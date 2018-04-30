Microsoft: Enterprise Strength Buoys An Especially Strong Quarter

Microsoft exceeded expectations yet again in Q3, beating analyst expectations on the top and bottom lines. Total revenue growth accelerated to 16% in Q3, versus 12% in Q2.

Betting on Microsoft (MSFT), it seems, is always a winning bet. The software giant just reported Q3 results that, as usual since Satya Nadella took over the helm, dazzled Wall Street and beat expectations across nearly every metric. Microsoft's performance in Q3 largely continues a multi-quarter trend. Ever since Microsoft began breaking out revenues for Azure and individual product lines within its cloud division, we've been able to see exactly how successful Microsoft's self-driven re-invention in the cloud has been.

Last quarter, after Microsoft posted Q2 results in February, I had conjectured that Microsoft would be one of the tech heavyweights that would hold steady in a downturn. March and April did indeed turn out to be fairly bloody months for tech stocks, rattled by concerns over regulation driven by Facebook's (FB) Cambridge Analytica scandal in March and further pressured by interest rate hikes in April. Yet, the one large-cap name that has largely been immune to volatility over the past quarter was Microsoft. Though it's true that Microsoft's 12% YTD rise still lags behind the performance of Internet giants like Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft is still performing much better than the tech sector and NASDAQ, and is well on its way to notching new all-time highs. Analysts are already raising price targets, and the median price target, according to the Wall Street Journal, is $110 and represents 15% upside to current levels.

MSFT data by YCharts

Despite Microsoft's rally, I still view the company as loaded with opportunity. A few years back, in the Ballmer era, Microsoft was still very much stumbling from hardware fumbles and its results were still highly tied to the performance of the PC and Windows refresh cycle. While Windows is still a large portion of Microsoft's business, what I like about Microsoft now is that its success has largely been decoupled from the cyclical nature of its consumer businesses.

If we've learned anything from the rise of SaaS over the past few years, it's that enterprise software generates a much more reliable and more profitable stream of revenues than anything that's sold on a retail basis to consumers. No longer is Microsoft's EPS tethered to the number Office license packages sold in a Staples store, or Windows licensing royalties earned from OEMs on a per-PC basis - now, Microsoft's largest business drivers are recurring revenue streams, subscription fees from businesses for the use of Azure, Dynamics, and other business tools that have no definable end date. This makes for a business whose results are much easier to predict and whose earnings are far more likely to show a stable growth pattern over the long term. As such, barring any major global economic collapse, it's impossible not to see Microsoft's market cap going to $1 trillion within the next few years (it's currently at $722 billion).

One note, though - even though Microsoft's consumer businesses are much less important to total company results than before, hardware and gaming revenues saw surprise strength in the quarter. The bottom line - everything at Microsoft is firing on all cylinders, and investors would be wise to jump along for the ride. There's at least 15% upside in this stock for the year, if not more.

Azure continues at 93% y/y growth; other products show strength as well

Microsoft has continued its practice of breaking out growth for select products and services, and the one line of business that Wall Street zooms in on more than any other is, of course, Microsoft Azure - Microsoft's public-cloud-as-a-service offering that plays #2 to Amazon AWS (AMZN).

Take a look at Microsoft's per-product growth rates below:

Figure 1. Microsoft product growth rates

Source: Microsoft investor relations

As seen in the chart above, Azure saw 93% y/y growth (89% in constant currency), barely showing any deceleration from the 98% growth it saw in Q2. Microsoft is essentially doubling the size of what is arguably its most important business on a y/y basis every quarter.

Amazon AWS, for comparison, grew just 49% y/y this quarter to $5.44 billion in revenues. Microsoft doesn't break out Azure's actual revenues (just its growth rate), which is likely much smaller than AWS, so Azure's rapid growth rate is also helped by the fact that it's building off a smaller base. Still, however, this implies that Microsoft continues to steal market share from AWS each and every quarter.

