

