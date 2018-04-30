ETFs In Focus: Top Ideas For The Week Ahead (IPAY, SLQD, DLN)

These are a few of the ideas that went out to ETF Focus subscribers this past week.

Each week, I scan the ETF marketplace to identify my top ideas - one from each of 10 different segments of the market - that present opportunities you should be aware of for the coming week.

The Equity ETF Idea

One theme that has consistently done well over the past few years has been mobile payments. Think of companies, such as Visa (V), MasterCard (MA), Discover Financial Services (DFS) and PayPal (PYPL). No matter whether the economy has been strong or stagnant, people continue paying for items with their credit cards. Since the card companies take a piece of every transaction that goes through their systems - Visa alone processed 29.3 billion transactions in just the last quarter - payment processing has become a huge revenue industry.

Quarterly earnings reports are starting to come in and so far the results have been solid. Visa, PayPal and Discover all beat on both earnings and revenue expectations on their quarterly reports issued last week. While an earnings beat isn't quite the big deal it used to be since everyone seems to be beating expectations and much of those inflated expectations are already priced in, it's demonstrating that the payment processing industry is still growing at a rapid rate. The ETFMG Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) holds positions in about three dozen names heavily involved in this industry and is the best way to play the mobile payments boom.

IPAY is an interesting fund to watch because several of the fund's other top 10 holdings are reporting their earnings soon. Mastercard (MA), Fleetcor Technologies (FLT), Worldpay (WP), Fiserv (FISV) and Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) all report over the next week or so. The stock price reactions to last week's reports were mixed based on forward guidance and other factors, but it looks like, based on last week's results, there's an above average likelihood we'll see some earnings and revenue beats again. Even if IPAY doesn't outperform this week, this is still a great long-term play on a continuously growing industry.

Since inception, IPAY has returned 45%, compared to a 33% return for the S&P 500 (SPY). Since the beginning of 2017, it has beaten the S&P 500 43% to 22%.

The Fixed Income ETF Idea

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note finally pushed above the psychologically important 3% level (keep in mind that it was hovering around the 2% as recently as this past September and bottomed at around 1.36% in mid-2016).

The trend in rates continues to be, which means investors should be sticking to the shorter end of the yield curve with investment-grade bonds. Despite the rise in yields, the iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) has dropped a mere 0.68% year-to-date. That may not be of much consolation to SLQD shareholders, but that return tops most fixed income products with the exception of short-term junk bonds and floating rate bonds.

The good news for shareholders of this fund is the yield. For years, investors were stuck with meager yields rarely topping the 2% mark. As of Friday, the 30-day yield on SLQD stood at 3.03%, meaning yield seekers are finally seeing a meaningful return on their fixed income investments. One of the reasons why I prefer SLQD of other short-term fixed income funds is the expense ratio. At 0.06%, you'll find very few funds come this cheap.

The fund is not without risk though. It carries a duration of around 2.2 years, which means that for every 1% rise in rates, shareholders can expect a 2.2% drop in the fund's share price. That's about what we've seen over the past several months. Since the beginning of September, the 2-year Treasury rate has climbed from 1.3% up to its current level of around 2.5%. During that time, the share price has dropped just shy of 2.2%.

The rising rate environment won't necessarily be comfortable for fixed income investors, but there are pockets where the risk/yield tradeoff isn't so bad. SLQD will still be susceptible if rates continue rising, but the 3% yield can help offset a good chunk of that downside pressure.

The Dividend ETF Idea

When you think of dividend ETFs, you might think of a fund that focuses on long-term dividend payers or those with high yields. The WisdomTree U.S. Large Cap Dividend ETF (DLN) targets big dividend payers, but does it with a twist.

Instead of weighting by yield, it weights by aggregate dividends paid. In other words, companies that pay the greatest total amount of cash dividends to shareholders receive the highest weighting in the index. What's the advantage of using aggregate dividends paid vs. a traditional measure, such as yield? The main reason is that basing the portfolio's weightings on a fundamental factor that is more relevant to company performance and less volatile overall produces a portfolio of higher quality.

Here is what WisdomTree says about it:

The other advantage is that it takes the stock price out of the equation. Stocks can be under or overvalued potentially making the dividend yield a less than reliable indicator. Total dividends are a more consistent measure of relative strength. DLN's top 10 holdings include some of the world's biggest dividend payers.

The fund has a yield of 2.6%, well above that of the S&P 500, and currently lands at #7 in my dividend ETF rankings.