On Amazon's earnings release, Jeff Bezos himself commented that AWS had the special benefit of a seven-year head start before any competitors jumped into the fray. This might give AWS the biggest bench of customers at the moment and the most robust functionality set - but at its core, Amazon's expertise lies in e-commerce and retail customer technologies, not enterprise software. When it comes to machine learning, AI, and IT infrastructure strength, no company has been stronger in 30 years than Microsoft. Based on this as well as one Azure's growth rates versus AWS, it's not difficult to see the Azure-AWS gap gradually closing over the next few years.

Azure usually steals the spotlight during Microsoft's earnings, but other products, as seen above, showed tremendous strength as well. Office 365 continues to do extremely well, converting on-prem Office users from a one-time revenue stream into an annual recurring revenue stream, again bolstering Microsoft's long-term growth potential. Total Office commercial products, meanwhile, showed 14% growth this quarter - a meaningful acceleration over 10% growth in Q2. Likewise, Windows commercial products saw 21% growth this quarter, versus a decline of -4% in Q2.

Enterprise-facing businesses continue to form the backbone of Microsoft's strength, but as previously mentioned, the consumer segments also showed growth this quarter. In particular, Surface revenues grew 32% y/y this year, and acceleration over just 1% growth in Q2 - helped by a deeper product lineup of notebooks and tablets. Gaming revenues also saw 18% y/y growth, versus just 8% growth last quarter, as Xbox software rose 24% y/y.

With virtually every single line of business showing positive y/y growth (which was not the case last quarter), it's easy to see why analysts are throwing so much praise on Microsoft and putting so much faith behind its rally.

Financials blow away Wall Street's expectations

Here's a look at Microsoft's results in the third quarter:

Figure 2. Microsoft Q3 results

Source: Microsoft investor relations

Total revenues in the quarter jumped 16% y/y to $26.8 billion, beating analyst expectations of $25.8 billion (+11% y/y) by 500 bps. Note also that Microsoft saw acceleration over the 12% revenue growth it saw last quarter, driven by the broad product strength we discussed across all of Microsoft's major businesses.

Microsoft called out specific strength across all of its commercial cloud products, which grew 58% y/y to $6.0 billion. Commercial bookings are up 18% y/y, backlog is up 17% y/y, and equally important, the company also improved its commercial gross margins by 6%, resulting in huge profitability gains for the company. The fact that Microsoft is driving the majority of its growth through the commercial segment is an important cornerstone behind the bullish thesis that Microsoft's success is now decoupled from ebbs and flows in its consumer businesses.

Total gross margin dollars in the quarter of $17.55 billion represented a GAAP gross margin of 65.4%. This represented 40 bps of improvement over 65.0% in 3Q17, helped by improvements in cloud gross margins. Though this might seem like an inconsequential improvement, when a company gets to Microsoft's scale, even tiny improvements in gross margins are difficult to achieve and translate into hundreds of millions in added profits. At Microsoft's ~$100 billion annual revenue scale, 40 bps translates into $400 million of cost savings - a substantial figure for any company.

Operating income in the quarter grew 23% y/y to $8.29 billion, representing a 30.9% operating margin - again, a 210 bps improvement over 28.8% in 3Q17. Microsoft showed extreme cost discipline with general and administrative expenses staying relatively flat, despite the significant revenue growth in the quarter.

Likewise, GAAP profits jumped 35% y/y to $7.42 billion, representing EPS of $0.96. Analysts were expecting EPS of $0.85, marking a 13% earnings beat this quarter.

Guidance and key takeaways

Microsoft's strength continued into its outlook for Q4 as well, in which it called for $28.8-$29.5 billion in revenues, against analyst expectations of $28.08 billion. The company has essentially signaled to investors that the broad strength Microsoft saw across products this quarter wasn't an outlier, it's the "new normal."

I'm continuing to hold Microsoft shares as the company continues to build a powerful recurring revenue business in both its enterprise applications (Azure, Dynamics, Power BI) and converts its retail software streams into subscription revenues as well through Office 365. Though Microsoft looks expensive at a forward P/E of 26x, the sheer earnings growth that the company is capable of generating (20% last quarter and 35% this quarter, possible more in the future) merits the large premium.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.